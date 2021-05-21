PREP SOFTBALL: Devil's delight; Gate City scores 9 in 6th, pounds Abingdon 15-5

GATE CITY, Va. – Kiersten Quillen of Gate City began working on the intricate process of slap hitting a softball as a freshman.
It appears Quillen has mastered the technique as a senior.
Quillen supplied three singles from the leadoff positon Friday as Blue Devils posted a 15-5 win over the Abingdon Falcons in a Mountain 7 District game.
“Slap hitting is not easy, but I’ve learned more about it each year and I’ve been putting it together now,” said Quillen, a three-year starter.
For the season, Quillen is hitting .462. When the softball season was canceled last spring due to COVID-19, Quillen turned to Plan B with travel ball games in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City.
Quillen said her hitting mentor is her father Bobby, a former Gate City athlete and current GC softball assistant.
Gate City (4-4) collected a total of 18 hits against two Abingdon pitchers The No. 2 hitter in the order, sophomore Addie Gibson, added three singles with the same slap approach as Quillen. Gibson and Quillen both bat left-handed.
The slap is designed to attack a certain spot of the infield, and it’s especially effective with speedy left-handed batters.
“I think Addie started doing the slap approach at the plate around the seventh grade,” Quillen said. “Addie and I pick each other up in every situation. We try to put the ball in play, use our speed and make the defense rush.”
That fast-paced formula at the top of the lineup suits Gate City head coach Cara Noe just fine.
“Addie and Kiersten are quick and smart, and they can just look at me and know exactly what I want them to do,” Noe said. “If we can get our top hitters on, we score.”
Senior Sarah Thompson and junior Abby Davidson each contributed three hits for Gate City, with Thompson booming a three-run homer. Davidson leads the Blue Devils with a .625 batting average. Savannah Monroe (.588), Gibson (.571) and Thompson (.433) are next in line.
“We always hit well. It’s just been a matter of scoring more runs than other team,” Noe said.
Abingdon (4-3) actually led 2-0 after two innings. Sophomore pitcher Kendel Yates set the pace with a three-run homer, but the Gate City hitters gradually made adjustments at the plate before locking in with a nine-run outburst in the sixth.
“Gate City has a great team with several experienced girls, and that really makes a difference,” second-year Abingdon coach Luke Wampler said.
The Falcons had several potential rallies snuffed out by the sure hands and quick release of Thompson at shortstop.
“I’d love to know how many put-outs (Thompson) had. She was like a vacuum cleaner out there,” Wampler said.
Wampler, a former multi-sport standout at Holston High School, relies on only two veterans from the 2019 season in Furman bound shortstop Lauren Woodall and senior first baseman Presliegh Miller.
Before the season, the 27-year-old Wampler had never coached a girls’ team before.
“It’s been a big transition, but I’ve having a great time,” said Wampler, who previously served as a baseball and football assistant at Abingdon. “I’ve been learning the girls and how they respond to different things.”
Chloe Odum, Savannah Price and Woodall contributed two hits apiece for Abingdon Friday, with Odum driving in two runs.
“I feel good with where at this point in the season,” Wampler said. “We clinched the No. 2 spot in the district Thursday with our win against Union, but we’ve got to work on getting better when we face adversity. Abingdon didn’t score a lot of runs two years ago, and I’m heavily offensive-minded.”
Gate City was coming off a 13-6 loss to Mountain 7 District leader John Battle on Thursday. With the sun beating down on a 90-degree day Friday, the Blue Devils faced another challenge after falling behind 5-0 to the Falcons.
“We could have easily gotten down there, but this team plays with a lot of energy,” Noe said.
Sophomore pitcher K.K. Baker earned her first win of the season in the circle for GC.
No player was happier with the comeback victory than the Gate City sparkplug in Quillen.
“We needed this win, so we came out and did what we needed to do,” Quillen said.
