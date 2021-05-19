PREP SOFTBALL: Daniel Boone rallies past Vikings to claim Region 1-AAA crown

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tennessee High thundered out to an early advantage, but it was Daniel Boone that eventually lowered the boom.
Boone’s Camryn Sarvis and Savannah Jessee connected for back-to-back homers to begin the top of the seventh inning as the Trailblazers rallied for a 10-8 triumph over THS on Wednesday night in the finals of the Region 1-AAA softball tournament at Rotary Field.
The Blazers had four homers among their 13 hits and erased a 7-1 deficit in denying Tennessee High (26-9) the first regional title in the history of the school’s softball program. The Vikings will travel to Knoxville to face the Farragut Admirals (31-2) on Saturday at 6 p.m. in a TSSAA Class AAA sub-state clash.
THS sent 10 batters to the plate and scored seven times in the bottom of the first inning on Wednesday, an offensive uprising that was capped by Mac Newport’s three-run homer. It was the first varsity homer for the junior as the blast bounced off the top of the chain-link fence and went over.
Turns out that Tennessee High managed just one run and five hits the rest of the way against Boone pitcher Maggie Hillman.
“If we could have just been able to keep our foot on the gas and put some more runs on each inning then obviously we would have had a better chance,” said THS coach Jenn Testa. “Our kids played hard and I thought we made good contact, we just hit it right at people.”
Just four days after finishing with only three hits against Tennessee High ace Rylee Fields and suffering a 2-1 loss to the Vikings in the finals of the district tourney, Boone was locked in at the plate.
“We made adjustments,” Sarvis said. “That’s what helped.”
A patient approach was primary among them.
“We worked hard the last two days on trying to lay off that outside pitch and making her throw strikes,” said Daniel Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins. “She’s thrown a lot of innings and we knew we might be able to get to her late in the game and that’s what we did. Fields was as hot as anybody pitching-wise and I thought our girls had some really good at-bats.”
It might have been a case of Fields running out of gas as the sophomore has pitched in high-stakes matchups for the last week.
“Riley – I can’t say enough about her,” Testa said. “She’s pitched every inning for us in the postseason and I know she’ll get back after it on Saturday.”
Boone scored thrice in the fourth inning to draw within 7-4 and then took an 8-7 lead after putting up a four-spot in the fifth. Yet, THS rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth inning as Ashley Worley scooted home on a two-out error.
The deadlock was short-lived, however, with Sarvis and Jessee going yard to begin the seventh inning.
“I just went up there and was trying to make contact with it,” Sarvis said.
Making contact is what Boone does best.
Dannah Persinger’s four RBIs, three hits from Sarvis and two-hit performances via Jessee and Emma Robinette were among the highlights for the high-scoring squad that claimed its first regional title since 2016.
Boone won three of five games against Tennessee High this season and will host Powell on Friday in a sub-state showdown.
“When you hit the longball, it’s fun,” Jenkins said. “The thing I like about our team is that we have a lot of depth. It’s not one person, it’s one team.”
Tennessee High has defined the word team this season as well with a cohesive and resilient unit.
Worley, Newport and Kenzie Orfield each had two hits in Wednesday’s setback.
Seeded fourth in the District 1-AAA tournament, Tennessee High is now one of just 16 Class AAA teams still playing.
“They play hard,” Testa said. “I’ll be honest with you, team-by-team, especially in this league if you look at our players one-through-nine matched up against the other team’s players one-through-nine, I think we’re at a little bit of a disadvantage. What gets us over that hump and what gives us an edge is just the fight they have. It’s been like that all season. They’ve taken it to another level in the postseason. I’m just super proud of them.”
The best season in program history is not over yet, either.
“We will have to give it our everything [on Saturday],” Testa said. “And no doubt, they will.”
