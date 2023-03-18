The softball team at Lebanon High School made another postseason push last season.

What else is new?

The Pioneers reached the state tournament for the sixth time in seven years (there was no 2020 season due to the coronavirus) and dropped a 5-2 decision to eventual state champion Auburn in the VHSL Class 1 quarterfinals.

Reigning Hogoheegee District player of the year Morgan Varney is back for her senior season and Lebanon is expected to be the top team in the league once again. The Pioneers move to the Class 2 Southwest District in the fall.

The following is a look at the six teams in the Hogoheegee District, as well as Mountain Empire District member George Wythe:

LEBANON

Five starters are back in the fold for the Pioneers and included in that group is their top hitter in senior shortstop Morgan Varney and their ace pitcher in junior Erin Rasnake.

Varney compiled a .449 batting average, .525 on-base percentage to go along with two home runs, 25 RBIs and a .914 fielding percentage in 2022. She had Lebanon’s only hit against Auburn ace Kirsten Fleet in that season-ending state tournament loss.

Meanwhile, Rasnake was 14-6 in the circle with a 3.23 ERA.

Senior catcher Madison Hill (.377, 32 RBIs), senior outfielder Shelby Keys (.375, two homers, 17 RBIs) and senior infielder Cierra Skeens (.261, 23 runs) return too.

Varney, Rasnake and Hill were first-team All-Hogoheegee District selections.

Junior outfielder Katie Jones (.250, eight stolen bases), senior first baseman/designated hitter Abigail Hileman (.264, nine RBIs), senior outfielder Isabella Hess and senior outfielder Julianna Stanley also contributed on the varsity level last spring.

Senior Jacie Campbell and a quartet of freshmen – Kaitlynn Morrison, Chloe Couch, Kylan Brooks and Amelia Beck – are the promising newcomers for head coach Dennis Price’s club.

RURAL RETREAT

The Indians were much improved last season, finishing with a 9-12 record and even springing an upset win over the Lebanon Pioneers.

They should be even better this spring with eight starters returning.

Jenna Mutter leads that group of veterans as the team’s ace pitcher. The Brevard College commit can play either corner infield spot and compiled a .385 batting average last spring.

Outfielder Haylie Whitlow was a first-team All-Hogo selection a season ago, while sophomore pitcher/infielder Kailey Davidson also had a productive season. Olivia Bailey’s return from an injury is key for a squad that should seriously contend for a Region 1D tournament bid.

“If we make routine plays and stay focused,” said Rural Retreat coach Jonny Dix. “We can be a good team.”

PATRICK HENRY

The road to the Region 1D tournament will not be easy after the Rebels lost their main Street.

Ace pitcher/top hitter Abigail Street graduated after a stellar career at PH and is now playing at Emory & Henry College, where she entered Friday with a .279 batting average and 2.88 ERA.

Sophia Wright (.269), catcher Shaina Addair (.286), shortstop Marah Woodlee and outfielder Blair Rutherford return for the Rebels. Sydney Taylor also has experience, but is currently sidelined with an injury.

Wright will be the primary pitcher, while Addair is back after being hampered by a knee injury in 2022.

Braelyn Scammell, Jaylin Kilby, Abbey Widener, Lexie Cook, Allysa Barr, Briona Harvey, Hannah Roark and Kristan Wallace also figure to play key roles.

“Overall, I am looking forward to a productive season,” said Patrick Henry coach Tami Counts. “I have already seen a lot of growth and can’t wait to see what these girls bring to the field as the season progresses.”

NORTHWOOD

Five starters return for Northwood, which relied on a late-season surge last season to reach the semifinals of the Region 1D tournament.

The Panthers notched a 2-1 win over Rural Retreat in the third-place game of the Hogoheegee District tourney and then beat Black Diamond District champ Honaker by the same score in the regional quarterfinals. Northwood eventually saw its season end with a semifinal loss to Eastside.

