PREP SOCCER: Science Hill starts fast to blank short-handed Wolves

JOHNSON CITY – Science Hill’s soccer team evidently didn’t suffer a letdown following a 5-1 win Tuesday at rival Dobyns-Bennett.
The Hilltoppers scored five goals in the initial 18:41 and rolled to a 9-0 District 1-AAA defeat of shorthanded West Ridge on Thursday at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
The Wolves were without four starters, including goalkeeper Jaelyn West, due to illness. West missed a busy night of work.
Chloe Nelson, playing in goal for the first time, had four saves in the opening 15 minutes.
Science Hill (2-0) scored with the game 66 seconds old when Sophia Youngman assisted Megan Mahoney. Some seven and a half minutes later, Youngman assisted Megan Burleson’s score.
Burleson returned the favor when Youngman made it 3-0 in the 13th minute.
“We always encourage them to come out and take every game as it is, because you don’t know what the other team’s gonna present to you,” first-year Science Hill coach Ron Kind said. “This is their first time playing them and we just try to take every game serious.”
Mahoney scored on an assist from Taylor Jones to give the ‘Toppers an 8-0 lead some two and a half minute before intermission. Gabby Gracia (assisted by Burleson), Jones, Hannah Dawson (assisted by Riley Jones) and keeper Drew Tolley (penalty kick) also scored in the first half.
“We’ve got some really talented girls,” Kind said.
Dawson ended the contest in the 57th minute when she scored on an assist from Parker Fleenor.
“We’ve been working in practice on keeping the ball and not giving it up and one and two touches,” Jones said. “And I think we really did that tonight and Coach Ron was really proud of us. … They didn’t really pressure as much. So we had a lot of time to make passes and work on our passes and get some good goals in.”
Jones said Science Hill, a prohibitive district favorite, has a chance to be superior to last year’s squad despite the graduation of two starters. Newcomers Gracia (Cumberland Gap transfer) and Mahoney are part of the reason for such optimism.
“They are both really good,” Jones said.
West Ridge (0-2-1), also without Baily Meade, Emma Niebruegge, Lexi Litton and Summer Robinson due to illness, was coming off a 4-4 tie against Morristown East on Tuesday. But coach Emily Robinette was more impressed with what she saw from her players down the stretch against Science Hill.
“I told them the last 10 minutes that we played were probably the best 10 minutes of soccer we’ve played so far,” Robinette said. “I wanted Science Hill to want to score on us and to work hard against them when they’re trying to score. The last 10 minutes meant a lot to me. …
“We had a lot of girls out tonight and the girls who don’t get to play as much stepped up and got some good experience. We came together as a team tonight and hopefully we can carry that forward.”
West Ridge is scheduled to host Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday.
“I really believe this game’s gonna make us better for Dobyns-Bennett,” Robinette said.