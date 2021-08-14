PREP SOCCER: Sullivan East launches new program on Monday

Hare shares in the excitement on the new program with the Patriots, which had shared the co-op with the Cougars for at least a dozen years.

“They deserve it because they have worked so hard because they have had to leave here and travel to Central or travel to another location every day just to practice,” said Hare, who added that the co-op team had hosted one game each in recent seasons at Sullivan East. “We did that for the girls and the boys so it is not going to be foreign to us up here. We have all seen soccer now.”

Sullivan East’s hopes for a program became more of a reality when the middle school opened with soccer on the list of activities. That is the feeder program the Patriots needed to build for the future.

“We have a lot of freshmen and we have a lot of eighth graders and seventh graders so we built the foundation at the feeder program,” Hare said. “We didn’t want to start having our own team until we had at least two years of a feeder program so we are at 2 ½ years with this year.

“That will solidify being able to have a team.”

That team finally got their moment to shine on Friday when they were introduced to the public during the “Meet the Patriots” night at the school. Up next is the first game in school history.

“It has been a little crazy,” Fox said. “Starting out we didn’t have the numbers and now it has kind of grew, but I am really excited for the opportunities and the possibilities this team is going to have, especially to have soccer grow in the East community.”

