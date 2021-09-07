PREP SOCCER: Better than a loss: Arnold’s late goal helps Tennessee High earn 1-1 draw with Dobyns-Bennett

BRISTOL, Tenn. - A change of scenery—or, specifically, a change in classifications—has made a big difference for the Tennessee High girls’ soccer team.
Case in point: Tuesday’s non-conference fixture against Dobyns-Bennett at the Stone Castle. Propelled by a penalty kick by Sophie Arnold in the 74th minute, Tennessee High scrapped to a 1-1 tie with the Indians.
A change in TSSAA classifications dropped down the Vikings to Class AA in soccer and, thus far, they’ve been reaping the benefits. THS (6-0-1) entered this match unbeaten and left that way, too.
Did that difference make a difference for the Vikings? Well, when these two teams were part of the same league last season, D-B swept all three meetings by a combined 13-0 margin.
“It was a character tie for us. You’ve heard of character losses. I thought that was a good game for us, to come back,” THS coach Kevin Mooney said. “We’re leaving here not at all disappointed, in terms of coming back and not giving up.”
The Lady Vikings certainly had their chance to throw in the towel. After a scoreless first half, the Lady Indians (3-2-1) broke through early in the second half. In the 45th minute, to be precise, Macee Pickup tallied off the assist by Madeline Lyons. Tennessee High’s keeper, Bridget Flaherty, got roughed up on the goal-scoring play and had to leave for several minutes to receive treatment from the trainer.
“A lot of people would have packed up the tent after the goal keeper’s down and you got scored on and the tide wasn’t necessarily going your way,” Mooney said.
Regarding the situation in goal, Chloe Shelley filled in until Flaherty was ready to return. It was the first time Shelley had played keeper outside of practice. Meanwhile, the Lady Vikings mustered multiple chances in the second half, whether it be on corner kicks, on free kicks, or in transition. The tying opportunity came late, when Riley Miller advanced into the Tribe box and drew a foul, leading to the penalty.
That put the opportunity, and the ball, at the foot of Arnold. Earlier in the match, she got whistled for a handball right in front of the Tribe net, disintegrating another promising opportunity. She made good here, booting it to the left side of the net.
“I’m probably the calmest. I place it pretty well,” Arnold said regarding being the primary option on PKs.
Arnold found herself going against a familiar foe on the PK in Tribe keeper Ellie Nash.
“Me and Ellie have played with each other since we were little. I know her. She’s still really good and I applaud her. She did really well.”
Arnold’s older sisters, Chloe and Ellie, parlayed standout careers at Tennessee High into Division I opportunities at Chattanooga and ETSU, respectively.
“She’s the last of the Arnolds,” Mooney said. “Sophie’s doing an incredible job, helping us out, scoring goals and being a facilitator.”
Tennessee High now sets its sights on the start of league play, Thursday against Greeneville.
Tony Weaver, the Tribe coach, didn’t hold back when assessing his team’s performance:
“We looked like we weren’t aggressive at all to the ball. They beat us to the ball. We didn’t go into tackles. We didn’t act like we wanted to win the ball, at times. At times we looked OK. It wasn’t consistent. That was a big problem. We’d string two or three passes together and then fall apart.”
Weaver also reflected on the Lady Vikings’ change of fortune since their change in classification. “I would feel good about myself and I think that’s why. The excitement … they’re in good shape. Right now we’ve got work to do in our conference.”