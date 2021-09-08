PREP ROUNDUP: Wolfpack stays unbeaten with win over Blue Devils

Hailey Sutherland’s near-perfect performance – 18 kills, four blocks and three aces – helped the Ridgeview Wolfpack keep their perfect record intact with a 25-22, 25-14, 27-25 non-district volleyball victory over the Castlewood Blue Devils on Wednesday night.

Ridgeview (5-0) was also led by Caiti Hill’s 28 digs, Allie Greear’s 21 digs, Leah Sutherland’s 13 kills and the 34-assist, 12-dig performance of Kassidy Rasnick.

Chilhowie 3, Fort Chiswell 0

Strong all-around performances by Josie Sheets (14 kills, 13 assists, nine digs, four aces) and Chloe Adams (11 assists, seven digs, three aces, one kill) helped Chilhowie improve to 5-0 with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 win over the Fort Chiswell Pioneers.

Hannah Manns (eight kills, three digs) and Kenna Russell (seven digs) were also standouts for the Warriors.

Chloe Campbell’s 19 digs and four assists was the most notable performance for Fort Chiswell.

John Battle 3, Holston 1

John Battle’s Jacqueline Hill had a strong performance on Battle Hill Wednesday, dishing out 17 assists, collecting six kills, recording two digs and serving two aces as the Trojans took a 25-11, 25-19, 18-25, 25-13 win over the Holston Cavaliers.