Prep Roundup: West Ridge falls to Hilltoppers in 1-AAA finals; Honaker, John Battle prevail in five-set thrillers

Rylee Haynie had 10 kills and Kari Wilson tallied 14 digs in West Ridge’s 26-24, 25-21, 25-21 District 1-AAA championship match loss against the Hilltoppers on Thursday night at Daniel Boone High School.

McKensi Smith tallied eight kills and Faith Wilson dished out 30 assists. Allie Reilly added six kills and Madison Haynie had eight for the Wolves, who will play in Region 1-AAA action next week.

Honaker 3, Grundy 2: Riley Hart had 10, Calli Miller added 19 digs and Emma Ray dished out 17 assists to lead the Tigers to a 25-13, 21-25, 25-22, 13-25, 15-11 Black Diamond District win over the Golden Wave. Jessi Looney led Grundy (8-8, 2-2) with 27 digs and 16 kills. Savannah Clevinger (12 kills, five blocks), Lilly Porter (19 assists) and Madie Owens (17 assists) also contributed for Grundy.

Virginia High 3, Tazewell 0: Elle Cobb slammed down 10 kills as Virginia High took a 25-16, 25-10, 25-8 triumph over Southwest District rival Tazewell.

Amelia McKenzie (eight kills), Charli Carpenter (28 assists, four kills) and Aidan James (32 digs) also played well for the Bearcats.

Council 3, Hurley 0: Ninth-graders Ella Rasnake (eight aces) and Kayla Johnson (seven aces) helped serve up a 25-13, 25-15, 25-21 Black Diamond District victory over the Hurley Rebels.

Isabella Stevens added three aces of her own for Council, while Jasmine Harris also played well in the win.

Lebanon 3, Northwood 2: Jules Stanley (10 kills, five blocks) and Gracie Crabtree (six kills, four blocks) played well at the net in helping the Lebanon Pioneers survive for a 25-21, 21-25, 18-25, 25-22, 15-13 Hogoheegee District victory over Northwood.

Averi Russell added 21 assists for the Pioneers. Sydney Carter’s 20 kills and Olivia Briggs’ 29 digs were tops for Northwood.

J.I. Burton 3, Rye Cove 0: The J.I. Burton Raiders rolled to a 25-16, 25-16, 25-11 Cumberland District win over Rye Cove. Emma Gibson and Madeline Love had four kills apiece for the losing side.

John Battle 3, Ridgeview 2: A big-time performance by Molly Little – who slammed down 15 kills – helped the John Battle Trojans eke out a 17-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-20, 15-6 Mountain 7 District win over the Wolfpack from Ridgeview.

Mackenzie Smith (21 digs, 20 assists, 10 kills, three aces) shined again, while Allison Smith tallied 32 digs.

Gate City 3, Wise Central 1: Gate City had to gut out a 21-25, 25-21, 33-31, 25-17 win over Wise County Central to improve to 14-6.

Emmah McAmis had 25 kills and 27 digs for Central, while Emilee Mullins (37 assists) and Sophie Fleming (16 digs) were strong in defeat.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tennessee High 4, Morristown West 0: Riley Miller had two goals and Abby Littleton and Aryanna Patterson had a goal apiece to lead the Vikings to a regular season ending win over the Trojans.

Littleton had two assists and Miller added one for Tennessee High (13-1-1), which also got a shutout in goal from Bridget Flaherty.

Tennessee High will meet the winner of Unicoi County and Elizabethton on the District 1-AA tournament semifinals on Tuesday at the Stone Castle at 6 p.m.