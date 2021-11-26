PREP ROUNDUP: West Ridge advances to Hardee's final

Dawson Arnold scored eight of his 16 points in a 29-point fourth quarter for West Ridge, leading the Wolves to the Hardee’s Classic championship game with a 63-54 semifinal win over Daniel Boone on Friday night at David Crockett High School.

West Ridge trailed 39-34 going into the fourth quarter before exploding in the final period. Ty Barb had eight of his 15 points in the final period, while Jackson Dean scored all seven of his points in the fourth.

Daniel Boone was led by Creed Musick with 21 points and 14 by Brayden Blankenship.

West Ridge, which will play David Crockett for the tourney title tonight at 7:30 p.m., also received 16 points from Tennessee High transfer Wade Witcher.

Daniel Boone will play Tennessee High for third place at 3:30 p.m.

David Crockett 58, Tennessee High 47

Seth Britton canned four 3s to finish with 13 points and the Pioneers outscored Tennessee High 23-4 in the second quarter and then held off the Vikings to advance to the Hardee’s Classic championship for a third straight season.