PREP SOFTBALL: Eastside’s Perry stayed passionate for softball despite cancelled season

“The last time we played Thomas Walker, we came in knowing what we had to face and what we needed to do,” Perry said. “There was no doubt in my mind we could do it. The effort and determination was there, but we just fell a little short that day. Even though we lost that game, we are ready both mentally and physically to face them again.”

Thomas Walker has authored one of Southwest Virginia’s top turnarounds this spring in putting together the best season in program history. Heck, the small school in Lee County had gone more than five years without a varsity victory coming into the 2021 season.

Today’s contest is easily the biggest softball game the Pioneers have participated in to date.

“I have told the girls to keep playing like they have been,” said Thomas Walker coach Noelle Owens. “I also told them to play with all their heart and to give 110 percent when they walk out on the field. To be able to win this game, we need to hit very well and not make any errors on defense. Everybody needs to step up and play good for their team.”

Perry will look to keep doing just that for the Spartans.

“I am excited to continue playing and see where we go in the season,” Perry said.