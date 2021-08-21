PREP ROUNDUP: Wise Central, Union, Rural Retreat, Virginia High, George Wythe, Marion, Holston win VHSL Benefit Games; Tennessee High gets girls soccer win

Braeden Church scored twice and was among seven players from Wise County Central to reach the end zone as the Warriors walloped Lebanon, 56-0, on Friday night in a VHSL Benefit Football Game.
Church caught scoring strikes of 8 and 21 yards for Central, which held a 396-81 edge in total offense and limited Lebanon to four first downs.
Ethan Mullins, Matthew Boggs, Dustin Sturgill, Dane Elkins, Talan Yates and Jude Davis also got in on the touchdown party. Mullins scored 18 seconds into the game to get things started in the final tune-up for the Warriors before they open the season next Friday at Eastside.
Lebanon hosts Honaker in its opener.
Wise County Central 21 21 7 7—56
Lebanon 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
WC – E. Mullins 25 run (Onate kick)
WC – Church 8 pass from E. Mullins (Onate kick)
WC – Boggs 36 run (Onate kick)
WC – Tester 21 pass from Church (Onate kick)
WC – Sturgill 6 run (Onate kick)
WC – Elkins 5 run (Onate kick)
WC – Yates 9 run (Onate kick)
WC – Davis 9 run (Onate kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: WC 15, L 4; Rushes-Yards: WC 41-338, L 25-75; Passing Yards: WC 59, L 6; Comp.-Att.-Int.: WC 4-8-0, L 3-9-1; Fumbles-Lost: WC 1-0, L 3-2; Penalties-Yards: WC 3-30, L 3-15; Punts-Average: 1-25, L 3-35.
Rural Retreat 45, Castlewood 7
Gatlin Hight scored a pair of touchdowns and rushed for 94 yards on 12 carries to lead the Indians to a VHSL benefit game win over the Blue Devils.
Hight hauled in a 9-yard pass from Caleb Roberts to start the scoring and later scored on a 5-yard run. Roberts had a pair of TD passes and Eli Blevins scored two TDs.
Landen Taylor led Castlewood with 66 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Rural Retreat 7 17 14 7- 45
Castlewood 0 0 0 7-7
Scoring Summary
RR – Hight 9 pass from Roberts (Crockett kick)
RR – Alford 53 run (Crockett kick)
RR – Crockett 28 FG
RR – Blevins 24 pass from Roberts (Crockett kick)
RR – Hight 5 run (Crockett kick)
RR – Blevins 56 run (Crockett kick)
C – Taylor 16 run (Gibson kick)
RR – Hagerman 3 run (Crockett kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: RR 16, C 11; Rushes-Yards: RR 39-321, C 25-121; Passing Yards: RR 122, C 10; Comp-Att-Int.: RR 6-11-0, C 1-5-0; Fumbles-Lost: RR 2-1, C 0-0; Penalties-Yards: RR 3-25, C 4-30; Punts-Average: RR 1-30, C 6-27
Union 50, Eastside 7
Malachi Jenkins made things happen early and often as the Union Bears overwhelmed Eastside on Friday night in a VHSL Benefit Game at Bullitt Park.
Jenkins fielded a punt and took it 46 yards to the house for a touchdown less than two minutes into the game and then picked off a Jaxsyn Collins pass and returned it 24 yards to a paydirt with 6:01 remaining in the opening quarter.
Zavier Lomax scored twice as well for Union and finished with 69 rushing yards and 19 receiving yards.
Johnny Satterfield, Reyshawn Anderson and Austin Sykes also had TDs for Union, which held a 372-45 edge in total offense.
Eastside’s lone score came from Payton Adkins.
Eastside 0 0 0 7—7
Union 28 16 0 6—50
Scoring Summary
U – M. Jenkins 46 return (Wharton kick)
U – Lomax 3 run (Wharton kick)
U – M. Jenkins 24 INT return (Wharton kick)
U – Satterfield 3 run (Wharton kick)
U – Lomax 19 pass from Bunch (kick failed)
U – R. Anderson 4 run (Wharton kick)
U – Wharton 21 FG
E – Adkins 1 run (Carico kick)
U – Sykes 54 run (no attempt)
Team Stats
First downs: E 3, U 16; Rushes-Yards: E 25-5, U 30-228; Passing Yards: E 40, U 144; Comp.-Att.-Int.: E 2-13-1, U 8-11-0; Fumbles-Lost: E 2-1, U 4-3; Penalties-Yards: E 4-25, U 6-60; Punts-Average: E 8-23, U 0-0.