Northwood looks to build off that momentum as shortstop Maddie Lowe (.372), third baseman Sydney Carter (.279), outfielder Karlee Frye, second baseman Olivia Briggs and outfielder Kendra Armstrong (.265) return. Frye made the game-saving defensive play in that aforementioned win over Rural Retreat.

Bailey French, Summer Turley, Alexis Perkins and sophomore pitcher Ella Doane will look to step in and step up for the crew from Saltville.

“I really enjoy this group,” said Northwood coach B.J. Buchanan. “They are a lot of fun and have great potential.”

CHILHOWIE

The Warriors had a rough go of it last season as evidenced by their 1-19 record.

This season’s squad features a mix of experience and newcomers.

Chilhowie has lost its first two games, dropping a 6-1 decision to Grayson County and suffering a 5-1 setback to Fort Chiswell, but the improvement is there.

The most notable returnee is catcher Kayla Roland, a four-year starter who hit .279 last season and was a second-team all-district honoree.

Infielder Sunni Martin, outfielder Kaylee Roberts and outfielder Carrigan Heath are the other notable returnees. Roberts is a perfect 6-for-6 through the first two games.

Ann-Leigh Luttrell, who joined Roland on the all-district second team, is currently sidelined with an injury.

Kadlyn Meadows, Denessa Martin, Madi Preston, Emmaline Dowell, Lexi Williams and Jaylynn Miller lead a talented group of freshmen, while sophomore Lindsey Donnelly should also contribute.

Dowell has handled the pitching duties and has notched 21 strikeouts in 13 innings thus far.

“Very excited to work and play games with this young talent and build our program back strong,” said veteran Chilhowie coach John Sabo, who has 545 career wins. “Our JV is filled with much talent too. The program from grades 6-12 is loaded with softball talent.”

HOLSTON

The Cavaliers opened the season in style on Thursday night as Ryli Cobler pitched a complete-game six-hitter and Kinsey Bradley had three hits in a 5-4 walk-off win over Twin Springs.

That was a positive development and shows the improvement for a team that struggled through a 3-18 season a year ago.

Catcher Molly Turner is a University of Pikeville signee and was a first-team All-Hogoheegee District performer a season ago after hitting .403 with 18 stolen bases.

Sydney Bishop (.339), MJ Musser (.367) and Cobler (.422) were second-team selections.

K.J. Crabtree, Lucy Reid, Campbell Osborne, Brianna Robbins, Audrey Hess, Jay Wright and Martina Stitt are other players who will help Holston.

“Lots of returning experienced players from 2022,” said Cavs coach Robbie Vannoy. “Excited to see how they have grown and how hard they have worked in the offseason, especially the pitchers. Growing a more competitive program to be more competitive within our district this season.”

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

GEORGE WYTHE

The Maroons will put a quality squad on the field in the highly-competitive Mountain Empire District with the quartet of Andrea Pannell, Samara Sheffey, Camille Wolfe and Olivia Shockley leading the way.

Pannell posted a team-high .451 batting average to go along with two home runs and 22 RBIs.

Sheffey hit .355 and stole 11 bases from the leadoff spot and struck out just five times last season, while Wolfe sported a .328 batting average with 10 RBIs.

Shockley had a 3.02 ERA in the circle and struck out 87 batters in 55 innings to go along with a .311 batting average and 15 RBIs.

Jadelyn Faulkner, Makenna Gilman, Jasmine Faulkner, Jordan Cannoy, Ashley Layne, Mahailey Davis, Haley Faulkner, Sydney Leonard and Neveah Burks are other players George Wythe can count on to produce.

The Maroons finished11-10 last season.

“Our coaching staff is very excited about the upcoming season,” said GW coach Amber Faulkner. “The girls are working hard and they are hungry to build off the previous year’s successes. If they continue to have that mindset throughout the season, we know that good things will happen and we will be a dangerous team.”

Hogoheegee District Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Lebanon (4) 23

2. Rural Retreat (1) 19

3. Patrick Henry (1) 16

4. Northwood 14

5. Chilhowie 13

6. Holston 5