PREP ROUNDUP: Wise Central, Patrick Henry, Chilhowie still unbeaten on volleyball court; Castlewood wins golf match at Glenrochie

Freshman Emmah McAmis dominated at the net to the tune of 16 kills and also hustled her way to 10 digs as Wise County Central’s volleyball squad rolled to a 25-9, 25-11, 25-20 victory over Rye Cove on Wednesday
Senior Bayleigh Allison added 14 kills, 13 service points and 11 digs as the Warriors continued their strong start to the season.
Ninth-grader Abbie Jordan (five kills), junior Emilee Mullins (32 assists, 11 digs) and senior Montana Stafford (10 service points, five digs) had top-notch performances as well.
Abby Lewis had eight digs, Eva Roach dished out 11 assists and Madeline Love's two aces led Rye Cove.
Chilhowie 3, Honaker 1
Hannah Goodwin served six aces and also hammered down eight kills as Chilhowie improved to 4-0 with a 24-26, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17 win at Honaker.
Katelyn Hopkins (23 digs), Mari-Beth Bordwine (17 kills, 10 digs) and Lakken Hanshew (nine kills, four blocks) also starred for the unbeaten Warriors.
Autumn Miller (21 assists), Annie Motavani (12 kills), Kate Jessee (12 digs), Callie Miller (18 digs), Lara McClanahan (13 service points) and Riley Hart (seven kills, five blocks) were the stat leaders for Honaker.
Patrick Henry 3, Richlands 0
Logan Newberry stuffed the stat sheet with 21 assists, eight digs, four aces and four kills as Patrick Henry recorded a sweep of Richlands.
Avery Maiden’s 16 kills and Zoe Miller’s six aces were also key.
Prep Golf Results
At Glenrochie Country Club
Team Scores
Castlewood 167, John Battle 190, Chilhowie 194
Individual Results
Castlewood – Abby Bradley 39, Jacob Lasley 42, Connor Robinette 42, Coleman Cook 44
John Battle – Will Crump 46, Will Purifoy 46, Tanner Hunnigan 46, Noah Ratliff 52
Chilhowie – Chase Coley 40, Will Barnes 46, Jordan Elrod 51, Levi Teaters 57