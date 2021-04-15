PREP SOFTBALL: Fields' blast helps Sullivan East rally past Sullivan Central

BLUFF CITY – Sullivan East’s softball team made certain that Sullivan Central’s last regular season visit was a not-so-grand finale.

Patriots sophomore Keelye Fields’ two-out grand slam in the fifth inning tied the score, 5-5, and Lexie McDuffie drove in the winning run with a no-out single in the bottom of the sixth for a 6-5 Three Rivers Conference victory on Thursday.

Sullivan East (7-1, 13-9) won 11-0 at Central (1-6, 3-15) on March 23, and perhaps the Patriots were initially lacking the same intensity in the rematch. But Fields was locked in when she dug in for an 0-2 pitch with two outs, three runners on and the Cougars leading by four runs.

“It was a big relief,” Fields said. “I knew I had to step up right then and there and get this game tied, or we could’ve lost it right there. I knew it was my time to show them what we had.”

It was the second home run of the season for Fields, whose pandemic-shortened freshman season was limited to a pinch-hit, two-run double against Unicoi County. Her joy was apparent while rounding first base after tying the game with a ball that cleared the left field fence by plenty.