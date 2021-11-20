PREP ROUNDUP: West Ridge takes win over Cloudland, 80-39

John Dyer has diagrammed a fast start for his West Ridge High School boys basketball team.
The veteran coach has the first-year school sitting at 3-0 after the Wolves hammered Happy Valley, 75-30, and cruised past Cloudland, 80-39, on Saturday.
Thirteen different players scored in the win over Happy Valley as West Ridge scored the game’s first 14 points and led 24-5 after one quarter. Cooper Johnson led the Wolves with eight points.
In the victory over Cloudland, Dawson Arnold and Tennessee High transfer Wade Witcher scored 14 points apiece to lead the way for the Wolves. Parker Leming (11 points) and Ty Barb (10 points) also scored in double digits.
West Ridge opened the season with a 66-29 win over Cherokee as the first three games have been won with ease for the Wolves.
Sullivan East 73, Cocke County 43
Sullivan East 84, South Greene 60
The high-scoring, hot-shooting Sullivan East Patriots cruised to a pair of victories on Saturday at the Patriot Palace.
Dylan Bartley (18 points), Ashton Davison (15 points) and Braden Standridge (13 points) led the way in the win over Cocke County.
Meanwhile, a 30-point second-quarter outburst highlighted the win over South Greene. Bartley (18 points), Masun Tate (17 points) and Standbridge (14 points) all reached double digits in that victory.
In the two games, East drained 27 3-pointers.
South Greene 45, Tennessee High 41
Cocke County 81, Tennessee High 72
The Tennessee High Vikings opened the season with two losses.
No other details were provided.
GIRLS
Sullivan East 49, State Line Rush 40
Sullivan East 64, Unaka 62
The Sullivan East Patriots posted their first two wins of the 2021-22 season on Saturday and Jenna Hare’s heroics helped make it possible.
Hare pumped in 25 points as East opened the day with a win over the Galax, Virginia-based State Line Rush.
Hare added 29 points as the Patriots (2-2) held off Unaka. Leading 56-41 early in the fourth quarter, the Bluff City bunch withstood a 16-2 run by the Rangers.