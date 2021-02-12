PREP ROUNDUP: Yarber leads Cougars to win over South, 50-33

Bre Yarber once again did Bre Yarber things on Friday.
The Sullivan Central High School senior scored 20 points and blocked two shots as the Cougars collected a 50-33 Three Rivers Conference girls basketball win over Sullivan South on Friday night.
It was the final regular-season matchup between the schools who will combine with Sullivan North to form West Ridge High School, which opens in the fall.
Central trailed 10-5 after one quarter, but dominated the rest of the way.
Chloe Nelson led South with 12 points.
BOYS
Sullivan South 54, Sullivan Central 51
Cooper Johnson scored 13 points and Nick Ellege added 12, as Sullivan South captured the final regular season meeting with the Cougars at the Dickie Warren Dome.
Sullivan Central, which had a six-game win streak snapped, was led by Ethan Lane with 17 points, 12 from Ty Barb and 11 by Preston Sams.
