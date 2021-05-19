PREP SOFTBALL: Daniel Boone rallies past Vikings to claim Region 1-AAA crown

“I just went up there and was trying to make contact with it,” Sarvis said.

Making contact is what Boone does best.

Dannah Persinger’s four RBIs, three hits from Sarvis and two-hit performances via Jessee and Emma Robinette were among the highlights for the high-scoring squad that claimed its first regional title since 2016.

Boone won three of five games against Tennessee High this season and will host Powell on Friday in a sub-state showdown.

“When you hit the longball, it’s fun,” Jenkins said. “The thing I like about our team is that we have a lot of depth. It’s not one person, it’s one team.”

Tennessee High has defined the word team this season as well with a cohesive and resilient unit.

Worley, Newport and Kenzie Orfield each had two hits in Wednesday’s setback.

Seeded fourth in the District 1-AAA tournament, Tennessee High is now one of just 16 Class AAA teams still playing.