Virginia High 34, Gate City 20
Brody Jones passed for a score and rushed for another, while Stevie Thomas ripped off a pair of touchdown runs as Virginia High closed out a productive preseason with a victory over Gate City in a VHSL Benefit Game.
After overpowering Eastside in a scrimmage seven days prior, VHS continued its high-scoring and hard-hitting ways. A 2-yard TD run by Thomas with 5:54 remaining put the Bearcats ahead to stay. VHS tangles with Tazewell next week in the season-opener.
Jones threw a 50-yard scoring strike to Patrick Poku and also ripped off a 36-yard scoring jaunt of his own. Shane Doxzon returned a fumble for six points to cap the scoring for VHS.
William & Mary commit Carson Jenkins rushed for a score and returned a kickoff for a TD to lead Gate City.
Virginia High 6 21 7 0—34
Gate City 0 13 0 7—20
Scoring Summary
VHS – Poku 50 pass from Jones (kick blocked)
GC – Jenkins 9 run (Lawson kick)
VHS – S. Thomas 2 run (S. Thomas pass from Jones)
GC – Jenkins 85 kickoff return (kick blocked)
VHS – Jones 36 run (Cox kick)
VHS – S. Thomas 19 run (kick failed)
VHS – Doxzon 88 fumble return (Cox kick)
GC – Carico 3 run (Lawson kick)
George Wythe 29, Lee High 14
Luke Jollay carried six times for 93 yards and scored a touchdown while Layton Fowler rushed seven times for 91 yards with a TD to lead the Maroons to a benefit game win over the Generals.
Laden Houston got George Wythe on the board first in the opening quarter with a 7-yard run.
Jace Perkins led Lee with a pair of receiving TDs and had eight catches for 110 yards.
Lee High 0 7 7 0 - 29
George Wythe 8 8 13 0 - 14
Scoring Summary
GW – Houston 7 run (Kirtner run)
L– Perkins 55 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)
GW – Luke Jollay 1 run (Fowler run)
GW – Layton Fowler 61 run (run failed)
L - Perkins 19 from pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)
GW – Kirtner 10 run (Repass kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: Lee 11, GW 16; Rushes-Yards: Lee 28-103, GW 34-398; Passing Yards: Lee 110, GW 29; Comp-Att-Int.: Lee 10-21-1, GW 3-11-1; Fumbles-Lost: Lee 0, GW 0; Penalties-Yards: Lee 3-45, GW 10-101; Punts-Average: Lee 1-36 GW 0-0
Marion 12, Fort Chiswell 2
Parker Wolfe caught four passes for 61 yards – including hauling in a touchdown strike from Trenton Watkins in the first quarter – as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes downed Fort Chiswell in a low-scoring VHSL Benefit Game.
Colton Branson also scored for Marion, which got a strong performance from its defense. The Scarlet Hurricanes limited Fort Chiswell to 54 yards of total offense and just four first downs.
Fort Chiswell 0 2 0 0—2
Marion 6 0 0 6—12
Scoring Summary
M – Wolfe 5 pass from Watkins (kick failed)
FC – Safety, #4
M – Colton Branson 9 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: FC 4, M 13; Rushing Yards: FC 46, M 93; Passing Yards: FC 8, M 116; FC 2-9-0, M 10-20-0; Fumbles-Lost; FC 3-2, M 0-0; Penalties-Yards: FC 5-45, M 7-40; Punts-Average: FC 6-35, M 6-30.
Holston 14, Honaker 12
Jordan Ezzell and Gage Quina scored first-quarter touchdowns for Holston to highlight the Cavaliers’ win at Honaker in a VHSL Benefit Game.
Elizabethton 34, Science Hill 15
Bryson Rollins put on a show, throwing three touchdown passes to Jake Roberts and also rushing for a pair of scores as Elizabethton ran its winning streak to 31 games with a season-opening victory over the Hilltoppers.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tennessee High 2,
McCracken County (Ky.) 1
Kathryn Curtin and Riley Miller found the back of the net for goals as Tennessee High edged McCracken County in the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg.
THS plays Knoxville Halls today at 9 a.m. in the tournament.