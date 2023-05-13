ERWIN, Tenn. – Addyson Fisher outdueled Rylee Fields and Volunteer outlasted Tennessee High, 5-4, for a 10-inning, two-day District 1-AAA softball championship victory on Saturday afternoon at Unicoi County.

Fisher struck out 17 in 10 innings and ended the game by leading off the bottom of the 10th with a bunt single that included a throwing error, allowing ghost runner Bryleigh Salyer to score from second base.

The Falcons (20-6), who trailed 2-0 in the fourth inning when the game was suspended due to rain on Friday night, will host Greeneville in a region semifinal on Monday at 5:30 p.m. The Vikings (22-7) will travel to Grainger.

Fisher, a hard-throwing left-hander and the tournament MVP, allowed 10 hits, one walk and three hit batsmen. Fields, who pitched two complete games to sweep a do-or-die doubleheader on Thursday after pitching 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for a win against Sullivan East on Wednesday, allowed 12 hits, two walks and struck out five.

Volunteer, which traveled from Church Hill to Erwin facing a 2-0 deficit Saturday afternoon, was still intent on avoiding the if-necessary game.

“We did not want to lose against them at all,” Fisher said. “We also didn’t want to play another game. So we were just trying to stay up and confident in ourselves.”

Of course, overcoming a deficit against Fields makes for rough sledding. Fields stranded 10 runners. Eight of those were in scoring position, including a runner being left at third base in each of the first five innings.

“I tell you what, my hat goes off to Rylee Fields,” Volunteer coach Jackie Strickler said. “My gosh, that youngin’ pitched her heart out this week. She was unbelievable, unbelievable. You talk about somebody that’s got grit – that kid has got it. She left everything out there. I have a lot of respect for that young lady.

“That’s a good ballclub. I told ‘em (Volunteer players) when we beat ‘em the first night (Tuesday), I said, ‘We’ll see Tennessee High again.’ I mean, they’re that good.”

The fourth-seeded Vikings took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on Friday. Kaylie Hughes and Ashley Worley delivered back-to-back one-out singles, Abby Haga was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Maddi Hall delivered a two-run single through the middle.

Volunteer cut it to 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth on Saturday. Veda Barton doubled with one out and scored after back-to-back singles from Jenna Thomas and Jayden Ford.

Tennessee High regained its two-run lead in the sixth when Katy Granger homered on a two-out, 1-0 pitch.

Volunteer took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth thanks to consecutive two-out doubles from Abby Fisher and Haley Russell, the latter of whom’s two-run line-drive down the left-field line scored Ford and Abby Fisher for a 4-3 lead.

The Vikings forced extra innings with a run in the seventh. Ashley Worley reached on a one-out single, took second on cleanup batter Abby Haga’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Maddi Hall’s double to right field with a full count.

“We took the lead and then they battled right back and scored to tie it up,” Strickler said. “It was just a good ballgame.”

Abby Fisher was 2-for-4 with two doubles and a walk. Thomas was 2-for-4 with a double and reached base three times. And Ford was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Addyson Fisher was 2-for-4 with a walk.

Hughes, Worley and Hall each had two hits for Tennessee High.

“We played well,” Tennessee High coach David Boggs said. “We never gave up. But we just made a few mistakes here and there, and in a tight ballgame against a team like that you can’t do it.

“They’re a good ballteam. Hats off to ‘em. They are well-coached. … And I fully think we’ll end up seeing them again next Wednesday.”