Prep Roundup: Wise Central, Gate City, Tazewell, Graham win Region 2D soccer matches; John Battle (boys), J.I. Burton (girls), Lebanon (girls) win tennis matches

Ashar Khan came up clutch as clutch can be.

He scored Wise County Central’s only goal as the Warriors earned a 1-0 win over Marion on Friday night in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D boys soccer tournament.

Gate City 1, Richlands 0

Luke Stokes found the back of the net after taking a pass from Alex Eastman at the 17-minute mark and that was the only goal the Gate City Blue Devils needed in a first-round Region 2D tournament win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tazewell 1, Wise County Central 0

Audrey Brown’s goal in overtime gave Tazewell a triumph over Wise County Central in the first round of the Region 2D tournament.

Graham 4, Gate City 0

Ella Dales scored two goals as Graham got the best of Gate City in the first round of the Region 2D tournament.

Emmy Spaulding and Morgan Murphy also found the back of the net for the G-Girls.

BOYS TENNIS

Region 1D/2D Semifinals

John Battle 5, Lebanon 0

Singles

Nathan Spurling def. Alec Deckard, 6-0, 6-0; Collin Davidson def. Logan Hoyle, 6-0, 6-0; Briggs Crabtree def. Paul Vencill, 6-0, 6-0; Connor Davidson def. Matthew Blankenship, 6-0, 6-0; Chase Hamlin def. Shuler Street, 6-0, 6-1.

Notes: John Battle (19-0) hosts Wise County Central on Monday at 10 a.m. in the Region 2D Finals. Central advanced with a 5-2 win over Thomas Walker.

GIRLS TENNIS

Region 1D Semifinals

J.I. Burton 5, Grundy 1

Singles

Haley Conaway (G) def. Naomi Shortt, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; Abby Phipps (JIB) def. Maggie Viers, 6-0, 6-1; Eden Shortt (JIB) def. Izzy Horn, 6-0, 6-1; Carly Tomko (JIB) def. Amber Dotson, 6-0, 6-1; Maddie Sargent (JIB) def. Haleigh Keene, 6-1, 6-1; Emily Duff (JIB) def. Kurtlyn Thomas, 6-0, 6-0.

Notes: J.I. Burton faces Lebanon in today’s finals at 10 a.m. at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Lebanon 5, Thomas Walker 3

Singles

Ava Deckard (L) def. Dannah Saylor, 3-6, 6-0, 6-2; Isabell Ashby (L) def. Leslie Gibson, 6-3, 6-3; Averi Russell (L) def. Sadie Evans, 6-3, 6-3; Savannah Smith (TW) def. Calli Dye, 6-3, 6-3; Autumn Collingsworth (TW) def. Bailey Collins, 7-5, 6-2; Makenzie Boyd (L) def. Savannah Chadwell, 6-0.

Doubles

Russell-Dye (L) def. Evans-Smith, 6-3, 6-3; Collingsworth-Patricia Bigge (TW) def. Collins-Boyd, 6-2, 6-3

Region 2D Finals

Wise Central 5, John Battle 4

Singles

Jaida Meade (WC) def. Anna McKee, 6-1, 6-1; Montana Stafford (WC) def. Kennedy Jenkins, 6-1, 6-3; Emilee Mullins (WC) def. Addie Reedy, 6-1, 7-5; Claire Kreutzer (JB) def. Makenna Powers, 6-1, 6-1; Makenzie Smith (JB) def. Angelina Hughes, 6-1, 6-0; Allison Smith (JB) def. Ella Taylor, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Meade-Mullins (WC) def. McKee-Jenkins, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Stafford-Powers (WC) def. Reedy-Kreutzer, 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; Smith-Smith (JB) def. Hughes-Riley Taylor, 6-1, 6-0