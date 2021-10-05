PREP ROUNDUP: West Ridge falls in five-set thriller to Hilltoppers

Rylee Haynie had 17 kills, Rachel Miller had 11 kills and Allie Jordan had 38 digs in West Ridge’s hard-fought 23-25, 25-18, 31-29, 22-25, 15-11 District 1-AAA tournament loss at Science Hill on Tuesday night.

West Ridge will host Daniel Boone today in an elimination game at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to face the Hilltoppers in the championship round on Thursday.

Casey Wampler (seven kills), Gracie Olinger (seven kills), Olivia DeLung (25 assists, 18 digs), Ellie Snodgrass (13 digs) and Marleigh Pendleton (21 assists) also contributed for the Wolves.

Virginia High 3, Marion 1

Dianna Spence collected 14 kills and Adie Ratcliffe added 10 as the Virginia High Bearcats took a 25-16, 19-25, 25-13, 25-22 Southwest District win Tuesday in prep volleyball.

Caleigh Hampton delivered 39 assists for VHS.

Marion (9-7) was led by Ella Moss (13 kills), Amber Kimberlin (18 assists) and Gabby Whitt with 16 service points and nine digs

Gate City 3, Union 0

Makayla Bays collected 18 kills as the Blue Devils rolled to a 25-12, 25-23, 25-14 win in a Mountain 7 District game.