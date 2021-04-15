PREP SOFTBALL: David Crockett blanks Tennessee High, 2-0

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Give softball coach Jenn Testa pitching and defense like she received Thursday afternoon, and the Tennessee High mentor will take it every single time.
Unfortunately, a victory still might not be in the cards.
Taking on Big Seven Conference leader David Crockett, the Vikings came up on the short end of a 2-0 decision at Rotary Park, pushing the Pioneers farther out in front of the league pack.
Crockett (22-4, 8-0) is now three games up in the league loss column with four games to play.
“To be honest, when you are playing against a team that has done what they’ve done all year, you have to like your chances when you pitch and play defense like we did today,” Testa said. “But, we couldn’t get a big hit when we needed it, and sometimes that happens.”
The Vikings (17-5, 2-3) had two scoring chances slip away against Crockett pitcher Matty McKee, who covered the distance to pick up the victory.
On one occasion, in the bottom of the sixth inning, the right-hander allowed a walk and single, but was able to end the threat by producing a strikeout with runners at first and second.
Earlier, however, Tennessee High missed out on a golden opportunity to do major damage.
After junior Kennedy Broyles lined a two-out, two-run, fourth-inning single just barely over the outstretched glove of right-fielder Emma Teri, THS loaded the bases in the bottom of the frame, with Grayson Phipps getting hit by a pitch after Kenzie Orfield and Tori Ryan both singled.
However, the steely McKee did not flinch, striking out the next two batters before inducing a deep fly-ball out to extinguish the fire.
“You have to pitch like there’s nobody on base,” McKee said. “That’s the only thing you can do.”
The Vikings simply could not get it done offensively.
“Really, we kind of did the same thing down at their place,” Testa said, referring to a 5-2 Crockett win last month. “Just like tonight, we had people on base but couldn’t string together hits when he absolutely needed them. We just couldn’t get it done offensively.
“We’ve been scoring runs and we’ve been hitting the ball hard, but today it didn’t work out. And like I said, sometimes that happens.”
The Vikings, who played flawless defense, received a well-pitched game from Rylee Fields, a sophomore who went the distance, allowing seven hits while striking out six and walking none.
McKee was even sharper, allowing just five hits and fanning nine.
Tennessee High lead-off hitter Ashley Worley was the game’s only player with two base knocks.