PREP SOCCER: Science Hill starts fast to blank short-handed Wolves

“We’ve got some really talented girls,” Kind said.

Dawson ended the contest in the 57th minute when she scored on an assist from Parker Fleenor.

“We’ve been working in practice on keeping the ball and not giving it up and one and two touches,” Jones said. “And I think we really did that tonight and Coach Ron was really proud of us. … They didn’t really pressure as much. So we had a lot of time to make passes and work on our passes and get some good goals in.”

Jones said Science Hill, a prohibitive district favorite, has a chance to be superior to last year’s squad despite the graduation of two starters. Newcomers Gracia (Cumberland Gap transfer) and Mahoney are part of the reason for such optimism.

“They are both really good,” Jones said.

West Ridge (0-2-1), also without Baily Meade, Emma Niebruegge, Lexi Litton and Summer Robinson due to illness, was coming off a 4-4 tie against Morristown East on Tuesday. But coach Emily Robinette was more impressed with what she saw from her players down the stretch against Science Hill.