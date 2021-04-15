PREP ROUNEDUP: Eastside survives marathon match with Chilhowie

Eastside rallied for an epic 20-25, 25-27, 25-18, 25-17, 15-13 victory over the Chilhowie Warriors in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament in Coeburn.
The Spartans (13-0) host Patrick Henry (9-1) today at 7 p.m. in the regional title match.
Eastside posted a win over PH in the first match of the season for both teams.
Senior Anna Whited’s 22 kills and two aces were key, while Kacie Jones (35 digs), Tinley Hamilton (35 assists, 15 digs) and Leci Sensabaugh (11 kills) also keyed the victory.
Eastside fell behind by seven points in the fifth and final set, but mounted another rally and won it on an ace by freshman Taylor Clay.
Caitlin Pierce (20 digs, 15 kills) and Chloe Adams (12 digs, 11 assists) were among the stat-sheet stuffers for Chilhowie (10-4) in their first five-set match of the season.
Dixie Mullinax (26 digs), Josie Sheets (17 assists, seven digs, five kills), Hannah Goodwin (eight kills) and Kaitlyn Hopkins (18 digs) also contributed for the Warriors.
Patrick Henry 3, Thomas Walker 0
Ella Maiden had 19 kills and three blocks and Logan Newberry dished out 30 assists and served five aces, leading Patrick Henry to a 25-16, 15-2, 25-19 Region 1D semifinal victory over Thomas Walker on Thursday night.
Avery Maiden (nine aces, seven kills), Zoe Miller (13 digs) and Addie Hahn (three blocks) also contributed for the Rebels as they improved to 9-1.
Abingdon’s Thiessen wins Region 3D
Abingdon junior Isaac Thiessen won the Region 3D cross country championship on Thursday at Smith River Sports Complex in Martinsville, Va.
Thiessen finished in 16:22.13, which was 15 seconds ahead of Christiansburg’s Lawson Mecom. Dylan Phillips (16:45.57) was third and Jack Bundy (17:15.66) was 10th for the Falcons, who finished third as a team behind Christiansburg and Lord Botetourt.
Makaleigh Jessee led the Abingdon girls, finishing third in 20:06.37, followed by Cecilia Johnston (20:38.16), who was seventh.
Reese Bradbury (19:32.85) was first across the finish line to lead Hidden Valley to the team title.
George Wythe girls win 1C crown
Morgan Dalton (21:25.70), Kara Temple (22:17.70) and Kaleigh Temple (22:27.10) took the top three positions to lead George Wythe to the Region 1C cross country girls team championship on Wednesday at Blacksburg High School.
George Wythe had four of the top 14 runners to eclipse second place Auburn by 10 points.
Josh Tomiak (17:22.30) placed second for the George Wythe boys, trailing Parry McCluer’s Trevor Tomlin, who finished in 17:00.90.
Kade Minton (17:31.2) was fourth for the Maroons.
Auburn and Parry McCluer finished with 46 points apiece, followed by the Maroons with 59.