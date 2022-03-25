PREP SOFTBALL: Abby Haga's homer highlights Tennessee High triumph over rival Sullivan East

BRISTOL, Tenn. - It took all of one practice prior to the 2022 season for Tennessee High softball coach Jenn Testa to realize she had a nifty newcomer on her hands in ninth-grader Abby Haga.

“ You’re surveying where you’re at and who you’ve got and we like to let the kids go out there and showcase their skills and ability,” Testa said. “You know with kids who have that much power that when they are taking batting practice or hitting off a tee, the ball just comes off the bat a little differently and we could see early on what Abby was capable of.”

The ball has been coming off Haga’s bat and traveling long distances thus far when the Vikings’ freshman phenom makes contact.

Haga hammered a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning as Tennessee High took a crucial 5-3 Upper Lakes Conference victory over the Sullivan East Patriots on Thursday at Rotary Field.

It was the fourth longball of the season for Haga and she entered the showdown sporting a .435 batting average. Haga starts at catcher as well, receiving the well-placed pitches from proven Tennessee High ace Rylee Fields.

“ It’s definitely a change from middle school, but it’s been a lot of fun,” Haga said. “I kind of knew that I could help the team do some stuff.”

Haga provided the pivotal play in Thursday’s game.

Sullivan East (3-7, 1-2) loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fourth inning, but Fields escaped the jam via two groundball outs.

Then Haga unloaded on a 1-2 pitch from East’s Lexie McDuffie with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning, depositing it over the center-field fence to give the Vikings (6-3, 2-0) a lead they never relinquished.

“ That was pretty much the difference,” said Sullivan East coach Michael Forrester.

It was the first hit allowed on the day by McDuffie and came after she had issued a full-count walk to Kenzie Orfield.

Mac Newport notched a RBI and Ashley Worley smacked a two-run homer to put THS up 5-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning and those insurance runs turned out to be valuable as East received a two-out, two-run homer from Cassie Littleford in the top of the seventh inning.

“ Conference games are always different,” Testa said. “You never know what’s going to happen in this tough conference and when you’re playing somebody that’s right down the road from you, there’s even more pressure.”

Speaking of pressure, there might be some on the Vikings after last season in which they made the deepest postseason run in program history in advancing to the sub-state round of the TSSAA playoffs.

“ Last year we were the underdogs and nobody expected a lot from us,” Testa said. “The expectations are there and that can be hard, but so far, so good. I’m impressed with them, but we have a lot of work to do. They know that and they aren’t satisfied. A win is a win, but we want to come out every day and get better and better.”

East was led by the three-hit performance of McDuffie.

The Patriots were coming off an impressive 2-1 win over Elizabethton two days earlier.

“ We’re going to be fine,” Forrester said. “We played Elizabethton and Tennessee High this week and that’s supposed to be the two best teams [in the conference] and if they are, we’re right there. Both games could have gone either way and we won one and lost one.”

Fields struck out nine in a six-hitter for THS on Thursday, while Kaci Honaker hammered out two hits in the win.

