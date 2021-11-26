PREP ROUNDUP: West Ridge advances to Hardee's final

Dawson Arnold scored eight of his 16 points in a 29-point fourth quarter for West Ridge, leading the Wolves to the Hardee’s Classic championship game with a 63-54 semifinal win over Daniel Boone on Friday night at David Crockett High School.
West Ridge trailed 39-34 going into the fourth quarter before exploding in the final period. Ty Barb had eight of his 15 points in the final period, while Jackson Dean scored all seven of his points in the fourth.
Daniel Boone was led by Creed Musick with 21 points and 14 by Brayden Blankenship.
West Ridge, which will play David Crockett for the tourney title tonight at 7:30 p.m., also received 16 points from Tennessee High transfer Wade Witcher.
Daniel Boone will play Tennessee High for third place at 3:30 p.m.
David Crockett 58, Tennessee High 47
Seth Britton canned four 3s to finish with 13 points and the Pioneers outscored Tennessee High 23-4 in the second quarter and then held off the Vikings to advance to the Hardee’s Classic championship for a third straight season.
Ty Hopson led Tennessee High with 13 points. Brandon Dufore added 10 and Will Broadfoot canned nine points for the Vikings, who will face Daniel Boone in the consolation game today at 3:30 p.m.
Ethan Barnett added 11 points for the Pioneers, who will face West Ridge tonight in the finals.
Eastside 54, Chilhowie 52
Jordan Gray scored 17 points and Eli McCoy added 11 to lead the Spartans to a benefit game victory over the Warriors.
Chilhowie was led by Wade Martin with 19 points and 11 from Zack Hall.
GIRLS
Sullivan East 72, Knox Central 45
Jenna Hare scored 30 points to lead the Patriots to a 27-point win over Knox Central in the Food City Thanksgiving Tournament.
Hare. passed Sarah Carr to move into 13th place on Sullivan East career scoring list. Abby McCarter added nine points for the Patriots (5-2), who led 30-13 after the first quarter and 47-26 at the break. The Patriots had nine 3-pointers, including three each by Hare and McCarter.
Sullivan East, which has won five straight, will conclude the Food City tournament tonight against Bearden at 7 p.m.
Unicoi County 52, Tennessee High 38
Kendall Cross scored 12 points and Keeley Canter added eight, but the Vikings dropped the Hardee’s Classic seventh place game to the Blue Devils.