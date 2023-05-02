MARION, Va. – Success in softball is often a matter of making adjustments.

Consider the case of two Tazewell Bulldogs in Tuesday’s Southwest District showdown against the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.

Facing strong wind gusts, sophomore pitcher Carly Compton focused on location and movement. Meanwhile, senior catcher Hannah Hayes timed the pitches of Marion ace Taylor Preston as the game progressed.

Those adjustments were vital in a 5-0 win for the Bulldogs.

In the April 14 matchup at Tazewell, the Bulldogs took a 2-1 win over Marion in a nine-inning classic. Compton struck out 14 en route to a no-hitter, while Preston allowed just four hits and recorded 10 strikeouts.

Compton was masterful in Tuesday’s rematch, striking out 16 en route to her second perfect game of the season.

“During warmups, I focused on pitching into the wind because the gusts affected my curveball and curve,” Compton said. “It was definitely windy.”

After being held scoreless through the first three innings, Tazewell struck twice in the fourth when senior Mallorie Whittaker singled and Hayes followed with a two-run homer.

“I think that was a screwball I hit,” Hayes said. “It took us a second to adjustment to the speed tonight. We’ve faced some slower pitchers this season, but Taylor throws really hard.”

The Bulldogs (3-2, 10-5) were coming off losses in a Knoxville tournament against three talent-stacked squads from Knox Hall, Knox Gibbs and Murfreesboro Oakland.

“Those games helped us to see the movement and speeds from different pitchers,” Hayes said.

Hayes drove home two more runs in the seventh inning Tuesday with a deep fly ball that smacked off the glove of the centerfielder.

Like Compton, Hayes has honed her skill-set since age eight with the travel ball routine where she has been a prolific power hitter with a Bluefield Rawlings Tigers.

Preston registered 15 strikeouts Tuesday, but Tazewell collected 11 hits. Senior Macie Alford set the pace with three singles, while junior leadoff batter Brooke Nunley homered and singled.

“Taylor didn’t quite find her spots as good as she did in the first Tazewell game, but Tazewell has a good team and we just didn’t hit,” Marion coach George Robinson. “Give Carly credit. She mixed up her pitches and kept us off-balance.”

Robinson said that Preston and leadoff batter Jaylin Ferland are both hitting over .300 on the season.

The Scarlet Hurricanes (2-3, 9-6) close out their SWD schedule with contests against Graham, Richlands and Virginia High.

Marion junior Ella Moss almost broke up the perfect game in the fifth inning with a hard-hit ground ball to shortstop, but Whittaker delivered a perfect throw to first base from her knee shortstop position. Nunley also converted two difficult put-outs at second base to preserve the fourth no-hitter of the season for Compton.

“I need to buy Brooke some Chick-fil-A as thanks,” Compton said. “I’ve played with Brooke with since age and she makes insane defensive plays like that all the time. We all have each other’s back on this team.”

According to Compton, the Bulldogs learned a lesson from their earlier close-call against Marion and from the three setbacks in Knoxville.

“There is a target on our backs and teams are going to come after us,” Compton said. “We have to hold our standard up and keep pushing.

“Taylor is a heck of a pitcher who throws hard and has movement on her ball, so we had to keep our swings short, put the ball into play and just adjust to the conditions.”