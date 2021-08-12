PREP SOCCER: History makers; Inaugural season approaching for West Ridge girls soccer

History will be made on a daily basis as West Ridge begins its first year of existence.

The girls soccer team will do their part on Tuesday, traveling to David Crockett for the first game in program history.

“They are excited. I try to tell them this is kind of once in a lifetime to be a part of a new high school, to be the first one to wear the uniform, the first ones to be out playing on a new field.” said West Ridge head coach Emily Robinette, who spent the last five seasons coaching at Sullivan Central. “We have brand new goals, just all those things are new. With newness and with change comes a lot of obstacles and they are beginning to realize that.

“Everything is not perfect, everything is new and every day we learn something different at school and we learn something different on the field. It is not easy, but I think it is going to help them mature in the long run and be able to take care of things and adapt to change well.”

Three schools will become one under the same roof for the first time today at West Ridge. While both Sullivan Central and Sullivan South had around 800 students, Sullivan North had closer to 450. Robinette calls the potential enrollment of 2,000 to be a” tremendous social change” for all involved, andshe knows that goes for the pitch as well.