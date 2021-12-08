PREP ROUNDUP: Witcher's 17 leads Wolves past Gate City

Carroll County 69, Marion 35

Jaelyn Hagee had 18 points as Carroll County – a VHSL state title contender in Class 3 – rolled to a win over Marion.

The Cavaliers opened the second half on a 23-6 run.

Ella Grace Moss led Marion with nine points.

BOYS

LATE TUESDAY

Virginia High 65, John Battle 49

Virginia High completed a marathon night of basketball with a win over homestanding John Battle.

The Bearcats (3-0) led from the get-go in the boys game, running out to a 17-8 edge after one period and maintaining control thereafter. Dante Worley tallied 20 points to lead the winners, who put 10 players in the scoring column.

The Trojans (2-2) were paced by the 13-point outing of Nathan Spurling. Noah Ratliff also reached double figures for Battle, tossing in 10 points.

The clubs play again next Tuesday at the Bearcat Den.

The boys game ended at 11:10 p.m. John Battle won the girls game and the two JV matchups, which included a total of three overtimes.