PREP ROUNDUP: West Ridge falls to Maryville in 1-AAA sectionals

Isabella Musick had six kills and Olivia Delung dished out 13 assists as West Ridge’s inaugural volleyball season came to an end with a 25—15, 25-14, 25-18 1-AAA sectional loss at Maryville on Thursday night.
West Ridge completed its first season with a 28-11 record.
Rachel Miller, Rylee Haynie and Casey Wampler added five kills each for the Wolves. Allie Jordan had 22 digs, while Marleigh Pendleton added seven assists.
Thomas Walker 3, J.I. Burton 0
Tenley Jackson tallied 32 assists, 10 service points and seven digs, and Lakin Burke added 16 kills and 14 points to lead the Pioneers to a 25-14, 25-8, 25-20 Cumberland District win over the Raiders.
Raelyn Cope (13 points), Patricia Biggs (12 kills), Autumn Collingsworth (five points), Kaylee Jones (six kills) and Kaytee Livesay (six points) also helped the Pioneers to victory.
Lebanon 3, Northwood 1
Morgan Varney tallied 13 assists, eight kills, seven service points and two aces to lead Lebanon to a 22-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22 Hogoheegee District win over the Panthers.
Lily Gray (seven digs, seven kills, six service points, four aces), Mally Jessee (10 points) and Julianna Stanley (10 service points, six aces, five digs) also contributed for the Pioneers.
Northwood was paced by Michela Snodgrass (nine kills, four blocks, three digs), Sydney Carter (six kills, six digs, six assists) and Emma McCready (12 assists, eight digs, five aces).
Ridgeview 3, John Battle 0
For the second straight night, the Wolfpack (14-5, 6-3) earned a sweep over John Battle. Thursday’s score was 25-14, 25-18, 25-21.
Molly Little led John Battle with 11 kills, while Mackenzie Smith added 11 assists.
Gate City 3, Wise County Central 1
The Blue Devils clinched at least a share of the Mountain 7 District title with the 22-25 30-28, 25-19, 25-19 victory.
Before Thursday, GC had not dropped a set against a Mountain 7 team.
Leaders for Wise Central (14-7, 6-4) included Bayleigh Allison (16 kills, nine digs), Emmah McAmis (20 kills, 27 digs), Katherine Hopkins (7 kills), Montana Stafford (21 digs, 12 service points) and Emilee Mullins with 36 assists.
Abingdon 3, Lee High 1
Jennings Woods supplied 18 digs and 14 kills as the Falcons earned a 25-10, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14 win.
Other standouts for AHS included Megan Cooper (17 digs, four aces), Caroline McLaughlin (nine kills), Ella Kiser (26 assists 12 digs), Ella Woods (seven kills) and Katy Creasy with 10 assists.
Emily Smith paced Lee with 18 digs.
Twin Valley 3, Council 0
Haylee Moore collected seven aces and 11 kills as Twin Valley rolled to a 25-11, 25-20, 25-16 win.
Kamryn Vance (nine kills), Rayne Hawthorne (nine kills) and Lexie Fuller (nine aces, 33 assists) also played well for Twin Valley.
Twin Springs 3, Castlewood 1
Chloe Gilmer collected 14 kills and 16 digs as the Titans took a 20-25, 27-25, 25-18, 29-27 win.
Ryleigh Gillenwater added 26 assists for Twin Springs.
Eastside 3, Rye Cove 1
Tinley Hamilton had 25 assists, 10 kills and six aces, and Taylor Clay added 25 digs and 15 kills to lead the Spartans to a 23-25, 25-23, 25=12, 26-24 Cumberland District win over the Eagles.
Leci Sensabaugh (16 digs, 14 kills, five aces), Lexi Love (26 digs) and Savannah Stanley (19 digs) also contributed for Eastside.
Kaylee Lamb had 10 kills, 10 digs and six service points for Rye Cove. Madeline Love added nine kills and six points. Eva Roach dished out 33 assists in the loss.
LATE WEDNESDAY
Marion 3, Graham 0
Ella Moss had 15 kills and three blocks and Gabby Whitt added 18 service points and five digs to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes to a 25-17, 25-16, 25-13 Southwest District victory over the G-Men.
Amber Kimberlin added 13 assists, 11 service points and five kills for Marion.
Galax 3, George Wythe 1
Jasmine Faulker had seven service points and five kills in George Wythe’s 25-12, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22 Mountain Empire District loss to the Maroon Tide.
Samantha Sheffey (15 digs, nine service points), Hailey Patel (10 assists, seven digs, six points) and McKenzie Tate (nine digs) also contributed to the 11-12 Maroons.
Saige Leonard paced Galax with 20 digs, 18 kills and three aces.