PREP ROUNDUP: Wise Central, Patrick Henry, Chilhowie still unbeaten on volleyball court; Castlewood wins golf match at Glenrochie

Freshman Emmah McAmis dominated at the net to the tune of 16 kills and also hustled her way to 10 digs as Wise County Central’s volleyball squad rolled to a 25-9, 25-11, 25-20 victory over Rye Cove on Wednesday

Senior Bayleigh Allison added 14 kills, 13 service points and 11 digs as the Warriors continued their strong start to the season.

Ninth-grader Abbie Jordan (five kills), junior Emilee Mullins (32 assists, 11 digs) and senior Montana Stafford (10 service points, five digs) had top-notch performances as well.

Abby Lewis had eight digs, Eva Roach dished out 11 assists and Madeline Love's two aces led Rye Cove.

Chilhowie 3, Honaker 1

Hannah Goodwin served six aces and also hammered down eight kills as Chilhowie improved to 4-0 with a 24-26, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17 win at Honaker.

Katelyn Hopkins (23 digs), Mari-Beth Bordwine (17 kills, 10 digs) and Lakken Hanshew (nine kills, four blocks) also starred for the unbeaten Warriors.

Autumn Miller (21 assists), Annie Motavani (12 kills), Kate Jessee (12 digs), Callie Miller (18 digs), Lara McClanahan (13 service points) and Riley Hart (seven kills, five blocks) were the stat leaders for Honaker.