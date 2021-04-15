PREP SOFTBALL: David Crockett blanks Tennessee High, 2-0

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Give softball coach Jenn Testa pitching and defense like she received Thursday afternoon, and the Tennessee High mentor will take it every single time.

Unfortunately, a victory still might not be in the cards.

Taking on Big Seven Conference leader David Crockett, the Vikings came up on the short end of a 2-0 decision at Rotary Park, pushing the Pioneers farther out in front of the league pack.

Crockett (22-4, 8-0) is now three games up in the league loss column with four games to play.

“To be honest, when you are playing against a team that has done what they’ve done all year, you have to like your chances when you pitch and play defense like we did today,” Testa said. “But, we couldn’t get a big hit when we needed it, and sometimes that happens.”

The Vikings (17-5, 2-3) had two scoring chances slip away against Crockett pitcher Matty McKee, who covered the distance to pick up the victory.

On one occasion, in the bottom of the sixth inning, the right-hander allowed a walk and single, but was able to end the threat by producing a strikeout with runners at first and second.

Earlier, however, Tennessee High missed out on a golden opportunity to do major damage.