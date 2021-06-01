PREP SOCCER: The ‘right’ decision; Jones decides to go for the goal, leads Abingdon to 1-0 Mountain 7 District win over Trojans District victory overJohn Battle

EMORY, Va. – Abingdon junior midfielder Caroline Jones faced a high-stakes decision late in the first half of Tuesday’s soccer match against John Battle.
After receiving a deftly-delivered pass from sophomore Riley Cvetkovski, Jones took a moment to survey the situation.
“Riley gave me a good ball, and I wasn’t sure if I was going to pass it back or shoot,” Jones said.
Jones went for the second option.
“I put all my pressure down on my back foot and I was able to get the ball in the net,” Jones said. “I just had a feeling the ball would go in.”
That looping goal from the far side of the field lifted the Abingdon Falcons a 1-0 win over the Trojans in a Mountain 7 District thriller at Emory & Henry.
The AHS victory created a jumble atop the Mountain 7 standings. According to AHS coach Jordan Blackson, there is a three-way tie for the regular season title between AHS, John Battle and Wise County Central.
“We’ve all beat each other, so there will be a draw for the seeding among the three teams,” Blackson said. “The Mountain 7 handbook says when there is a tie for first, there is usually a one-game playoff at a neutral site.”
Abingdon (7-3) suffered two defeats early in the season to Region 3D squad Christiansburg before falling to Wise Central.
The Falcons have been on a roll ever since behind the work of Jones (four goals) and graceful freshman Ella Seymore, who leads the team with 10 goals.
Seymore has divided time between the midfielder and keeper position. Seymore began Tuesday’s match in goal and made three saves before turning to her other position just after the Jones goal with 10 minutes left in the first half.
“We’re deep at the goal keeper position, but Ella gives us a spark on the field,” Blackson said.
With junior Hannah Musick and sophomore Taylor Wallace setting the pace for John Battle, AHS sophomore keeper Reagan Cox turned away several John Battle shots in the second half.
“We were able to string runs together for a while, but we just couldn’t get that last finish,” John Battle coach Colleen Shirey said.
Wallace leads the Trojans (7-2, 5-1) with 12 goals. AHS edged John Battle 2-1 earlier in the season.
“Coming into a game against a really well-coached team like Abingdon, I think it was kind of a mental thing since we lost to them the first time,” Shirey said. “We were also missing three players, so we kind of had to adjust formations. But I think we did fairly well.”
Shirey was especially pleased the quick reactions of her sophomore keeper Macie Ratliff, who turned away several one-on-one challenges from Jones and company.
“Macie had 14 saves. She really saved us,” Shirey said.
As for the Mountain 7 District jumble to determine the regular season champ along with regional seedings, Shirey said she hopes to hear come clarification from today’s district meeting.
“It will be either be decided by a coin flip or a play-in game, and I’ve heard that it might go both ways,” Shirey said.
Following next week’s Mountain 7 tournament, AHS begins Region 3D tournament action on June 12. Blackson said the Falcons currently occupy the No. 7 spot, with Magna Vista looming as a favorite.
Blackson thinks his squad, which has five seniors, is headed in the right direction.
“We’ve said it’s not how you start the season but how you finish,” Blackson said. “This team has really been coming out with a lot of energy and moving the ball around well. We’ve got a mix of players and our junior varsity team had a great season. We’ve got a bright future.”
Jones said the best is yet to come with the Falcons.
“We have a young team, but we’re super hard workers and we’re not done yet.”
