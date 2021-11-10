PREP SOFTBALL: Eastside slugger Taylor Perry signs with Gardner-Webb

“Taylor is a born leader,” said Eastside coach Suzi Atwood. “Taylor is the first at practice and the last one to leave. … She doesn’t take days off. I knew she had what it takes when I realized that she didn’t just attend practices but signed up for extra workouts, hitting, anything that she could do to get stronger and faster.”

How passionate is Perry when it comes to softball?

During the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the spring of 2020, Perry stayed sharp after her dad, Dax, constructed a building in the family’s backyard replete with a batting cage and pitching machines as Taylor took her cuts every single day.

She’s always been that dedicated to the craft of hitting.

“I have put in about 20 hours a week since I was around 12-years-old,” Perry said. “The 20 hours vary between hitting lessons, workouts and drills in order to be competitive at the national level. I then decided that I would dedicate all my time to softball instead of other sports.”

National exposure to college coaches came through travel ball and Perry most recently played with the North Carolina-based Bandits Elite Premier-Simpson team, competing in tournaments near and far.