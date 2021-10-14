PREP ROUNDUP: West Ridge falls to Maryville in 1-AAA sectionals

Isabella Musick had six kills and Olivia Delung dished out 13 assists as West Ridge’s inaugural volleyball season came to an end with a 25—15, 25-14, 25-18 1-AAA sectional loss at Maryville on Thursday night.

West Ridge completed its first season with a 28-11 record.

Rachel Miller, Rylee Haynie and Casey Wampler added five kills each for the Wolves. Allie Jordan had 22 digs, while Marleigh Pendleton added seven assists.

Thomas Walker 3, J.I. Burton 0

Tenley Jackson tallied 32 assists, 10 service points and seven digs, and Lakin Burke added 16 kills and 14 points to lead the Pioneers to a 25-14, 25-8, 25-20 Cumberland District win over the Raiders.

Raelyn Cope (13 points), Patricia Biggs (12 kills), Autumn Collingsworth (five points), Kaylee Jones (six kills) and Kaytee Livesay (six points) also helped the Pioneers to victory.

Lebanon 3, Northwood 1

Morgan Varney tallied 13 assists, eight kills, seven service points and two aces to lead Lebanon to a 22-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22 Hogoheegee District win over the Panthers.