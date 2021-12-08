PREP ROUNDUP: Witcher's 17 leads Wolves past Gate City

Wade Witcher scored 17 points as the West Ridge Wolves roared to a 65-39 road win over the Gate City Blue Devils on Wednesday night.
Ty Barb added 10 points for West Ridge (7-3), which raced out to a 12-point halftime lead and didn’t let up over the final two quarters.
Chris Woodall had 13 points for Gate City. The Blue Devils lost to a Northeast Tennessee team for the second straight night after being dealt a defeat at the hands of Sullivan East on Tuesday.
Marion 58, Carroll County 51
Grant Williams scored 17 points to lead three Marion scorers in double digits as the Scarlet Hurricanes collected a non-district win.
Reid Osborne’s 14 points and Bradley Thomas’ 12 points were also vital for Marion.
Brogan Phillips and Bryce Smooth each had 12 points for Carroll County.
GIRLS
Rural Retreat 56, Fort Chiswell 37
Annabelle Fiscus scored 14 points as Rural Retreat rolled to a non-district win.
Brelyn Moore added 10 points for the Indians, who had 11 different players reach the scoring column.
Carroll County 69, Marion 35
Jaelyn Hagee had 18 points as Carroll County – a VHSL state title contender in Class 3 – rolled to a win over Marion.
The Cavaliers opened the second half on a 23-6 run.
Ella Grace Moss led Marion with nine points.
BOYS
LATE TUESDAY
Virginia High 65, John Battle 49
Virginia High completed a marathon night of basketball with a win over homestanding John Battle.
The Bearcats (3-0) led from the get-go in the boys game, running out to a 17-8 edge after one period and maintaining control thereafter. Dante Worley tallied 20 points to lead the winners, who put 10 players in the scoring column.
The Trojans (2-2) were paced by the 13-point outing of Nathan Spurling. Noah Ratliff also reached double figures for Battle, tossing in 10 points.
The clubs play again next Tuesday at the Bearcat Den.
The boys game ended at 11:10 p.m. John Battle won the girls game and the two JV matchups, which included a total of three overtimes.