Rylee Fields received her diploma from Tennessee High on Friday night and she walked across the stage inside the Stone Castle as the most decorated pitcher in the history of the school’s softball program.

Fields has been a reliable ace as the Tennessee High Vikings (24-8) have made the sub-state round (also known as the sectional) for three straight seasons and the bunch from Bristol plays at Gibbs today in a Class AAA contest that begins at noon.

With nerves of steel, don’t expect the unflappable Fields to be overcome by anxiety when she takes the field against a school whose famous alums include country music stars Morgan Wallen and Kenny Chesney.

Fields can tune out any distractions when she’s delivering her wide array of pitches.

“My biggest strength as a pitcher I’d say is how I can remain calm and collected under pressure,” Fields said. “Even in big moments.”

She’s had plenty of those and has been the winning pitcher in many milestone victories.

First regional tournament triumph.

First regional championship.

First sub-state victory.

Yep, the girl that wears jersey No. 2 has been No. 1 for the Vikings on many occasions.

“Rylee is a great pitcher. She’s a fighter,” said THS sophomore catcher Abby Haga. “I don’t think I’ve met anyone who fights like her. She’s determined to be the best of the best. I love her attitude on the field. She takes every game serious like it’s the last game she will ever play. She always has everyone’s back.”

Fields pitched well but was outdueled by counterpart Avery Flatford of Farragut, who tossed a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts as the Vikings suffered a 2-0 sub-state loss at Farragut in 2021.

The right-hander notched the win last season as she struck out seven in spinning a five-hitter in a sub-state triumph over Carter of Knoxville.

“I remember playing Farragut with Grayson Phipps behind the plate and me and her going at each batter and knocking most of them off until the end and just that the rest of the team was right behind us and ready for the ball. That was a great game,” Fields said. “Last year at home against Carter I remember the crowd just cheering non-stop for us and the energy carried that whole ballpark that night and it truly was a special experience.”

Today, she’ll be facing a quality club that she’s seen before.

Gibbs (35-4) earned a 3-0 win over THS in the opening round of the 2022 TSSAA state tournament as Lacey Keck blanked the Vikings. Keck is back – she’s just a sophomore – and is 31-4 with a 1.49 ERA.

The Eagles have a team batting average of .417 and are averaging 9.2 runs per game.

Malyiah Smith is hitting .552, has scored 52 runs and stolen 38 bases. Lincoln Memorial University signee Jordann Reagan has slugged eight home runs.

“I’m not nervous at all, really,” Fields said. “At the end of the day it’s just another game and if you go in having fun and not playing uptight you really have nothing to lose.”

She’ll be playing not far from her future home as she has signed with Johnson University, a NAIA school located in Knoxville.

“I chose to go to Johnson because the minute I met with Coach Dayna [Carter] and the rest of the staff it was different than any other college visit I had been on,” Fields said. “She truly cares about her players and I can tell she is going to push me to become a better player.”

Fields has been a cornerstone as Tennessee High has become a perennial contender.

“I think that the program continues to grow each year and that success comes to those who work hard for it each day and I think the past three years we have went at it and deserved it,” Fields said. “The hard work and grit is there. I also would like to say over these four years I’ve gained great friendships and learned to be a leader and how to fight for what you want because Tennessee High is often seen as an underdog.”

Fields will try to craft another masterpiece today in the circle and extend her brilliant career.

“Rylee knows how to place a ball perfectly,” Haga said. “She always knows how to get around a tough batter. We work together for her to get the out. If she doesn’t think the pitch is working she’ll tell you. She was great spin on the ball to make it move away from the hitters. She also really good about getting ahead early, making it difficult to fight back, which I think is great.”