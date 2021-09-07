PREP SOCCER: Better than a loss: Arnold’s late goal helps Tennessee High earn 1-1 draw with Dobyns-Bennett

“A lot of people would have packed up the tent after the goal keeper’s down and you got scored on and the tide wasn’t necessarily going your way,” Mooney said.

Regarding the situation in goal, Chloe Shelley filled in until Flaherty was ready to return. It was the first time Shelley had played keeper outside of practice. Meanwhile, the Lady Vikings mustered multiple chances in the second half, whether it be on corner kicks, on free kicks, or in transition. The tying opportunity came late, when Riley Miller advanced into the Tribe box and drew a foul, leading to the penalty.

That put the opportunity, and the ball, at the foot of Arnold. Earlier in the match, she got whistled for a handball right in front of the Tribe net, disintegrating another promising opportunity. She made good here, booting it to the left side of the net.

“I’m probably the calmest. I place it pretty well,” Arnold said regarding being the primary option on PKs.

Arnold found herself going against a familiar foe on the PK in Tribe keeper Ellie Nash.

“Me and Ellie have played with each other since we were little. I know her. She’s still really good and I applaud her. She did really well.”