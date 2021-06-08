PREP SOCCER: Weather delay doesn’t keep Bearcats from kicking past ‘Canes

But don’t sleep on the others, Hayden warned.

“The thing I like about our team is that we have her [Wilson], Adie Ratcliffe, Myra Kariuki, Aly Wright — and they’ve all scored five, six, seven goals each,” he said. “So we’re kind of spreading around the productivity — and our defense has been super-solid all year.”

Against Marion, Wilson had two goals in the first half and Wright had one as well, as the Bearcats ran out to a 3-0 advantage at intermission.

Fourth-seeded Marion (5-5) could not recover, although the Scarlet Hurricane did avoid a shutout when junior Amber Kimberlin powered home a goal in the game’s last 30 seconds.

“We should have been able to compete with them better than we did in the first half,” said Marion coach Jay Shirey, who hails from nearby Sugar Grove. “They got that first goal and we kind of got down on ourselves there for a while.

“Then we came out in the second half and they scored two or three quick ones. It’s just hard to recover from something like that, but I was glad to see us finish strong with that late goal.”