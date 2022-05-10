PREP SOFTBALL: Fields, Vikings blank Cyclones, advance to district title game

BLUFF CITY, Tenn.—It got a bit chilly as play transpired in the District 1-AAA softball tournament on Tuesday night.

Rylee Fields wasn’t feeling any cold after her Tennessee High team advanced to the championship round… not in a coat like that.

After throwing a perfect game through six innings and contributing a bases-loaded triple, Fields was decked out in a gray furry coat that looked like a relic from the 1970s following the Vikings’ 9-0 victory over Elizabethton. That win elevated Tennessee High (22-5) into Thursday’s championship round and guaranteed the Vikes a spot in the Region 1-AAA tournament.

“It just got brought into the dugout a few days ago and they said, when something big happens, we’re going to wear it,” Fields said about the coat. “The person that makes something big happen is going to wear it.”

There are four teams left in the tournament; Sullivan East eliminated Unicoi County in a 5-3 game in the early contest. Tonight’s two games are both win or go home. East (14-21-1) meets Volunteer at 5 p.m., with the winner immediately facing Elizabethton (16-10) at 7:30. Whatever team emerges secures the other Region 1 berth and plays THS for the championship, but would have to beat the Vikings twice on Thursday to claim the district tournament title.

After claiming the Upper Lakes Conference crown in the regular season, the Vikings are ready for more hardware.

“We’re going to try to win us a championship on Thursday; that’s the ultimate goal,” THS coach Jenn Testa said. “We’re excited to have the region berth wrapped up, but this group’s not finished yet. We’re going to do whatever we can to give it everything we’ve got on Thursday.”

Fields certainly gave everything she had in this one. She worked flawlessly through her first two trips through the Elizabethton lineup, until Maely Ingram led off the seventh with a single. By then, however, Tennessee High already led by nine runs—plating one each in the second and third, then erupting for seven in the sixth on five hits, two walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch.

Fields belted a triple as part of that big inning, a flare that a diving outfielder just missed. It cleared the loaded bases and all but sealed a Vikings victory.

Ashley Worley, Nikki Duncan and Lily Ware had two hits each for THS. Ware’s night included a two-run double to close out scoring in the sixth.

The elimination game matinee was a roller-coaster. East led 3-0 entering the bottom half of the sixth, but three errors and a timely pair of hits let Unicoi (17-20) tie the game. The Patriots didn’t roll over, stringing together a stirring two-out rally in the top of the seventh. Abby Lacey delivered the decisive hit, a two-run double lined into right field.

Lacey talked about how her team bounced back after surrendering that three-run lead: “I think our best message is probably just to forget about the play that just happened and continue on. Because if you sit back and dwell on the past, you can’t do anything in the future.”

Lacey finished with two hits. Lexie McDuffie, who went the distance in the circle for East, generated three hits and three runs scored out of the leadoff spot in the lineup. McDuffie mostly worked to contact, and induced a slew of flyballs. In fact, Unicoi recorded only three of its 21 outs on grounders.

East faces a tall order today, needing to win twice to extend its season. The reward is significant; the two district finalists advance to the four-team regional bracket.

“We want to push that time where they tell us we have to quit playing just as many times as we can,” Patriots coach Michael Forrester said. “We pushed it one day, at least.”