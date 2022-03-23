PREP SOFTBALL: Abigail Street stupendous in the circle and at the plate in Patrick Henry's win over Eastside

EMORY, Va. – As far as season-openers go, Abigail Street’s 2022 debut was stupendous.

The senior right-hander struck out 12 in crafting a four-hitter, carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, hammered out two hits and scored two runs as the Patrick Henry Rebels recorded a 5-2 win over the Eastside Spartans on Tuesday in a marquee non-district softball showdown.

It was a complete role reversal of Patrick Henry’s first game of the 2021 season on the same field when Eastside continually pounced on pitches from Street in rolling to a 10-4 win over the Rebels.

You can rest assured she hadn’t forgotten.

“ I definitely wanted to come back and show them what we are made of,” Street said.

The Hogoheegee District preseason favorites certainly looked the part on Tuesday as Patrick Henry has plenty of experience.

“ I’m just excited,” said PH coach Tami Counts. “We’ve been waiting for this opening game all year it seems like. We finally got to play tonight and they were ready.”

Street has been Patrick Henry’s ace pitcher since she was a ninth grader and is poised for a productive season.

“ She’s just a workhorse,” Counts said. “She’s one kid who comes every day before practice and stays after. Preseason, offseason – she works to be better and you can’t ask for anything more.”

The first 16 Eastside batters failed to reach base against Street on Tuesday.

Regan McCoy broke up her bid for a perfect game with a one-out single to right field in the top of the sixth inning.

Freshman Braelyn Hall added a single later in the inning for the Spartans and both she and McCoy came around to score on an error.

Eastside’s Tinley Hamilton and Leci Sensabaugh led off the seventh inning with singles, bringing the potential tying run to the plate with no outs. Street responded by getting the final three outs via groundball, strikeout and flyout.

“ Street’s a good pitcher and that’s why we came over to face her,” said Eastside coach Suzi Atwood. “We started making corrections as time went on, but we’ve got to adjust sooner.”

The defending Region 1D champions, Eastside (0-3) has opened the season against quality competition. The Spartans had dropped their first two games to Gate City and Wise County Central of the Mountain 7 District.

“ We want to come out and face tough competition and get ready for [Cumberland] district play,” Atwood said. “Our schedule’s tough.”

Eastside has just three starters from last season back in the lineup.

“ There are a couple of mental mistakes that we’re making that we have to correct,” Atwood said. “It may take a little while, but we’ll get there.”

Patrick Henry struck out 16 times against Eastside pitchers Tinley Hamilton and Braelyn Hall, but the Rebels produced timely knocks.

Street smacked a RBI triple and Payton Monahan, who is playing softball for the first time since the eighth grade, connected for a RBI double with two outs in the third inning.

Shaina Addair also had a run-scoring triple for PH.

“ It took us just stringing our hits together to get this win,” Street said.

It didn’t hurt having Abigail Street standing in the circle unleashing pitches either.

“ I’m pretty confident out there,” Street said. “I trust my teammates and have faith in them and we just have to work together to get the job done.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.