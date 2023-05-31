Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The two home runs by Eden Wallace, the second of which gave John Battle the lead for good in the top of the seventh inning.

The pitching performance of freshman Taylor Childress, who worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the final inning and showcased a mental toughness that belied her ninth-grader status.

The 2-for-3 showing at the plate by Jordan Roulett-Wheeler, one of just two seniors on Battle’s roster.

There were plenty of highlights on Tuesday as the Trojans took a stunning 4-3 win over Gate City in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 2D softball tournament and clinched their first state tournament berth since 2013.

That triumph occurred exactly two months to the day of Battle experiencing its lowest point of the season.

It was March 30 when the Trojans suffered a 7-6 loss to archrival Virginia High, the same team they had dominated 13-1 just six days earlier. Their record stood at 1-4 following that setback and it was 2-6 just a few weeks later.

“We were definitely beat down pretty bad,” said first-year head coach Tommy Harmon. “I knew we were better than that, but just couldn’t get it together.”

Slowly, but surely, the team whose stadium can be seen by those travelers on nearby Interstate 81 got headed in the right direction and has prevailed in a number of close games.

Battle hit four solo homers in the seventh inning to erase a 4-1 deficit in a 5-4 win over Wise County Central in April.

The Trojans scored seven times in the bottom of the seventh inning to eke out a 10-9 triumph over Union on May 4.

There was a 5-4, 10-inning win over Abingdon in the final game of the regular-season that created a four-way tie for second place in the Mountain 7 District.

“I think beating Abingdon was the big turning point for our team,” Roulett-Wheeler said.

Against Union in the opening round of the Mountain 7 District tournament, Wallace had six RBIs as Battle erased deficits of 2-0, 4-1, 6-2, 7-2 and 10-7 in eking out an 11-10 decision.

In the first round of the Region 2D tourney, the Trojans scored thrice in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a 3-2 road win over Richlands. Childress pitched a one-hitter and Wallace swatted a homer in that game.

Wallace was back at it again on Tuesday.

“I have never been happier to watch someone hit a home run,” said Battle senior catcher Saylor Baldwin. “Eden is hot right now. I knew before she walked out of the dugout to hit the second one she would.”

To say that Wallace has been clutch wouldn’t do her justice.

“She has been the player I hoped she would be,” Harmon said. “I call her my little fire-starter. She seems to turn things around at the right time.”

Gate City had beaten Battle 3-0 and 11-6 in the previous two meetings. The Blue Devils (21-3) had not lost to a VHSL opponent all season.

“I think we wanted some revenge for the games earlier in the season and in the end we wanted it more,” Roulett-Wheeler said.

Battle faces a tough task today when its hitters take hacks against highly-touted Tazewell sophomore pitcher Carly Compton. The Bulldogs (17-5-1) finished as Region 2D runner-up to Wise County Central a year ago.

“Our pitching has improved and I think the girls have realized that there is no team out there that we can’t beat if we just work as a team,” Harmon said. “They have confidence now.”

Relishing the role of underdog and with a sub.-500 record – 12-13 – Harmon’s first season at the helm after several years as an assistant has been eventful to say the least.

“I told some of the girls at the beginning of the season if they would give me 100 percent I would give them 100 percent and we would have a good year,” Harmon said. “I think everyone has given 100 percent this year and that’s why we are where we are now.”