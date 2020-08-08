PREP SOFTBALL: From Council's Alli Austin to Tennessee High's Lakelyn Ziegler, A salute to seniors from 33 local schools who saw their final seasons cut short

Pitcher Mackenzie Osborne of Richlands High School had been selected as the Bristol Herald Courier’s softball player of the year in 2018 and 2019. She didn’t have a chance to make it a three-peat as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic put an end to the Blue Tornado senior’s season before it officially began. The Virginia Tech signee was one of nine seniors for Richlands, which was the favorite to repeat as VHSL Class 2 state champions.
On the other side of the state line, Sullivan Central, Sullivan East and Tennessee High got the season started, but never finished.
In lieu of naming an all-area team and player of the year, here is a salute to 121 senior softball players who saw their final seasons at the high school level cut short:
From Council first baseman Alli Austin to Tennessee High slugger Lakelyn Ziegler, here are the seniors from local softball programs as provided by coaches and administrators at those 33 schools:
Alli Austin, Council, 1B
Morgan Baker, Gate City, OF
Katlynn Baldwin, Richlands, 2B
Keely Balthis, Eastside, Utility
Isabella Barnett, Richlands, OF
Olivia Basham, Wise County Central, OF
Gracie Beach, Sullivan East, OF
Ariana Belcher, Hurley, OF
Mashayla Belcher, Grundy, 2B
Alisha Bise, Castlewood, OF
Carly Blankenship, Twin Valley, OF
Carrie Boyd, Eastside, C/Utility
Morgan Bringman, Sullivan East, OF
Emili Brooks, Union, OF
Madison Campbell, Virginia High, Infielder
Hannah Carter, Wise County Central, SS
Kelli Carter, Grundy, OF
Zoe Chapman, Chilhowie, 2B
Bre Coley, Marion, 2B
Abbey Conde, Holston, 2B
Baylee Cox, Lee High, P/1B
Anna Craddock, Tennessee High, 2B
Emmma Crawford, Richlands, C
Jada Davis, Hurley, P
Raven Davidson, Virginia High, Infielder
McKenna Dean, Twin Springs, C
Maggie Deel, John Battle, C
Megan Denton, Holston, OF
Kaycee Deskins, Patrick Henry, C/SS
Abbi Dickenson, Union, OF
Julie Dockery, Gate City, OF
Abigale Duncan, Patrick Henry, OF/2B
Marleigh Duncan, Union, P/3B
Lauren Earls, Richlands, 3B
Hannah Fields, Twin Springs, 1B
Autumn Garrett, Sullivan East, 3B/DH
MacKenzie Gary, Chilhowie, OF
Hunter Grant, Ridgeview, 2B
Samantha Gray, Castlewood, 2B
Sylvia Gray, Castlewood, OF
Adi Hall, Castlewood, SS
Kinslee Hammonds, Gate City, C
Emma Harmon, John Battle, SS
Madison Harosky, Virginia High, OF
Tatum Harvel, Lee High, 2B
Lakota Helton, Council, OF
Madison Hill, John Battle, P
Akyssa Hollinger, J.I. Burton, 2B
Kaitlyn Honeycutt, Tennessee High, P/1B
Jazmin Hurley, Tennessee High, OF
Makenzie Ingo, George Wythe, P/OF
Karrah James, George Wythe, OF/SS
Kylie James, Virginia High, P/Infielder
Afton Jessee, Abingdon, OF
Brianna Justus, Hurley, 2B
Bailey Lamb, Tennessee High, P
Kenzie Lambert, Tazewell, P/3B
Emily Large, Tazewell, OF
Kaylee Lefler, George Wythe, 1B
Abigail Lester, Honaker, P/1B
Brooke Light, Union, SS
Heather Lipps, Union, 2B
Courtney Long, Thomas Walker, OF
Kara Long, Lebanon, SS
Kassadee Lovell, Union, 1B
Alexis Lowe, Honaker, OF/C
Madison McConnell, John Battle, OF
Hailey Mitchell, Eastside, Utility
Autumn Moore, Sullivan East, OF
Emma Morris, Chilhowie, P/1B
Carissa Mullins, Ridgeview, P/1B
Chloe Newberry, Richlands, SS
Cara Odum, Abingdon, OF
Maggie Orfield, Holston, SS
Mackenzie Osborne, Richlands, P
Cassidy Paquette, Patrick Henry, OF
Callie Perkins, Lee High, OF
Emily Perry, Sullivan East, OF/DH
Aubrey Powers, Twin Springs, P
Oakland Prater, Patrick Henry, OF
Averie Price, Lebanon, OF
Kendal Quillen, Gate City, 2B
Lauren Rasnick, Ridgeview, OF
Victoria Rider, Graham, OF
Nancy Jo Roberts, Northwood, P/SS
Kaelynn Rouleau, J.I. Burton, 3B
Brooke Rowe, Tazewell, SS
Hannah Sergent, J.I. Burton, OF
Ginger Short, Richlands, OF
Madison Shuler, Union, 1B
Kara Smith, Rye Cove, 1B
Kendall Smith, Sullivan East, 2B/DH
Sydney Snapp, Sullivan Central, P
Alis Stanley, Twin Valley, OF
Kathy Stacy, Hurley, SS
Abby Stevens, Council, C
Autumn Stevens, Honaker, C/3B
Savannah Stevenson, Richlands, 1B
Nicole Stidham, Sullivan Central, OF
Skylar Stiltner, Grundy, SS
Shea Street, Twin Valley, 3B
Hannah Stuart, Rural Retreat, SS
Lauren Stuart, Rural Retreat, 3B
Shae Sutherland, Ridgeview, OF
L.J. Swiney, Ridgeview, C
Camdyn Sykes, Ridgeview, 3B
Kelly Sykes, Chilhowie, OF
Erin Terry, Abingdon, C/OF
Savanna Thomas, Marion 3B
Jocilyn Thompson, Graham, P
Brooke Tiller, Council, SS
Ashley Viers, Twin Valley, SS
Jessie Viers, Twin Valley, OF
Shelby Viers, Grundy, P/Infielder
Kayla Weston, Lee High, OF
Courtney Willis, Sullivan Central, 1B/P
Madyson Wilson, Richlands, 3B
Makenzie Wolfe, George Wythe, C
Cameron Wyatt, Abingdon, SS/P
Kaylee Yates, Eastside, Infielder
Lakelyn Ziegler, Tennessee High, OF/C
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!