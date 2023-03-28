BRISTOL, Va. – The first soccer match in the history of Gene Malcolm Stadium featured ugly weather and a happy comeback story.

Battling through cold, wind and rain, Abingdon senior Riley Cvetkovski scored three goals and junior Ella Seymore supplied two assists as the AHS Falcons took a 3-1 win Tuesday over the Virginia High Bearcats in girls soccer.

The crisp play of Seymore was impressive considering the long nightmare she has endured.

On April 12 of last year, Seymore tore the ACL and meniscus in her right knee in a match against John Battle. After a nearly 10-month period that included endless hours of rehab, Seymore received medical clearance to compete in the final five games of the basketball season.

“The injury has been a big challenge to overcome,” Seymore said. “I’m still pretty bitter at times and I wonder why this happened to me, but there were a lot of positives to come out of this.”

Seymore wore a large brace on her knee Tuesday, but she displayed her ball skills by setting up Cvetkovski twice. Two of the goals for Cvetkovski came off headers.

“Riley did a killer job finishing at the net,” Seymore said. “The brace limits my movement, but just getting out here with my teammates and getting the win is all that matters.”

Before this year, Seymore had always worked at the keeper position. She has compiled six assists this season from attacking mid-fielder position.

Has Seymore made a difference in the 4-1 start for the Falcons?

“Absolutely,” AHS coach Jordan Blackson said. “Ellla is a special athlete and special soccer player. She placed those corners really well tonight.”

AHS scored at the 38:05 and 11:35 mark of the first half.

The lone loss for AHS came against A.C. Reynolds in Ashville, North Carolina.

“Our match in North Carolina prepared us for this weather because we saw some wind and cold there,” Blackson said.

VHS coach Justin Hayden was pleased to make history at Gene Malcolm, despite the conditions.

“The weather was great, and then all of a sudden it was winter again,” Hayden said. “What really hurt us was Abingdon’s execution on set pieces.

“(Seymore) put the ball in at a good place on those corner kicks and Abingdon got on it first. I don’t feel like Abingdon really generated that much on us out in the field, but they just killed us on those set pieces.”

Junior Mary Katherine Wilson provided the lone goal for VHS (2-2) with 4:47 left in the first half. After using her quickness to create space, Wilson boomed a shot from the side that deflected off the hands of the AHS keeper. Wilson has three goals on the season.

The third goal for Cvetkovski came off a corner kick with 24:08 left in the match.

The AHS roster includes seven seniors. The Falcons advanced to the Region 3D playoffs last season before falling to Christiansburg in the first round.

Seymore said it will be a while before her knee brace can come off.

“It’s been tough not playing with my team,” Seymore said. “Hopefully, the rest of this season will go well and everything will be all good by next season.”

BOYS

Virginia High 2, Abingdon 1

In an emotion-packed and physical match that didn’t end until 10:07 p.m., the Bearcats won behind two goals from Patrick Poku.

The first tally came on a breakaway at the 20:36 mark for the first half. The senior speedster scored again 10 minutes later.

The Abingdon score came with 9:05 left in the match.

“Anytime we face Abingdon, emotions run high because all the players know each other,” VHS coach Kevin Wright said. “This was another hard-fought match, and I’m glad we got the win.

“Patrick is fun to watch, but our entire team played well.”

Freshman Elija Jackson was solid at keeper for VHS.