PREP ROUNDUP: Wolfpack stays unbeaten with win over Blue Devils
PREP ROUNDUP: Wolfpack stays unbeaten with win over Blue Devils

  • Updated
Prep Volleyball Cuff
BHC

Hailey Sutherland’s near-perfect performance – 18 kills, four blocks and three aces – helped the Ridgeview Wolfpack keep their perfect record intact with a 25-22, 25-14, 27-25 non-district volleyball victory over the Castlewood Blue Devils on Wednesday night.

Ridgeview (5-0) was also led by Caiti Hill’s 28 digs, Allie Greear’s 21 digs, Leah Sutherland’s 13 kills and the 34-assist, 12-dig performance of Kassidy Rasnick.

Chilhowie 3, Fort Chiswell 0

Strong all-around performances by Josie Sheets (14 kills, 13 assists, nine digs, four aces) and Chloe Adams (11 assists, seven digs, three aces, one kill) helped Chilhowie improve to 5-0 with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 win over the Fort Chiswell Pioneers.

Hannah Manns (eight kills, three digs) and Kenna Russell (seven digs) were also standouts for the Warriors.

Chloe Campbell’s 19 digs and four assists was the most notable performance for Fort Chiswell.

John Battle 3, Holston 1

John Battle’s Jacqueline Hill had a strong performance on Battle Hill Wednesday, dishing out 17 assists, collecting six kills, recording two digs and serving two aces as the Trojans took a 25-11, 25-19, 18-25, 25-13 win over the Holston Cavaliers.

Battle (4-1) also received 11 assists and nine kills from Mackenzie Smith and nine digs from Anna McKee.

Sullivan East 3, Johnson County 0

Jenna Hare had nine kills, Hayley Grubb tallied 14 digs and Mia Hoback added 17 assists and four digs in the Patriots’ 25-9, 25-13, 25-6 win over the Longhorns.

Sullivan East (7-2, 4-1) also received four kills, four aces and four digs from Hannah Hodge and four kills and five assists by Jenny Hillman.

