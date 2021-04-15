PREP SOFTBALL: Fields' blast helps Sullivan East rally past Sullivan Central

BLUFF CITY – Sullivan East’s softball team made certain that Sullivan Central’s last regular season visit was a not-so-grand finale.
Patriots sophomore Keelye Fields’ two-out grand slam in the fifth inning tied the score, 5-5, and Lexie McDuffie drove in the winning run with a no-out single in the bottom of the sixth for a 6-5 Three Rivers Conference victory on Thursday.
Sullivan East (7-1, 13-9) won 11-0 at Central (1-6, 3-15) on March 23, and perhaps the Patriots were initially lacking the same intensity in the rematch. But Fields was locked in when she dug in for an 0-2 pitch with two outs, three runners on and the Cougars leading by four runs.
“It was a big relief,” Fields said. “I knew I had to step up right then and there and get this game tied, or we could’ve lost it right there. I knew it was my time to show them what we had.”
It was the second home run of the season for Fields, whose pandemic-shortened freshman season was limited to a pinch-hit, two-run double against Unicoi County. Her joy was apparent while rounding first base after tying the game with a ball that cleared the left field fence by plenty.
“When I hit a home run I know how it feels, and I knew it was gone,” Fields said. “I just felt all this energy coming up and I was about to scream with joy. It was amazing.”
East’s Mia Shaver led off the home half of the fifth with a single through the middle. A fielder’s choice, an error and Kinzie Brown’s bloop single loaded the bases with one out.
Central pitcher Camille Nottingham then got a pop-out on the infield, setting the stage for Fields’ clutch delivery. Patriots batters hadn’t exactly been coming through in grand style of late.
“On Tuesday, we had the bases loaded four times and got one run out of those four innings,” East coach Michael Forrester said. “For whatever reason, this week we’ve just struggled once we’ve gotten people on base. On Tuesday and Wednesday we had 23 hits and only scored six. And I felt like we were about to blow another chance there and Keelye took that big swing. That was huge.”
Evie Leonard led off the bottom of the sixth with a single and pitcher Hannah Scott reentered to run. Timbs followed with a bad-hop single and the ensuing batter, McDuffie’s hit plated Scott with what proved to be the winning run.
“Mia led off that fifth inning with a single and Evie led off the sixth inning with a single,” Forrester said. “Those were two huge at-bats. To get a runner on with nobody out in both innings was big.”
Junior Hannah Scott (6-4) pitched four innings of scoreless relief for the victory.
“Hannah’s a great player,” Fields said. “She’s always focused.”
The Cougars took a 2-0 lead with two in the second. Taylor Roller’s one-out single through the middle scored Nottingham and Lauren Lane, who’d respectively reached via a single and hit-by-pitch.
East got a run back in the second when Fields led off by reaching on an error and scored on Katie Botts’ ground-out.
Central added three in the third. Rachel White’s two-run single scored Gracie Roller and Jasmine Sheffield, and White scored on Taylor Roller’s squarely struck fielder’s choice.
The damage could’ve been worse for East, but shortstop Cayden Bawgus knocked down Roller’s one-hopper and quickly flipped to Timbs for a force-out at second base – the second out of the inning.
“That was a hard-hit ball and Cayden stuck with it and kind of made a backhand flip,” Forrester said. “That was a big out.”
Patriots right fielder Jillian Shackelford was 2-for-4 with a double and reached base three times. She also denied Sheffield a single in the first inning by charging aggressively and making a quick, strong throw to retire Sheffield at first base.
Botts was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.
Sheffield went 2-for-4 with a double for Central. White was 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs. Taylor Roller drove in three runs.
“Rachel White hit well tonight,” Central coach Andrea Werner said. “Jasmine Sheffield always hits well. She hit that big double. Honestly, everybody in the lineup did something tonight that contributed to this game.
“We played really hard. I couldn’t have asked ‘em to play any better tonight.”
And that didn’t surprise Forrester, who told his players prior to the game that Central was much improved.
“Coach Werner’s done a great job with them,” Forrester said. “They’re playing pretty good right now. We told the girls coming in that they’d beaten Happy Valley, 6-3, a week or so ago, and we only beat Happy Valley, 4-0. So obviously we were in for a battle here today.
Central and East began competing in spring sports in 1969.
“With the history, it’s just kind of sad to see the rivalry go,” Forrester said. “I guess it’s progress, but I’ll miss it.”