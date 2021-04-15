PREP ROUNEDUP: Eastside survives marathon match with Chilhowie

Eastside High School’s volleyball team is undefeated and on Thursday night the Spartans were undeterred.

Eastside rallied for an epic 20-25, 25-27, 25-18, 25-17, 15-13 victory over the Chilhowie Warriors in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament in Coeburn.

The Spartans (13-0) host Patrick Henry (9-1) today at 7 p.m. in the regional title match.

Eastside posted a win over PH in the first match of the season for both teams.

Senior Anna Whited’s 22 kills and two aces were key, while Kacie Jones (35 digs), Tinley Hamilton (35 assists, 15 digs) and Leci Sensabaugh (11 kills) also keyed the victory.

Eastside fell behind by seven points in the fifth and final set, but mounted another rally and won it on an ace by freshman Taylor Clay.

Caitlin Pierce (20 digs, 15 kills) and Chloe Adams (12 digs, 11 assists) were among the stat-sheet stuffers for Chilhowie (10-4) in their first five-set match of the season.

Dixie Mullinax (26 digs), Josie Sheets (17 assists, seven digs, five kills), Hannah Goodwin (eight kills) and Kaitlyn Hopkins (18 digs) also contributed for the Warriors.

Patrick Henry 3, Thomas Walker 0

Ella Maiden had 19 kills and three blocks and Logan Newberry dished out 30 assists and served five aces, leading Patrick Henry to a 25-16, 15-2, 25-19 Region 1D semifinal victory over Thomas Walker on Thursday night.

Avery Maiden (nine aces, seven kills), Zoe Miller (13 digs) and Addie Hahn (three blocks) also contributed for the Rebels as they improved to 9-1.