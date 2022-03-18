PREP SOFTBALL: 2022 Hogoheegee District (plus George Wythe) preview

It appears that the road to the Hogoheegee District softball championship will go through Patrick Henry this season and that will not be an easy Street to navigate for opponents.

Reigning Hogoheegee player of the year Abigail Street is a four-year starter for the Rebels and the ace pitcher/powerful hitter is the cornerstone of the league’s most experienced squad.

Nine of the 14 players who earned first-team All-Hogoheegee District honors in 2021 return for their respective teams, while Lebanon has joined the league after dropping down from the Class 2 ranks as the Pioneers have strung together five straight appearances in the state semifinals.

That should make the Hogo ultra-competitive and intriguing to watch.

The following is a look at each of the six Hogoheegee District teams as well as George Wythe of the Mountain Empire District:

PATRICK HENRY

The Rebels of Patrick Henry won the Hogoheegee District tournament last season, beat Grundy in the quarterfinals of the Region 1D tourney and then dropped a thrilling 1-0, nine-inning decision to Thomas Walker in the regional semifinals.

Abigail Street was sensational as she went 10-6 with a 1.32 ERA and struck out 159 batters in 101 innings of work, while hitting a sublime .600 (33-for-55) with 12 RBIs and striking out just three times in 63 plate appearances.

Second baseman Sydney Taylor (.382, 13 RBIs), catcher Shaina Addair (.319, six RBIs), outfielder Mackinley Ottinger (.289, four RBIs, 12 runs), outfielder Zoe Chapman (.280), outfielder/designated hitter Makayla Hall (.256, 10 RBIs), outfielder Blair Rutherford and outfielder Madelyn Fore have varsity experience.

Sophomore Emily Fogleman, freshman shortstop Sophie Wright, senior infielder Payton Monahan, freshman outfielder Marah Woodlee and freshman utility player Lexie Cook are newcomers. Cook is currently sidelined with an injury she suffered during basketball season.

“ I am excited for this season and for my athletes,” said PH coach Tami Counts. “Several of the varsity starters have put a lot of work in during the offseason and the preseason and they are excited to begin a normal season of softball. We are all prepared to work and stay motivated to have a long, successful season.”

LEBANON

Lebanon’s final season at the Class 2 level was one to remember as the Pioneers went 17-1, won the Southwest District title, Region 2D championship and advanced to the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals.

Tatum Dye was selected as the Bristol Herald Courier’s player of the year and is now pounding out hits at Walters State Community College. Adrienne Morrison (Walters State Community College) and

Alivia Nolley (University of Virginia’s College at Wise) also moved on to the next level after big-time performances in 2021.

Lebanon has joined a new league and will have some new faces on the field.

Madison Hill (.361, 11 RBIs), Morgan Varney (.348, 23 RBIs) and second baseman Alexis Horne (.324) are the returning starters for the Pioneers this season. Hill shifts from designated hitter to catcher and Varney moves from third base to shortstop.

Outfielder/pitcher Lily Gray (.400) and second baseman Alexis Horne (.324) saw some time last season for Lebanon too.

Outfielder Alexis Musick, pitcher Erin Rasnake, outfielder Katie Jones, infielder Cierra Skeens, outfielder Isabella Hess, infielder Abigail Hileman, infielder/outfielder Shelby Keys and outfielder Julianna Stanley are among the new names to know for head coach Dennis Price’s squad.

NORTHWOOD

The defending Hogoheegee District regular-season champions will have a new look as the Panthers must replace seven seniors and have six new starters in the lineup.

Catcher Caroline Hayden is a four-year starter and a holdover from Northwood’s 2019 regional championship and state semifinalist squad. She was a first-team All-Hogoheegee District selection last season after compiling a .353 batting average.

Second baseman Olivia Briggs and pitcher Cami DeBusk also return.

Freshman first baseman Karlee Frye, senior outfielder Chelsi Jones, sophomore shortstop Maddie Lowe, freshman third baseman Sydney Carter, sophomore outfielder Summer Turley and senior outfielder Lakyn Burchette will be counted on to deliver alongside those returnees.

Northwood suffered a 15-5 loss to Richlands on Tuesday as Karlee Frye drove in three runs in defeat.

“ Good attitudes, good work ethics, high quality young ladies,” said Northwood coach B.J. Buchanan. “Hopefully, we can make some good things happen.”

RURAL RETREAT

Rural Retreat opened the season with a 4-1 victory over Galax on Tuesday as senior Candice Miller pitched well and had a key hit for the Indians.

Catcher Camron Holston, first baseman Jenna Mutter, second baseman Lacey Brown, shortstop Olivia Bailey and outfielder Hailey Whitlow are also back in the fold for Rural Retreat. Mutter joined Miller as a first-team pick on the All-Hogoheegee District squad a season ago, while Whiltow was a second-team honoree.

Alana Terry, Kailey Davidson, Caroline Cox, Catherine Cregger and Maddie Roberts are other names to remember for one of the district’s most improved teams.

“ This team can be pretty good and has a lot of potential,” said Rural Retreat coach Johnny Dix. “We are young, but these girls have played a lot of ball.”

CHILHOWIE

Ten players return who saw time last season for veteran head coach John Sabo’s squad as the Warriors look to improve on a 2-12 showing.

First-team All-Hogoheegee District picks Kayla Roland (.426, two home runs, 14 RBIs) at catcher, Hayley Sykes (.378, 15 Runs) at second base and Shayla Roland (.426, three home runs, 14 RBIs) at pitcher and shortstop are among those varsity veterans.

Katelyn Dancy (.310, six RBIs), Allison Rose (.230), Carrigan Heath (.210) and Anna Leigh Luttrell (.154) also got their share of at-bats a year ago.

Kaylie Roberts, Lily Mullinax, Carly Dyess, Sunni Martin and Makayla Hart are other options for Chilhowie, which has a roster featuring three seniors, two juniors and seven sophomores.

HOLSTON

Holston will need some players to step up and produce after the Cavaliers lost their starting catcher, shortstop, center fielder and ace pitcher from a year ago.

First baseman Lucia Wright, second baseman Molly Turner, shortstop Kennedy Morgan, outfielder Layken Bishop and sophomore pitcher Sydney Bishop are returnees.

Turner and Morgan were second-team all-district selections in 2021.

M.J. Musser, Bailey Widener, Riley Cobler, Gracie Ratliff and Lucy Reid can make things happen as well.

In Tuesday’s 5-2 season-opening loss to Rye Cove, Cobler went 4-for-4 and Turner tallied two hits and stole two bases.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

GEORGE WYTHE

It’s a youth movement for the George Wythe Maroons, who have just one senior on their roster in outfielder Autumn Dillow.

Amber Faulkner returns as GW’s head coach after a three-year hiatus and her team opened the season with a 21-1 win over Eastern Montgomery on Tuesday as junior Jordan Cannoy (3-for-4, RBI), sophomore Makenna Gilman (2-for-2, three RBIs) and freshman Neveah Burks (2-for-3, three RBIs) led the hit parade.

Cannoy also pitched a four-hitter and is George Wythe’s ace.

Jasmine Faulkner, Samara Sheffey, Olivia Shockley, Camille Wolfe, Andrea Pannell, Ashley Layne, Sydney Leonard, Mahailey Davis and Klynne Quesenberry are other players who will contribute.

“ We are very excited to get started this year and be competitive across the board,” Amber Faulkner said. “We believe we can do well.”

Hogoheegee District Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Patrick Henry (3) 22

2. Lebanon (2) 21

3. Northwood (1) 18

4. Rural Retreat 12

5. Chilhowie 9

6. Holston 8

