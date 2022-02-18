PREP ROUNDUP: Wise County Central (Mountain 7), Rural Retreat (Hogoheegee), Auburn (MED) girls take tourney titles; Lebanon (girls) clinch regional tourney bid; Gate City girls beat John Battle

If a MVP award was presented for the top performer in the Mountain 7 District girls basketball tournament, Emmah McAmis would be the recipient.

The Wise County Central freshman went for 26 points to cap an eventful week as the Warriors earned a 41-33 victory over the homestanding Ridgeview Wolfpack on Friday night in the tournament title game.

McAmis averaged 26 points over three tourney games and on Friday she scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, including going 8-for-9 from the free throw line in the final eight minutes.

Central (20-5) avenged two earlier losses to the Wolfpack.

Hailey Sutherland led Ridgeview (20-4) with 12 points, while Brooklyn Frazier finished with 10 points.

Rural Retreat 51, Chilhowie 27

Sophomore Annabelle Fiscus scored 18 points as Rural Retreat rolled to a win over Chilhowie in the finals of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

The Indians (19-3) added the tourney title to their regular-season crown and ran their winning streak to 14. Ten different players reached the scoring column for Rural Retreat.

Katie Barr collected 16 points to lead the way for Chilhowie.

Auburn 46, George Wythe 34

Allyson Martin connected for 18 points and Hannah Huffman added 16 to lead the Eagles to the championship of the Mountain Empire District tournament.

The Maroons held a 23-14 halftime lead, but Auburn came back in the second half to outscore GW, 32-11.

Hailey Patel led the Maroons with 11 points.

Lebanon 45, Patrick Henry 35

Morgan Varney scored 19 points as Lebanon powered past Patrick Henry in the third-place game of the Hogoheegee District tournament and clinched a regional tourney bid.

Lauren Boothe added 11 points for the Pioneers, who sprinted out to an 11-2 lead that was whittled down to one point at halftime and then ripped off a 10-3 run to begin the third quarter.

Senior guard Payton Monahan paced PH with 16 points.

Gate City 61, John Battle 36

Macey Mullins set the pace with 17 points as Gate City cruised past John Battle in the third-place game of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Addie Gibson’s 14 points and Lexi Ervin’s 13 points were also vital to the success of the Blue Devils.

Dobyns-Bennett 48, West Ridge 42

West Ridge had to settle for a fourth-place finish in the District 1-4A tournament after losing to archrival Dobyns-Bennett in Friday’s consolation game.