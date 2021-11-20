PREP ROUNDUP: West Ridge takes win over Cloudland, 80-39

John Dyer has diagrammed a fast start for his West Ridge High School boys basketball team.

The veteran coach has the first-year school sitting at 3-0 after the Wolves hammered Happy Valley, 75-30, and cruised past Cloudland, 80-39, on Saturday.

Thirteen different players scored in the win over Happy Valley as West Ridge scored the game’s first 14 points and led 24-5 after one quarter. Cooper Johnson led the Wolves with eight points.

In the victory over Cloudland, Dawson Arnold and Tennessee High transfer Wade Witcher scored 14 points apiece to lead the way for the Wolves. Parker Leming (11 points) and Ty Barb (10 points) also scored in double digits.

West Ridge opened the season with a 66-29 win over Cherokee as the first three games have been won with ease for the Wolves.

Sullivan East 73, Cocke County 43

Sullivan East 84, South Greene 60

The high-scoring, hot-shooting Sullivan East Patriots cruised to a pair of victories on Saturday at the Patriot Palace.

Dylan Bartley (18 points), Ashton Davison (15 points) and Braden Standridge (13 points) led the way in the win over Cocke County.