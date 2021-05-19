PREP ROUNDUP: Whitted kicks Abingdon past Trojans

Abingdon’s 187 points in the girls competition distanced the Falcons from Patrick Henry’s 132.

Makeleigh Jessee (800, 1600) and Emily Mays (300 hurdles, long jump) won two events each for Abingdon. Ella Maiden won the 110 hurdles, high jump, triple jump and pole vault for Patrick Henry.

Auburn’s Haley Hollins captured both the shot put and discus crowns.

LATE TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

Honaker 17-14; Twin Valley 2-1

Ally Burke homered and drove in four runs and Tabitha Ball added three RBIs and three runs scored in the Tigers’ opening game Black Diamond District win over the Panthers.

Sommer Honaker and Brooke Clifton combined to surrender just one hit.

Lara McClanahan and Riley Hart combined on a no-hitter in the nightcap. Honaker had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs for the Tigers. Hart also drove in three runs.

Boyd scored two of Twin Valley’s three runs in the twinbill.

Thomas Walker 7, Castlewood 0

Freshman Eden Muncy struck out six in tossing a no-hitter as Thomas Walker blanked Castlewood.