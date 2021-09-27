 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Wise Central keeps rolling with volleyball win over Thomas Walker
PREP ROUNDUP: Wise Central keeps rolling with volleyball win over Thomas Walker

The record of Wise County Central’s volleyball team is 10-4 and it is loud and clear that the Warriors have a quality squad.

Freshman Emmah McAmis (23 kills, 12 digs) and senior Bayleigh Allison (12 kills, six digs) led the way on Monday in a 25-13, 25-18, 25-11 triumph over Thomas Walker.

Montana Stafford (eight digs), Emily Sturgill (18 service points, 10 digs) and Emilee Mullins (29 assists, 10 digs) also played well. TW was led by Tenley Jackson’s 17 assists.

Ridgeview 3, J.I. Burton 0

Hailey Sutherland smacked down a dozen kills and Caiti Hill hustled her way to 22 digs as Ridgeview recorded a 25-21, 25-11, 25-19 win over the J.I. Burton Raiders.

Sutherland also had seven blocks as she dominated at the net. Kassidy Rasnick (21 assists, seven digs, three aces), Leah Sutherland (nine kills, five blocks, two aces) and Braelyn Strouth (13 digs) also played well for the Wolfpack.

Sullivan East 3, Providence Academy 1

Riley Nelson had 11 kills and eight digs while Jenna Hare had 10 kills, three aces and nine digs to lead the Patriots to a 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18 win over Providence Academy.

Hannah Hodge added nine kills, four aces, three blocks and nine digs for the Patriots (14-7) as Mia Hoback had 36 assists and Hayley Grubb had 16 digs.

Grayson County 3, Rural Retreat 1

Kylie Pope hammered down 23 kills as Grayson County rolled to a 25-1, 25-11, 22-25, 25-23 win over Rural Retreat. The Blue Devils (4-7) also received 15 assists, 13 digs and three aces from Carli Campbell.

