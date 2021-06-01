PREP SOFTBALL: Eastside’s Perry stayed passionate for softball despite cancelled season

Rewind to 13 or 14 months ago when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to the cancellation of the VHSL spring sports season and left athletes in the Commonwealth crestfallen.
With the help of her father, Dax, Eastside High School softball standout Taylor Perry devised a plan to deal with the unprecedented situation that put a pause on the only sport she plays.
“I was one who was blessed with a dad who built me a building in the backyard with a batting cage, pitching machines and everything I could possibly need to be successful,” Perry said. “I just grinded every day and worked on my craft.”
Toiling in solitude day after day while smashing pitch after pitch with a powerful left-handed swing has paid big dividends for a player who has smashed her way to a breakout 2021 season.
Perry has compiled a .488 batting average with six home runs and she’ll look to collect more hits today as the Spartans (9-1) host Thomas Walker (8-2) at 5 p.m. in a highly-anticipated showdown in which the winner takes over sole possession of first place in the Cumberland District.
To say that Perry is passionate about softball would be a vast understatement.
The junior began competing in the sport when she was 6-years-old and also plays for the Aynor, South Carolina-based Lady Lightning Gold travel team.
“Over the summer and fall seasons,” Perry said. “I played at least 100 games in several different states.”
Her fondness for softball hasn’t waned either.
“Taylor comes to practice to work every day,” said Eastside coach Suzi Atwood. “She works on her days off, she works after the game and she works before the game. She works.”
She has put in some serious work this season.
Perry hit her first varsity homer against J.I. Burton in the second game of the season and hasn’t stopped producing runs yet. She is the leadoff hitter for the Spartans and holds down a spot in right field.
“I would say this season has gone really well for me both defensively and offensively,” Perry said. “Being surrounded by such supportive, talented teammates and coaches makes for a more enjoyable and successful season.”
She isn’t the only member of her family playing well for Eastside in 2021. Her younger brother, Tanner, is a freshman pitcher/utility player for the school’s baseball team.
Taylor Perry knows what’s at stake today as the Spartans try to avenge that 2-1 loss to Thomas Walker suffered back on May 11. Freshman Eden Muncy of the Pioneers pitched a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts that day in what marked the program’s first-ever win over Eastside.
“The last time we played Thomas Walker, we came in knowing what we had to face and what we needed to do,” Perry said. “There was no doubt in my mind we could do it. The effort and determination was there, but we just fell a little short that day. Even though we lost that game, we are ready both mentally and physically to face them again.”
Thomas Walker has authored one of Southwest Virginia’s top turnarounds this spring in putting together the best season in program history. Heck, the small school in Lee County had gone more than five years without a varsity victory coming into the 2021 season.
Today’s contest is easily the biggest softball game the Pioneers have participated in to date.
“I have told the girls to keep playing like they have been,” said Thomas Walker coach Noelle Owens. “I also told them to play with all their heart and to give 110 percent when they walk out on the field. To be able to win this game, we need to hit very well and not make any errors on defense. Everybody needs to step up and play good for their team.”
Perry will look to keep doing just that for the Spartans.
“I am excited to continue playing and see where we go in the season,” Perry said.
