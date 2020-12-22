 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Wins in boys and girls for Wise County Central, Rye Cove on opening night of VHSL play
PREP ROUNDUP: Wins in boys and girls for Wise County Central, Rye Cove on opening night of VHSL play

Wise Central vs VHS

Virginia High #11 Kerrigan Bailey shoots into the hand of Wise Central #40 Callie Mullins.

 Earl Neikirk/BHC

Callie Mullins collected 11 points to lead a balanced attack as the Wise County Central Warriors took a season-opening 47-43 girls basketball win over the Eastside Spartans on Monday night.

Jillian Sturgill reached double figures for Wise Central with 10 points.

Lexi Love led Eastside with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Science Hill 63, Ridgeview 44

Science Hill used its height advantage to dominate the boards as the Hilltoppers traveled to Dickenson County and earned a win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.

An 18-5 run to close out the second quarter put the Hilltoppers in control and Kijanaie Marion led the way with 19 points.

Hailey Sutherland’s 12 points and seven rebounds paced Ridgeview, while Braelyn Strouth (10 points) and Brooklyn Frazier (10 points, six assists) were strong in defeat.

Thomas Walker 45, Union 40

Abby Bullins and Lakin Burke each scored 14 points as Thomas Walker opened the season with a win over Union.

Burke also had six rebounds and three assists for the Pioneers, while Shelbie Fannon hauled down seven boards.

Isabella Blagg’s 17 points were tops for Union.

Rye Cove 48, Hurley 28

Double-doubles from Madeline Love (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Trista Snow (10 points, 10 rebounds) highlighted Rye Cove’s season-opening win over Hurley.

Hurley was led by Krista Endicott’s 15-point, five-rebound performance.

BOYS

Richlands 61, Virginia High 49

Cade Berry scored 19 points and Logan Stillwell added 18 to lead the Blue Tornado to a Southwest District win over Virginia High.

Stillwell added 12 rebounds and seven blocks while Berry had 10 assists. Luke Wess added 14 points for Richlands. Sage Webb had 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Dalton Taylor paced the Bearcats with 15 points as Jean Mulumba added 14.

Rye Cove 60, Hurley 17

Ethan Chavez scored 17 points and hauled down 12 rebound as Rye Cove rolled past Hurley for a non-district road win.

Mason Hardin added 14 points for the Eagles. Brandon “Taco” Rife led Hurley with six points.

Science Hill 70, Union 67

Alex Rasnick drained five 3-pointers and scored 26 points, but it wasn’t enough as Union lost its season-opener to Science Hill.

Union led 42-32 at halftime, but Science Hill (12-2) rallied over the final two quarters.

Bradley Bunch (15 points, five rebounds) and Noah Jordan (12 points) also played well for the Bears, who shot 55.6 percent from the field.

Gate City 48, Daniel Boone 45

Eli Starnes fired in 23 points as the Blue Devils rallied to down Daniel Boone and give head coach Scott Vermillion his 450th career win.

Providence Academy 61,

North Greene 46

Jayme Peay scored 18 points as Providence Academy dispatched north Green with no problem.

Wise County Central 47,

Eastside 43

Jamie Hackney won his head-coaching debut at Wise County Central as the Warriors edged Eastside for a non-district win.

