PREP SOFTBALL: Devil's delight; Gate City scores 9 in 6th, pounds Abingdon 15-5

GATE CITY, Va. – Kiersten Quillen of Gate City began working on the intricate process of slap hitting a softball as a freshman.

It appears Quillen has mastered the technique as a senior.

Quillen supplied three singles from the leadoff positon Friday as Blue Devils posted a 15-5 win over the Abingdon Falcons in a Mountain 7 District game.

“Slap hitting is not easy, but I’ve learned more about it each year and I’ve been putting it together now,” said Quillen, a three-year starter.

For the season, Quillen is hitting .462. When the softball season was canceled last spring due to COVID-19, Quillen turned to Plan B with travel ball games in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City.

Quillen said her hitting mentor is her father Bobby, a former Gate City athlete and current GC softball assistant.

Gate City (4-4) collected a total of 18 hits against two Abingdon pitchers The No. 2 hitter in the order, sophomore Addie Gibson, added three singles with the same slap approach as Quillen. Gibson and Quillen both bat left-handed.

The slap is designed to attack a certain spot of the infield, and it’s especially effective with speedy left-handed batters.