PREP ROUNDUP: Yarber hits buzzer-beater to lead Cougars to 1-AA finals
PREP ROUNDUP: Yarber hits buzzer-beater to lead Cougars to 1-AA finals

Bre Yarber scored 19 points, including the game-winner at the buzzer, to lift Sullivan Central to a 44-42 District 1-AA semifinal victory at Elizabethton on Friday night.

Yarber, who scored 17 points in the second half, was complemented by Jaelyn West with 13 points. The Cougars will visit Sullivan East in the District 1-AA title game on Monday.

Elizabethton was paced by Lina Lyon with 15 points and 13 from Morgan Headrick.

Providence Academy 43, Haywood Christian 38

Katie Cross scored 10 points to lead Providence Academy past Haywood Christian.

Makayla Cody had 16 in the loss.

