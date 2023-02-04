Wade Witcher scored 12 points to lead the West Ridge Wolves past the Union Bears, 56-35, in a boys basketball game played Saturday in Blountville, Tennessee.

Braxton Bunch led Union (7-12) with 12 points. Cam Bostic and Reyshawn Anderson had seven apiece in the loss.

Houston Sherfey, who had three of West Ridge's eight 3-pointers, finished with nine points, as did Dawson Arnold and Parker Leming.

George Wythe 57, William Byrd 40

A late night led to a slow start, but by the second half the George Wythe Maroons were rolling as usual.

After playing a Mountain Empire District game on Friday night at Grayson County, GW earned a win over William Byrd in an Adam Ward Classic contest that began at 10 a.m. in Salem.

GW led just 28-20 at halftime, but opened the second half on a 20-8 run to put away the Terriers.

David Goode led the Maroons (20-2) with 13 points, while Reed Kirtner tallied 10 points.

Israel Hairston paced Byrd with 16 points.

J.I. Burton 60, Cornerstone Christian 51

Clay Hart set the pace with 22 points as J.I. Burton beat Cornerstone Christian of Abingdon for the second time in a week.

Maxwell Gilliam kicked in 12 points for the Raiders, who built a six-point halftime lead. The Raiders bounced back from a loss to Twin Springs on Friday, which was also by a 60-51 count.

Parker Bradley (16 points) and Jacob Smith (15 points) were the top scorers for Cornerstone.

GIRLS

West Ridge 45, Union 25

Rachel Niebruegge scored 18 points and Alexis Hood added 13 to lead the Wolves past the short-handed Bears.

Isabella Blagg had four 3-pointers and 13 points for Union (12-8), which played without an injured Abby Slagle, who is nursing an ankle injury.

West Ridge outscored the Bears 22-8 in the second half.

Gate City 45, Cloudland 27

Gate City junior Makayla Bays led the Blue Devils to their second win in as many nights.

She went for 13 points on Saturday, just a day after she produced a 12-point, 12-rebound performance in a triumph over the Trojans of John Battle.

Braylin Steele added 10 points for the winners.

Cornerstone Christian 51, Council 35

Freshman Ella Rasnake scored 28 of Council's 35 points, but that total wasn't enough to lift the Cobras past Cornerstone Christian.

Council fell behind 19-6 after one quarter and never recovered.