PREP ROUNDUP: Warriors top Thomas Walker
PREP ROUNDUP: Warriors top Thomas Walker

The long trip to Ewing was worth it for Chilhowie, as the Warriors defeated Thomas Walker 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 in the Region 1D quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

MariBeth Boardwine led the Warriors with eight kills, four blocks and four kigs, while Josie Sheets dished out 14 assists and tallied five kills. Other Warriors to contribute include Chloe Adams (eight digs, six assists), Laken Hanshew (five blocks, three kills) and Hannah Goodwin (eight kills, seven digs).

Tenley Jackson had 22 assists and seven digs, and Laken Burke added eight kills and seven digs in the loss for Thomas Walker. Other Pioneers to contribute include Patricia Bigge (seven kills, four digs), Autumn Collingsworth (six kills) and Makayla Carr (16 digs).

Chilhowie will travel to Honaker in the Region 1D semifinals on Thursday.

