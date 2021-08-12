PREP SOCCER: History makers; Inaugural season approaching for West Ridge girls soccer

History will be made on a daily basis as West Ridge begins its first year of existence.
The girls soccer team will do their part on Tuesday, traveling to David Crockett for the first game in program history.
“They are excited. I try to tell them this is kind of once in a lifetime to be a part of a new high school, to be the first one to wear the uniform, the first ones to be out playing on a new field.” said West Ridge head coach Emily Robinette, who spent the last five seasons coaching at Sullivan Central. “We have brand new goals, just all those things are new. With newness and with change comes a lot of obstacles and they are beginning to realize that.
“Everything is not perfect, everything is new and every day we learn something different at school and we learn something different on the field. It is not easy, but I think it is going to help them mature in the long run and be able to take care of things and adapt to change well.”
Three schools will become one under the same roof for the first time today at West Ridge. While both Sullivan Central and Sullivan South had around 800 students, Sullivan North had closer to 450. Robinette calls the potential enrollment of 2,000 to be a” tremendous social change” for all involved, andshe knows that goes for the pitch as well.
“It is completely different because we have different schools feeding in. Before it was Central and East and now East has their own program so that is good,” Robinette said. “We have girls that have played at Central and at South and a player from North. It has definitely been different getting them used to playing with each other, getting them used to my style of coaching. We are improving and getting better, but we are not where I want us to be yet.”
Robinette, who played at Sullivan Central and on a club team at the University of Tennessee before the sport was sanctioned by the Southeastern Conference, has been impressed with the facilities, including the turf football field that will serve as the Wolves’ home field this season.
“I never imagined I would ever play in a place like that and it be ours, that it would be the school that I actually taught at and coached at,” said Robinette, who played soccer while at Tennessee at such places as Notre Dame, Indiana and Ball State. “It really is an amazing place. This is just a year of transition for us that we have just got to overcome it and do the best that we can with what we have and that is all we can do.”
Construction continues at West Ridge, meaning all fall sports teams have been practicing elsewhere in preparation for the seasons ahead. The Wolves, who have used five different fields in the preseason, will visit David Crockett on Tuesday, and will host Daniel Boone in the program’s first home game next Thursday on the football field.
“We are just in this transitional phase, not oly with the team dynamics, but also as far our facilities go because we just practiced on the turf for the first time two days ago. We have been trying to practice on other fields and that part is difficult,” said Robinette, who added that the on-campus grass pitch won’t be ready for use until the spring. “I think for a while we just didn’t think that we had a home and now that we have started to get to practice on the turf, that has helped.”
Leading the Wolves on the pitch will be senior captains Jessie Lange and Baily Meade.
“[Jessie] is an outstanding athlete. She was all-district first team last year, and she can play anywhere, but she is a really good midfielder and defender,” she said. “[Baily] is an excellent defender, she gives it 110 percent, so does Jessie in every game.”
She also likes the potential of freshmen Grace Quillen and Michaela Frazier, in addition to senior goalkeeper Chloe Nelson, who played just about every sport possible at Sullivan Central.
“She is just a tremendous athlete. She is a multi-sport athlete, she plays basketball, she plays softball. She is just a wonderful student-athlete,” she said. “She has just been a tremendous addition to the team. “She is just a terrific young lady and such a leader and for the first year ever playing soccer she is just a great addition to our team.”
The lone North representative is junior Emily Villalpando, who hasn’t played soccer in a while, but Robinette calls her “just a fantastic human being…who is going to turn some heads.”
West Ridge will compete as a Class AAA program, the largest classification in Tennessee, joining fellow Big 5 schools Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett, along with the Pioneers and Trailblazers. The Wolves have also schedule games with Tennessee High, Elizabethton, Sullivan East, Morristown East, Morristown West and Providence Academy.
Robinette will measure expectations in her own way in the Wolves’ first season on the pitch.
Success for me would be to play a skilled quality game having possession of the ball against teams like Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill where we can have some times when we can keep possession and move the ball up the field together,” she said. “That would be quality for me and just to play really good soccer. It is not so much about the wins right now, it is about really teaching the girls how to play the sport and with time, hopefully by midseason, we will be where we want to be.”
occer has long held a special place for Robinette, who hopes to instill her love for the “beautiful game” in the Wolves.
The freedom of it, the freedom to be outside, play a sport with 11 players,” she said. “There is no other sport like that around here for girls. Lacrosse is a sport that is really fun outside, but we don’t really have much of that yet. It is unique in how we play and you run.
“ It is different from softball, it is different from any other sport and even though you might make a mistake, usually you can make up for it. It is not like it is basketball where it is 5 on 5 and you make one mistake and you get jerked out.
“I think you just have a lot more freedom, and it is really a team sport. You have to work as a team in order to be successful, there can’t just be a standout, you have to have solid team in order to be successful.”
hat will be the plan ahead for the Wolves. It’s time to howl in Blountville.
“We are excited to start the new team and we will just take it one game at a time,” she said. “Our goal is just to improve every game.”
