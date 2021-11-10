 Skip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL: Eastside slugger Taylor Perry signs with Gardner-Webb
Taylor Perry has put in serious time pouring her heart and soul into the sport of softball and she has been rewarded for that tireless work.

The senior slugger from Eastside High School signed with Gardner-Webb University on Wednesday morning and became the first player from the Wise County school to ink with a NCAA Division I softball program.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are a member of the Big South Conference and are coached by Bailey Wigness, who was a standout on Arizona State’s 2011 national championship squad. McKenzie Lawrence from Auburn High School in Riner, Virginia, is a junior outfielder at Gardner-Webb.

Several DI and DII programs vied for Perry’s services, but the school in Boiling Springs, North Carolina, eventually won out.

“I chose Gardner-Webb because I liked the atmosphere, the coaches, the facilities and they had the program that I was interested in, being a physician assistant,” Perry said. “The University is very similar to what I am used to, smaller in size and it is Christian based.”

Perry certainly has hitting prowess as she recorded a .468 batting average with seven home runs and 20 RBIs during the 2021 season while exhibiting a sweet swing from the left-handed side of the plate. Holding down a spot in the outfield, she helped the Spartans win the Region 1D title and advance to the Class 1 state semifinals.

“Taylor is a born leader,” said Eastside coach Suzi Atwood. “Taylor is the first at practice and the last one to leave. … She doesn’t take days off. I knew she had what it takes when I realized that she didn’t just attend practices but signed up for extra workouts, hitting, anything that she could do to get stronger and faster.”

How passionate is Perry when it comes to softball?

During the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the spring of 2020, Perry stayed sharp after her dad, Dax, constructed a building in the family’s backyard replete with a batting cage and pitching machines as Taylor took her cuts every single day.

She’s always been that dedicated to the craft of hitting.

“I have put in about 20 hours a week since I was around 12-years-old,” Perry said. “The 20 hours vary between hitting lessons, workouts and drills in order to be competitive at the national level. I then decided that I would dedicate all my time to softball instead of other sports.”

National exposure to college coaches came through travel ball and Perry most recently played with the North Carolina-based Bandits Elite Premier-Simpson team, competing in tournaments near and far.

“I knew I had the chance to play DI softball when I started playing travel softball at the national level,” Perry said. “While playing at the national level, I played against some of the top-ranked athletes in the nation. I then realized how much I loved the challenging competition; this is also when I realized that softball was the sport that I wanted to become my future.”

The immediate future should be bright as Perry is one of many returnees for a Spartan squad that should be one of Southwest Virginia’s best in 2022.

“I am very excited for the season,” Perry said. “This is going to be the closest to normal season I have got to play since my freshman year. We have a lot of returning talent and up-and-coming talent on the team. “

Gardner-Webb has gained the services of a few local athletes in the past couple of years as Honaker’s Abby Atchley (women’s soccer), Science Hill’s Alasia Smith (women’s basketball) and freshman wrestler Peyton McComas from Grundy are currently competing and contributing for the Runnin’ Bulldogs in their respective sports.

Perry is the latest in the pipeline as she will attend a school located about an hour west of Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I want to give God all the credit for this opportunity,” Perry said. “I also want to thank everyone that has helped me along the way throughout my journey in softball.”

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

