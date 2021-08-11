PREP SOCCER: Tennessee High prepared for new season, conference

There is no Science Hill or Dobyns-Bennett. There is, however, Greeneville.
Enrollment changes have allowed Tennessee High girls soccer to drop from Class AAA to the Class AA Mountain Lakes Conference, which is still highly competitive, led by the Greene Devils, who have played in five of the last six Class AA state championships, winning four of them, including the last two.
“I know Greeneville is a juggernaut,” Tennessee High girls soccer coach Kevin Mooney said. “There are a lot of unknowns, but I think we will do well.”
Joining Tennessee High in the Mountain Lakes are Elizabethton, Volunteer, Unicoi County and first-year program Sullivan East. The Vikings have played the Cyclones often, and last played the Falcons when they were in the same league around a half-decade ago.
There might be hope to advance in the postseason now that the Vikings won’t be so outmatched in terms of enrollment by the competition.
Not only does our conference look a little bit better on paper, but our region is a little bit more friendly also…,” Mooney said. “I think there is room for success in terms of postseason success so we will just have to wait and see. Hopefully we will be firing on all cylinders by the time we get to the end of the year.”
A trio of seniors – one of whom was lost with an injury early in the season – led the Vikings to a 5-8-2 mark in 2020, with four of those setbacks coming to the Hilltoppers and Indians. While there is a game apiece with those clubs on the slate this year, none come in the postseason.
“Those are historically two programs that have had a lot of success and they have been in a pool that I am not used to fishing in,” Mooney said. “They are twice our size, if not more, so it is always tough when you are going against schools like that.”
Tennessee High, which will open its season by hosting Morristown West on Tuesday, has returned to the pitch with hopes to focusing on soccer and not so much with the COVID-19 protocols that caused so many distractions for all teams last year.
“It is not nearly as rough as it has been. A lot of the COVID stuff has kind of moved from the schools to the health department,” said Mooney, whose Vikings will host Volunteer in a scrimmage today at the Stone Castle. “We don’t have to do near as much, we just have to let the kids know that, ‘hey, if you are feeling sick just stay at home.’
“We do have to wear our masks when we get on the bus and stuff like that, but in terms of everything else, it is kind of moving around pretty close to normal.”
Leading the Vikings will be seven seniors, four of whom have seen plenty of the pitch in recent seasons. That includes Sophie Arnold – the last of three sisters who have been standouts in the program – along with Kathryn Curtin, Amelia Teri, and Delaney Powers. There have been a few additions as well, including a potentially dynamic transfer from California and some promising freshmen.
Arnold’s oldest sister, Chloe, played at Chattanooga, while Emma is currently a sophomore with the East Tennessee State program.
“With everybody else I have returning, we really have improved our depth. I have got seven seniors this year, four of which probably really played a lot of soccer for me,” Mooney said. “I am going to be leaning on some of them to not only give us leadership, but also improve on what we are putting out on the field.”
Mooney has been happy with the numbers, which has dropped from 37 to 34, in addition to the middle school team that has begun practice. That has made for a crowded practice field adjacent to the Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center.
“That is still much more than we have had in the past,” he said. “We are splitting one field with about 50 some players so a lot going on over there.”
Tennessee High has been working on fundamentals and technique heading into the season, which will include a trip next weekend to the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg.
“I think it is just kind of understanding your role on the field and understanding your position and how we can tactically improve,” he said. “Offensively get behind the defense to score goals and defensively, how to stay tight and work together. Just overall possessions, keeping the ball.”
The plan for the Vikings, just like it is for every team, is to get better and peak when it counts most.
“My girls don’t play an incredible amount of soccer in the offseason so we really just need a lot of growth technically as the season goes along just in terms of your touch and your ability to make a pass and shoot, a lot of skills that take a little while to kind of refresh in your memory banks when you don’t play year round,” he said. “Even though we did have a significant group of girls that play year-round soccer, it still takes a while to get acclimated to playing.
“I hope we just get better, rely on each other as a team and every day on the practice field help each other get better and better.”
