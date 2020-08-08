You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP SOFTBALL: From Council's Alli Austin to Tennessee High's Lakelyn Ziegler, A salute to seniors from 33 local schools who saw their final seasons cut short
0 comments

PREP SOFTBALL: From Council's Alli Austin to Tennessee High's Lakelyn Ziegler, A salute to seniors from 33 local schools who saw their final seasons cut short

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Graham vs Virginia High Softball

VHS first baseman Madison Campbell stretches to make the catch before Graham's Victoria Rider crosses the bag.

 David Crigger/BHC

Pitcher Mackenzie Osborne of Richlands High School had been selected as the Bristol Herald Courier’s softball player of the year in 2018 and 2019. She didn’t have a chance to make it a three-peat as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic put an end to the Blue Tornado senior’s season before it officially began. The Virginia Tech signee was one of nine seniors for Richlands, which was the favorite to repeat as VHSL Class 2 state champions.

On the other side of the state line, Sullivan Central, Sullivan East and Tennessee High got the season started, but never finished.

In lieu of naming an all-area team and player of the year, here is a salute to 121 senior softball players who saw their final seasons at the high school level cut short:

From Council first baseman Alli Austin to Tennessee High slugger Lakelyn Ziegler, here are the seniors from local softball programs as provided by coaches and administrators at those 33 schools:

Alli Austin, Council, 1B

Morgan Baker, Gate City, OF

Katlynn Baldwin, Richlands, 2B

Keely Balthis, Eastside, Utility

Isabella Barnett, Richlands, OF

Olivia Basham, Wise County Central, OF

Gracie Beach, Sullivan East, OF

Ariana Belcher, Hurley, OF

Mashayla Belcher, Grundy, 2B

Alisha Bise, Castlewood, OF

Carly Blankenship, Twin Valley, OF

Carrie Boyd, Eastside, C/Utility

Morgan Bringman, Sullivan East, OF

Emili Brooks, Union, OF

Madison Campbell, Virginia High, Infielder

Hannah Carter, Wise County Central, SS

Battle vs Wise Central softball

John Battle's Haylee Dye steals second as Wise Central's Hannah Carter fields the ball Thursday evening.

Kelli Carter, Grundy, OF

Zoe Chapman, Chilhowie, 2B

Bre Coley, Marion, 2B

Abbey Conde, Holston, 2B

Baylee Cox, Lee High, P/1B

Anna Craddock, Tennessee High, 2B

Emmma Crawford, Richlands, C

Jada Davis, Hurley, P

Raven Davidson, Virginia High, Infielder

McKenna Dean, Twin Springs, C

Maggie Deel, John Battle, C

Megan Denton, Holston, OF

Kaycee Deskins, Patrick Henry, C/SS

Abbi Dickenson, Union, OF

Julie Dockery, Gate City, OF

Abigale Duncan, Patrick Henry, OF/2B

Marleigh Duncan, Union, P/3B

Battle vs Union softball

Union's Marleigh Duncan pitches to a Battle batter Friday evening.

Lauren Earls, Richlands, 3B

Hannah Fields, Twin Springs, 1B

Autumn Garrett, Sullivan East, 3B/DH

MacKenzie Gary, Chilhowie, OF

Hunter Grant, Ridgeview, 2B

Samantha Gray, Castlewood, 2B

Sylvia Gray, Castlewood, OF

Adi Hall, Castlewood, SS

Kinslee Hammonds, Gate City, C

Emma Harmon, John Battle, SS

Madison Harosky, Virginia High, OF

Tatum Harvel, Lee High, 2B

Lakota Helton, Council, OF

Madison Hill, John Battle, P

Battle vs Wise Central softball

John Battle's Madison Hill pitches against a Wise Central batter Thursday evening.

Akyssa Hollinger, J.I. Burton, 2B

Kaitlyn Honeycutt, Tennessee High, P/1B

Jazmin Hurley, Tennessee High, OF

Makenzie Ingo, George Wythe, P/OF

Karrah James, George Wythe, OF/SS

Kylie James, Virginia High, P/Infielder

Afton Jessee, Abingdon, OF

Brianna Justus, Hurley, 2B

Bailey Lamb, Tennessee High, P

Abingdon vs THS

THS leadoff hitter Bailey Lamb makes contact for her 2nd hit of the 1st inning against Abingdon.

