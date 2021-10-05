PREP ROUNDUP: West Ridge falls in five-set thriller to Hilltoppers

Rylee Haynie had 17 kills, Rachel Miller had 11 kills and Allie Jordan had 38 digs in West Ridge’s hard-fought 23-25, 25-18, 31-29, 22-25, 15-11 District 1-AAA tournament loss at Science Hill on Tuesday night.
West Ridge will host Daniel Boone today in an elimination game at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to face the Hilltoppers in the championship round on Thursday.
Casey Wampler (seven kills), Gracie Olinger (seven kills), Olivia DeLung (25 assists, 18 digs), Ellie Snodgrass (13 digs) and Marleigh Pendleton (21 assists) also contributed for the Wolves.
Virginia High 3, Marion 1
Dianna Spence collected 14 kills and Adie Ratcliffe added 10 as the Virginia High Bearcats took a 25-16, 19-25, 25-13, 25-22 Southwest District win Tuesday in prep volleyball.
Caleigh Hampton delivered 39 assists for VHS.
Marion (9-7) was led by Ella Moss (13 kills), Amber Kimberlin (18 assists) and Gabby Whitt with 16 service points and nine digs
Gate City 3, Union 0
Makayla Bays collected 18 kills as the Blue Devils rolled to a 25-12, 25-23, 25-14 win in a Mountain 7 District game.
Gate City (14-4, 6-0) was also led by Ashley Stanley (28 assists) and Brylee Holder with 10 kills.
Leaders for Union (8-9, 2-4) included Brooke Bailey (16 assists), Isabella Blagg (12 digs) and Gracie Gibson with 10 digs.
John Battle 3, Wise Central 2
The Trojans rallied for a 17-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-14, 15-13 victory.
Wise Central was led Bayleigh Allison (26 kills, 19 digs), Emmah McAmis ( 26 kills, 20 digs), Katherine Hopkins (16 service points) and Emilee Mullins with 49 assists,
Chilhowie 3, Northwood 0
Chloe Adams contributed nine assists and eight digs to guide the Warriors to a 25-17, 25-16, 25-14 win.
Hannah Goodwin added eight kills for Chilhowie, while Josie Sheets collected 13 assists.
Northwood was led by Olivia Briggs (18 digs) and Emma McCready with seven assists.
Grundy 3, Twin Valley 1
The Golden Wave posted a 25-19, 21-25, 25-15, 25-10 decision in a Buchanan County showdown.
Grundy was led Maddie Yates (25 assists, 12 digs), Savannah Clevinger (15 kills) and Jessi Looney (nine kills, 10 digs).
Thomas Walker 3, Eastside 0
Lakin Burke contributed 20 service points, six kills, five digs and five aces in Thomas Walker’s 3-set win over .
Tenley Jackson (31 assists), Patricia Bigge (eight kills), Autumn Collingsworth (10 kills), Makayla Carr (10 digs) and Karlie Jones (12 kills) were also instrumental in the win for the Pioneers.
Patrick Henry 3, Holston 0
In a Hogoheegee District showdown, PH continued its hot play with a 25-6, 25-13, 25-13 victory over the Cavaliers.
Avery Maiden had 19 kills and nine digs and Logan Newberry dished out 20 assists, along with eight digs and seven aces. Zoe Miller added five digs.
Lebanon 3, Rural Retreat 0
The Pioneers took a 25-19, 25-23, 25-12 win as Morgan Varney bagged 13 assists and 11 digs.
Lily Gray added 10 service points and eight kills for Lebanon.
Rural Retreat was paced Brelyn Moore with 12 kills.
Abingdon 3, Ridgeview 1
The Falcons earned another Mountain 7 District win as Riley Cvetkovski collected 30 digs.
Other standouts for AHS included Katy Creasy (15 assists, 10 digs) and Jennings Woods with 20 kills and 16 digs.
Kassidy Rasnick led Ridgeview with 34 assists and 35 digs.
Auburn 3, George Wythe 0
The Eagles posted a 25-10, 25-11, 25-16 non-district victory over George Wythe.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 3, West Ridge 0
West Ridge completed its first regular season with a loss to the Indians.
LATE MONDAY
VOLLEYBALL
George Wythe 3, Rural Retreat 1
Hailey Patel contributed 15 service points, 13 assists and 11 digs to lead the Maroons to a 26-24, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21 non-district win over the Indians.
George Wythe (7-10) also received 13 service points, five kills and three aces from Sydney Leonard, a team-leading six kills by Haley Faulkner and 15 digs from Samara Sheffey. McKenzie Tate tallied 14 digs in the win.