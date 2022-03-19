PREP ROUNDUP: Zero hits, but first win for Twin Springs; Hunter Goodman (Ridgeview), Luke Jollay (George Wythe), Maddie Day (Union), Corbin Dickenson (Sullivan East), Bayleigh Allison (Wise Central), Aidan James (Virginia High) among Friday's stars

Twin Springs is still searching for its first hit of the 2022 baseball season, but the Titans do own a victory.

The team from Scott County was held without a hit, but still emerged with a 2-1 non-district win over the Holston Cavaliers on Friday afternoon.

Jordan Ezzell, who struck out 13, held Twin Springs hitless the first six innings and Bryson Richardson completed the no-hitter with a scoreless seventh.

The Titans scored their runs in the fourth by way of an error and the winning tally in the sixth on a fielder’s choice.

George Wythe 7, Graham 5

Luke Jollay struck out five batters over 5 2/3 innings to get the win on the mound as George Wythe recorded a victory over Graham in a game that was called after the top of the sixth inning due to darkness.

Jollay, Sebastian Gomez, Brady Walters, Colton Green and Logan Mullins accounted for GW’s five hits.

Sullivan East 10, South Greene 0

Zach Johnson, Dylan Bartley and Corbin Dickenson combined on a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and zero walks as Sullivan East improved to 2-1 by stomping South Greene.

Justice Dillard homered for East, while Dickenson went 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Ethan Waters went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, while Bartley also had two hits.

East pounded out 15 hits.

Ridgeview 3, J.I. Burton 2

Hunter Goodman drove in all three of Ridgeview’s runs – including a walk-off RBI in the bottom of the seventh inning to plate Terran Owens – as the Wolfpack opened the season with an exciting win over J.I. Burton.

Goodman, Owens and Brandon Beavers each had two hits with Beavers also pitching 6 2/3 strong innings on the mound.

Cameron Sergent and Dauntae Keys each had two hits for Burton (1-1), while Jaymen Buchanan collected a RBI.

Rural Retreat 10, Bland County 2

The Indians scored nine runs in the fifth inning to take the win over the Bears.

Wyatt Meek led Rural Retreat with a pair of hits, including a double.

Honaker 14, Union 10

Jayson Mullins and TJ Hubbard each had two hits and scored three runs as Honaker outslugged Union.

Alex Barton added three RBIs for the Tigers. Union (2-1) received three RBIs apiece from John Ryan Hurley and Seth Cox.

SOFTBALL

Union 6, Rye Cove 5

Maddie Day had herself a day by going 3-for-4 with four RBIs as the Union Bears edged Rye Cove for a non-district victory.

Bella Bascope added two hits and Sarah Barnette scored two runs for the winning side.

Rye Cove, which led 5-2 after three innings, received two hits apiece from Rheagan Waldon, Mackenzie Hood, Lexie Rhoten and Olivia Edwards. Eisabeth Rollins drove in two runs.

Rye Cove held a 12-10 advantage in hits, but the Eagles were hurt by three errors.

George Wythe 10, Graham 3

Olivia Shockley had two RBIs as George Wythe downed Graham in a game that was halted after five innings due to darkness.

Graham’s pitchers combined to issue 11 walks and hit five batters. Makenna Gilman of the Maroons (2-0) was walked three times and scored twice.

Jillian Boothe had a RBI and scored a run for Graham.

Gate City 3, Eastside 1

Abby Davidson of Gate City outdueled Eastside’s Tinley Hamilton as the Blue Devils won a well-played non-district contest.

Davidson struck out five in spinning a three-hitter, while Hamilton fanned 10 in crafting a five-hitter.

Hayley Day, Leci Sensabaugh and Braelyn Hall accounted for Eastside’s hits.

Marion 10, Rural Retreat 1

Elena Williams connected for a pair of two-run home runs to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes to a win over the Indians.

Gabby Whitt had three hits for Rural Retreat, including a double.

Thomas Walker 7,

Knox Central (Ky.) 1

Rylee Lawson went 2-for-4 with four stolen bases as Thomas Walker improved to 2-0.

Eden Muncy struck out 19 to get the win in the circle, while Gracee Greer went 2-for-4.

Virginia High 16, Chilhowie 1

Autumn Owens, Aidan James and Paizley Corvin each had three hits as Virginia High got its first victory of the season and the initial win at its new facility. James and Jayden Kilinski each had three RBIs for the Bearcats, now 1-1.

Kayla Roland went 2-for-3 and scored Chilhowie’s lone run.

David Crockett 5, Sullivan East 2

Karns 10, Sullivan East 2

Sullivan East fell to 0-4 after dropping a pair of decisions in the East Tennessee Classic.

Brooklyne Loudy drove in both of Sullivan East’s runs against Crockett, while Lexie McDuffie ahd both of the team’s hits against Karns.

Wise Central 15, J.I. Burton 1

Six days after playing in the VHSL Class 2 state basketball finals, Bayleigh Allison homered as the Warriors opened the softball season with a win.

Kat Hopkins and Baylee Collins also slugged longballs for the Warriors. Jillian Sturgill, who also played a key role for the Central’s hoops team, was the winning pitcher and combined with Allison on a six-hitter.

Twin Springs 9, Holston 3

Lexi Austin went 3-for-4 and scored three runs as Twin Springs used a fast start to win. Riley Cobler had two hits and scored two runs for Holston.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dobyns-Bennett 70, Bartlett 69

Malachi Hale made the game-winning bucket as time expired in overtime as Dobyns-Bennett edged Barlett in the semifinals of the TSSAA Class 4A state tournament.

Jonavan Gillespie added 27 points for D-B (32-6), which plays Bearden (31-6) today at 5 p.m. in the state finals on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University. Tennessee High graduate Tyler Place is an assistant coach for Bearden.

The Bulldogs went 2-2 at the Arby’s Classic in Bristol in December.

Greeneville 59, Stone Memorial 55

Jakobi Gillespie went for 32 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals as Greeneville got by Stone Memorial in the semifinals of the TSSAA Class 3A state tournament.

Greeneville (30-6) goes for its second consecutive state championship today at 2:30 in Murfreesboro against Jackson South Side.