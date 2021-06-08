PREP SOCCER: Weather delay doesn’t keep Bearcats from kicking past ‘Canes

BRISTOL, Va. – Mother Nature herself couldn’t slow the Virginia High girls soccer team Tuesday, when the Bearcats bonked Marion by a 6-1 count in Southwest District semifinal play at Sugar Hollow Park.
The top-seeded Bearcats (10-1) now move ahead to Thursday’s home-field championship game against always tough Graham, which handled Tazewell in its semifinal match.
Virginia High was able to stay on task while waiting out a heavy-duty rain delay that pushed back the starting time two hours – not always an easy adjustment to make.
“Kind of a weird layoff situation with all the rain, but we were able to come out and take care of business,” said third-year VHS head coach Justin Hayden, a Bristol boy who attended Tri-Cities Christian.
“And now we’re excited to be playing in the championship.”
There was never a doubt that Virginia High would earn its spot in tomorrow’s final.
Bearcat standout Maria Wilson, a junior midfielder, led the winners as usual, collecting a hat trick with a three-goal, one-assist outing. So, what else is new?
Wilson has averaged two-plus goals a game.
“Two years ago when we were able to play she scored 12 goals as a freshman and was probably the best goal-scorer on the team,” Hayden said. “She doesn’t play any travel soccer at all, and you probably already know that she’s a basketball star. She’s a top athlete.”
But don’t sleep on the others, Hayden warned.
“The thing I like about our team is that we have her [Wilson], Adie Ratcliffe, Myra Kariuki, Aly Wright — and they’ve all scored five, six, seven goals each,” he said. “So we’re kind of spreading around the productivity — and our defense has been super-solid all year.”
Against Marion, Wilson had two goals in the first half and Wright had one as well, as the Bearcats ran out to a 3-0 advantage at intermission.
Fourth-seeded Marion (5-5) could not recover, although the Scarlet Hurricane did avoid a shutout when junior Amber Kimberlin powered home a goal in the game’s last 30 seconds.
“We should have been able to compete with them better than we did in the first half,” said Marion coach Jay Shirey, who hails from nearby Sugar Grove. “They got that first goal and we kind of got down on ourselves there for a while.
“Then we came out in the second half and they scored two or three quick ones. It’s just hard to recover from something like that, but I was glad to see us finish strong with that late goal.”
Indeed, VHS ended any second-half suspense quickly, as Ratcliffe, Wilson and little sister Mary Katherine Wilson all found the back of the net within the first six minutes of the second half.
The Bearcats were quiet the final 34 minutes of play, as they perhaps looked to the days ahead.
“We’ll do all we can to win a championship on Thursday,” Hayden said. “Then the region starts on Monday. I think Gate City is probably fourth [seed] on their side [and a likely VHS opponent].
“We feel confident going into the regions and maybe getting to play a semifinal game here – if we can get there, of course.”