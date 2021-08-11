PREP SOCCER: Tennessee High prepared for new season, conference

“Those are historically two programs that have had a lot of success and they have been in a pool that I am not used to fishing in,” Mooney said. “They are twice our size, if not more, so it is always tough when you are going against schools like that.”

Tennessee High, which will open its season by hosting Morristown West on Tuesday, has returned to the pitch with hopes to focusing on soccer and not so much with the COVID-19 protocols that caused so many distractions for all teams last year.

“It is not nearly as rough as it has been. A lot of the COVID stuff has kind of moved from the schools to the health department,” said Mooney, whose Vikings will host Volunteer in a scrimmage today at the Stone Castle. “We don’t have to do near as much, we just have to let the kids know that, ‘hey, if you are feeling sick just stay at home.’

“We do have to wear our masks when we get on the bus and stuff like that, but in terms of everything else, it is kind of moving around pretty close to normal.”