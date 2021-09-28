PREP SOCCER: Kickin’ Wolves; Tennessee High claims 6-0 victory over West Ridge in first meeting between the schools on the pitch

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – After a great start to the season, the Tennessee High Vikings looked to keep the ball rolling in a Tuesday evening showdown against the West Ridge Wolves.
West Ridge, which was coming off a 0-0 draw to Sullivan East on Senior Night, were eager to make a strong push to finish its first season as a program on a high note.
The Wolves had also won three of their last five matches.
Tennessee High had no trouble bouncing back from a loss to Science Hill and posting a win, starting strong in this one and continuing it throughout the match. After an onslaught of first half shots, the Vikings tallied four goals at the break, thanks to a quick hat trick by senior forward Sophie Arnold, and finished the match victorious, 6-0.
Arnold also racked up two assists in the match, both to fellow forward Riley Miller. Abby Littleton even bagged herself a goal off the bench in the second half.
“We did a good job getting in behind the defense,” said head coach Kevin Mooney. “I thought it took us a little while to get settled down and get into the flow of play, but we put a lot of pressure on them in the midfield and created some turnovers which led to a lot of opportunities.”
The Lady Vikings face Unicoi County on Thursday night, and then Jefferson County to round out their regular season next week before making their conference tournament push.
“If we can just take care of business on Thursday, I’m looking forward to getting that 2-seed and getting a bye in the first round. We just have to continue what we started tonight,” Mooney said. “We’ve got some work left to do, but we’ve got some great girls who can score some great goals so I’m excited to see how we can do going forward.”
West Ridge has put together an impressive inaugural campaign so far, having won three straight against David Crockett, Daniel Boone, and Crockett again, and could be a force to be reckoned with in upcoming seasons.
On Tuesday night, West Ridge’s girls had some solid attacks of their own, but ended up being no match for the offensive fury of Tennessee High. They forced Vikings’ goalkeeper Bridget Flaherty into five saves on the night, while recording eight shots of their own.
The Wolves move to 3-7-2 on the season and will look to regroup on Thursday as they face Elizabethton on the road before concluding their regular season with a rematch against Dobyns-Bennett on Oct. 5.
Tennessee High moved to 8-2-1 overall, and 2-1 in their district. With a win on Tuesday night, they will secure a 2nd seed and a 1st round bye in the conference tournament, which moves them into the District 1-AA semifinals.