Kenzie Lambert, Tazewell, P/3B

Emily Large, Tazewell, OF

Kaylee Lefler, George Wythe, 1B

Abigail Lester, Honaker, P/1B

Brooke Light, Union, SS

Heather Lipps, Union, 2B

Battle vs Union softball

Union's Heather Lipps watches her ball fly foul Friday evening at John Battle.

Courtney Long, Thomas Walker, OF

Kara Long, Lebanon, SS

Kassadee Lovell, Union, 1B

Alexis Lowe, Honaker, OF/C

Madison McConnell, John Battle, OF

Hailey Mitchell, Eastside, Utility

Autumn Moore, Sullivan East, OF

Emma Morris, Chilhowie, P/1B

Carissa Mullins, Ridgeview, P/1B

Battle vs Ridgeview softball

Ridgeview's Carissa Mullins fields an out on a Battle runner Thursday night.

Chloe Newberry, Richlands, SS

Cara Odum, Abingdon, OF

Maggie Orfield, Holston, SS

Mackenzie Osborne, Richlands, P

Richlands vs Lebanon

Richlands pitcher Mac Osborne led the Blue Tornado a 7-2 Class 2 state quarterfinal win at Floyd County on Tuesday.

Cassidy Paquette, Patrick Henry, OF

Callie Perkins, Lee High, OF

Emily Perry, Sullivan East, OF/DH

Aubrey Powers, Twin Springs, P

Oakland Prater, Patrick Henry, OF

Averie Price, Lebanon, OF

Group 2A Softball Lebanon vs Richlands

Richlands #1 Chloe Newberry runs in front of #3 Katlynn Baldwin as Lebanon #1 Kara Long slides into second safe.

Kendal Quillen, Gate City, 2B

Lauren Rasnick, Ridgeview, OF

Victoria Rider, Graham, OF

Nancy Jo Roberts, Northwood, P/SS

Twin Springs vs Northwood

Northwood starting pitcher Nancy Jo Roberts

Kaelynn Rouleau, J.I. Burton, 3B

Brooke Rowe, Tazewell, SS

Hannah Sergent, J.I. Burton, OF

Ginger Short, Richlands, OF

Madison Shuler, Union, 1B

Kara Smith, Rye Cove, 1B

Kendall Smith, Sullivan East, 2B/DH

Sydney Snapp, Sullivan Central, P

Alis Stanley, Twin Valley, OF

Kathy Stacy, Hurley, SS

Abby Stevens, Council, C

Autumn Stevens, Honaker, C/3B

Savannah Stevenson, Richlands, 1B

Nicole Stidham, Sullivan Central, OF

Skylar Stiltner, Grundy, SS

Grundy vs Twin Valley Softball

Grundy #25 Skylar Stiltner watches the ball as she closes in to make the catch against Twin Valley on Thursday.

Shea Street, Twin Valley, 3B

Hannah Stuart, Rural Retreat, SS

Lauren Stuart, Rural Retreat, 3B

Shae Sutherland, Ridgeview, OF

L.J. Swiney, Ridgeview, C

Camdyn Sykes, Ridgeview, 3B

Kelly Sykes, Chilhowie, OF

Erin Terry, Abingdon, C/OF

Savanna Thomas, Marion 3B

Jocilyn Thompson, Graham, P

Brooke Tiller, Council, SS

Ashley Viers, Twin Valley, SS

Jessie Viers, Twin Valley, OF

Shelby Viers, Grundy, P/Infielder

Kayla Weston, Lee High, OF

Courtney Willis, Sullivan Central, 1B/P

Sullivan East vs Sullivan Central

Sullivan Central's Courtney Willis (22) gets a high five from teammate Katie Horne after a basehit and run scored in the 1st inning.

Madyson Wilson, Richlands, 3B

Makenzie Wolfe, George Wythe, C

Cameron Wyatt, Abingdon, SS/P

Kaylee Yates, Eastside, Infielder

Lakelyn Ziegler, Tennessee High, OF/C

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
VHSL: Ronnie Davis resigns as head softball coach at Richlands, will serve as assistant football coach at Graham
Bristol Sports News

VHSL: Ronnie Davis resigns as head softball coach at Richlands, will serve as assistant football coach at Graham

  • Updated

“The wins and championships were great, but watching a group of young women committed to Christ is something I will never forget,” Davis said. “What an incredible run I was blessed to be a part of over the years coaching at Richlands. We were truly blessed over the years to have great players, coaches, parents and community support for the Lady Blues. I wish nothing but the best for the program.”

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News