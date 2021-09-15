 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Wise trio takes down Bears
PREP ROUNDUP: Wise trio takes down Bears

Wise County Central’s dynamic duo of senior Bayleigh Allison and freshman Emmah McAmis showcased their skills on Wednesday night for the Warriors in a 25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23 win over Union in a Mountain 7 District volleyball showdown.

Allison had 16 kills and 17 digs, while McAmis put together a sublime 27-kill, 21-dig stat line.

Emilee Mullins added 43 assists and 15 digs in the victory.

Northwood 3, Council 0

Emma McCready dished out 23 assists and served five aces to highlight Northwood’s 25-20, 25-6, 25-13 win over Council.

Chelsi Jones (eight kills), Michela Snodgrass (seven kills) and Santana Cardwell (five kills) benefitted from McCready’s on-point passes.

Snodgrass also served seven aces.

The duo of Isabelle Stevens (four service points, three digs, two kills) and Zoey Brown (four service points, three digs) were the leaders for Council.

LATE TUESDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

West Ridge 2, David Crockett 1

West Ridge picked up its first win in program history with a 2-1 win over David Crockett.

