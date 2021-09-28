PREP SOCCER: Kickin’ Wolves; Tennessee High claims 6-0 victory over West Ridge in first meeting between the schools on the pitch

“If we can just take care of business on Thursday, I’m looking forward to getting that 2-seed and getting a bye in the first round. We just have to continue what we started tonight,” Mooney said. “We’ve got some work left to do, but we’ve got some great girls who can score some great goals so I’m excited to see how we can do going forward.”

West Ridge has put together an impressive inaugural campaign so far, having won three straight against David Crockett, Daniel Boone, and Crockett again, and could be a force to be reckoned with in upcoming seasons.

On Tuesday night, West Ridge’s girls had some solid attacks of their own, but ended up being no match for the offensive fury of Tennessee High. They forced Vikings’ goalkeeper Bridget Flaherty into five saves on the night, while recording eight shots of their own.

The Wolves move to 3-7-2 on the season and will look to regroup on Thursday as they face Elizabethton on the road before concluding their regular season with a rematch against Dobyns-Bennett on Oct. 5.

Tennessee High moved to 8-2-1 overall, and 2-1 in their district. With a win on Tuesday night, they will secure a 2nd seed and a 1st round bye in the conference tournament, which moves them into the District 1-AA semifinals.