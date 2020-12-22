PREP ROUNDUP: Wins in boys and girls for Wise County Central, Rye Cove on opening night of VHSL play

Callie Mullins collected 11 points to lead a balanced attack as the Wise County Central Warriors took a season-opening 47-43 girls basketball win over the Eastside Spartans on Monday night.

Jillian Sturgill reached double figures for Wise Central with 10 points.

Lexi Love led Eastside with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Science Hill 63, Ridgeview 44

Science Hill used its height advantage to dominate the boards as the Hilltoppers traveled to Dickenson County and earned a win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.

An 18-5 run to close out the second quarter put the Hilltoppers in control and Kijanaie Marion led the way with 19 points.

Hailey Sutherland’s 12 points and seven rebounds paced Ridgeview, while Braelyn Strouth (10 points) and Brooklyn Frazier (10 points, six assists) were strong in defeat.

Thomas Walker 45, Union 40

Abby Bullins and Lakin Burke each scored 14 points as Thomas Walker opened the season with a win over Union.

Burke also had six rebounds and three assists for the Pioneers, while Shelbie Fannon hauled down seven boards.