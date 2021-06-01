PREP SOCCER: The ‘right’ decision; Jones decides to go for the goal, leads Abingdon to 1-0 Mountain 7 District win over Trojans District victory overJohn Battle

The Falcons have been on a roll ever since behind the work of Jones (four goals) and graceful freshman Ella Seymore, who leads the team with 10 goals.

Seymore has divided time between the midfielder and keeper position. Seymore began Tuesday’s match in goal and made three saves before turning to her other position just after the Jones goal with 10 minutes left in the first half.

“We’re deep at the goal keeper position, but Ella gives us a spark on the field,” Blackson said.

With junior Hannah Musick and sophomore Taylor Wallace setting the pace for John Battle, AHS sophomore keeper Reagan Cox turned away several John Battle shots in the second half.

“We were able to string runs together for a while, but we just couldn’t get that last finish,” John Battle coach Colleen Shirey said.

Wallace leads the Trojans (7-2, 5-1) with 12 goals. AHS edged John Battle 2-1 earlier in the season.

“Coming into a game against a really well-coached team like Abingdon, I think it was kind of a mental thing since we lost to them the first time,” Shirey said. “We were also missing three players, so we kind of had to adjust formations. But I think we did fairly well.”