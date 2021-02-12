 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Yarber leads Cougars to win over South, 50-33
0 comments

PREP ROUNDUP: Yarber leads Cougars to win over South, 50-33

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
s

Bre Yarber once again did Bre Yarber things on Friday.

The Sullivan Central High School senior scored 20 points and blocked two shots as the Cougars collected a 50-33 Three Rivers Conference girls basketball win over Sullivan South on Friday night.

It was the final regular-season matchup between the schools who will combine with Sullivan North to form West Ridge High School, which opens in the fall.

Central trailed 10-5 after one quarter, but dominated the rest of the way.

Chloe Nelson led South with 12 points.

BOYS

Sullivan South 54, Sullivan Central 51

Cooper Johnson scored 13 points and Nick Ellege added 12, as Sullivan South captured the final regular season meeting with the Cougars at the Dickie Warren Dome.

Sullivan Central, which had a six-game win streak snapped, was led by Ethan Lane with 17 points, 12 from Ty Barb and 11 by Preston Sams.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans celebrate as Tampa Bay, KC go to Super Bowl

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans celebrate as Tampa Bay, KC go to Super Bowl

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans celebrate as Tampa Bay, KC go to Super Bowl

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
TSSAA DISTRICT 1-AAA GIRLS: Former Virginia Intermont point guard Tyrone Smith coaches Volunteer to tourney victory over Tennessee High
Sports News

TSSAA DISTRICT 1-AAA GIRLS: Former Virginia Intermont point guard Tyrone Smith coaches Volunteer to tourney victory over Tennessee High

“ I told my girls we had nothing to lose,” Tyrone Smith said. “It didn’t matter about records. Everybody is zero-and-zero at this point and they proved it tonight. This was for our community. Volunteer has always been the laughingstock of everything and they always give us last place, but they’re going to put some respect on our name now.”

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts