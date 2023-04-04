Senior Olivia Webb’s header around the 30th minute proved to be the difference as the Wise County Central Warriors earned a 1-0 Mountain 7 District girls soccer victory over the Abingdon Falcons on Tuesday.

The goal came following a corner kick from freshman Bella Newberry.

Central goalkeeper Rhiannon Barton made nine saves in the shutout.

The Warriors are now 4-1-1.

Union 4, John Battle 1: Isabella Blagg scored twice to key Union’s Mountain 7 District triumph.

Macy Odum scored Battle’s only goal on an assist from Claire Booher. The Trojans fell to 3-2.

BOYS SOCCER

Honaker 4, Tazewell 1: Zane Johnson scored two goals and dished out an assist as the Honaker Tigers topped Tazewell.

Thomas Ball and Malachi Lowe also scored for Honaker, while goalkeeper Austin Clayburne made four saves.

Ayvery Ziegler scored Tazewell’s goal.

Abingdon 6, Wise County Central 1

Pickett Johnson scored three goals and dished out an assist in a 6-1 Mountain 7 District win over Wise County Central on Tuesday night.

Elliot Waters, Caleb Denton and Isaac Robins also scored for Abingdon. Peyton Vestal had two assists, while Mason Sollien and Ronan Quigley had one apiece.

BASEBALL

Lebanon 12, Richlands 2: Lebanon leadoff man Zach Hertig went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBIs as the Pioneers powered their way to a non-district win.

Seth Buchanan (2-for-4, two runs, three RBIs) also swung the bat well, while Nick Belcher and Noah Delp each scored two runs. Dagan Barton went the distance on the mound in a three-hitter.

Parker Lowe homered for Richlands, while CJ Earls drove in the other run for the Blue Tornado.

John Battle 12, Union 0

Sophomore left-hander Evan Hankins needed just 66 pitches to fire a five-inning no-hitter as the Trojans overwhelmed Union.

Hankins struck out 11 and did not issue a walk. The only baserunner Union got came via error.

While Hankins was holding the Bears hitless, Elijah Childress (3-for-4, three runs), Porter Gobble (five RBIs) and Broadie Bailey (2-for-2, two RBIs) were producing at the plate.

Holston 7, Honaker 6

Brady Statzer had two hits, Dustin Bott tallied two RBIs and Blake Widener stole two bases as Holston held off Honaker for a non-district road win.

Honaker scored three times in the seventh inning, but Jake Bott came on in relief of Brycen Richardson and nailed down the save.

Jax Horn went 4-for-4 for Honaker, while Connor Musick had two RBIs.

West Ridge 10, David Crockett 0

Andrew Hoover pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts as West Ridge needed just five innings to prevail. Hoover also hammered out two hits.

Lee High 7, Ridgeview 3

Chandler Mullins struck out 10 in pitching a complete-game five-hitter as the Lee High Generals held off Ridgeview for a Mountain 7 District win.

Caleb Leonard added two hits and three RBIs for the Generals. Austin Rose drove in two of Ridgeview’s three runs.

Virginia High 19, Radford 1

Ollie Foy went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and Virginia High rocked Radford for the second time in five days.

DeShaun Taylor, Devin Lathrop, Cooper McVey and Lucas Whitt added two hits apiece for the Bearcats. A nine-run third inning sealed the deal for the Bristolians.

Abingdon 8, Wise County Central 2

Jack Ferguson, Landon Turman and Luke Bedwell each tallied two RBIs as the Abingdon Falcons earned a Mountain 7 District victory.

Abingdon clung to a 3-2 lead before putting the game away with a five-run outburst in the top of the seventh inning. Eli Parks scored two runs, while Jett Humphries struck out eight in going the distance on the mound.

Casey Dotson went 2-for-3 with a RBI to lead Wise County Central, while Braeden Church scored two runs.

Twin Springs 4-7, Hancock County 5-1

Chase Daugherty went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as Twin Springs topped Hancock County in the second game of a doubleheader and salvaged a split.

Will Farmer scored three runs for the Titans, who bounced back from a 5-4 loss in the opener.

Tennessee High 9, Volunteer 3

The Tennessee High Vikings vanquished Upper Lakes Conference rival Volunteer for the second consecutive day.

Sullivan East 3, Unicoi County 2

Sullivan East and Unicoi County played a thriller for the second straight day and this time the Patriots prevailed in 10 innings.

East bounced back from Monday’s 5-4 loss to the Blue Devils.

Harlan Independent (Ky.) 1, Thomas Walker 0

Thomas Walker was at the losing end of a pitching duel as the Pioneers managed just one hit against Baylor Varner.

TW ace Cameron Grabeel pitched a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Adam Hollandsworth had the lone hit for the Pioneers.

George Wythe 12, Bland County 2

Ben Jollay had four hits, including two doubles, and brother Luke Jollay drove in four runs to lead the Maroons to a Mountain Empire District road win over the Bears.

Austin Repass had two doubles, Logan Mullins drove in three runs and Colton Green and Luke Jollay combined to allow just four hits for the Maroons (3-2).

Bland County (3-5) was led by Eli Watters with two hits. Watters is the brother of former Bland County, West Virginia and current Oakland Athletics farmhand Jacob Watters. J.D. Meadows and losing pitcher Austin Chewning also had a hit apiece.

Cornerstone Christian 17, Tri-Cities Christian 2

Isaiah Sutton and Evan Denton had triples in Cornerstone Christian’s home win over the Eagles.

SOFTBALL

Rye Cove 13, Holston 0

Eden Muncy struck out 18 and surrendered just one hit and Kenzie Hood had four hits and drove in five runs to lead Rye Cove to a non-district road win over the Cavaliers.

Gracie Turner scored four runs, walked twice and drove in two runs for Rye Cove. Jazz Stanley added two hits and scored twice.

Holston (4-2) got its lone hit on a triple by M.J. Musser.

John Battle 10, Union 1

Jordan Roulett-Wheeler was rolling on Tuesday.

The John Battle senior went 4-for-5 with a home run, four runs scored and three RBIs as the Trojans blasted the Bears of Union.

Oh yeah, she was also the winning pitcher.

Saylor Baldwin and freshman Madison Bowery also homered for Battle, which finished with 15 hits. Cora Cross, Raniah Gator and Parker Elton collected two hits apiece.

River View (W.Va.) 10, Twin Valley 0

Dezi Deel had Twin Valley’s only hit as the Panthers suffered the loss.

University High (W.Va.) 6, Eastside 3

A five-run fifth inning was the difference for the University High Hawks from Morgantown, West Virginia, as they beat Eastside in a tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Taylor Clay and Emma Sartin each had two hits for Eastside, while Maya Durham drove in two runs.

Richlands 6, Honaker 2

Haleigh Martin and Erica Lamie each had two hits and Richlands used a fast start to handle Honaker.

The Blue Tornado led 5-0 after one inning.

Arin Rife scored two runs and Hailey Cordle had two RBIs, while Kira Vance and Lamie teamed to pitch a three-hitter with six strikeouts.

Madelyn Dye had two of Honaker’s three hits and also scored a run. Kiley Ray scored the other run for the Tigers.

Ridgeview 4, Lee High 3

Caiti Hill struck out 10 in getting the win in the circle and also helped her own cause with two RBIs as the Ridgeview Wolfpack edged Lee High for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Braelynn Strouth and Ava Stanley each had two this for Ridgeview.

Lee’s runs came on a three-run blast by Emma Fortner in the third inning.

Unicoi County 14, Sullivan East 3

Keri Huskins hammered two home runs and finished with six RBIs as Unicoi County overwhelmed Sullivan East.

The Blue Devils scored nine runs in the third inning, eight of those with two outs.

East received two hits apiece from Jayla Vance and Keelye Fields, while Katie Botts collected two RBIs.

Gate City 9, Elizabethton 2

Ada Gillenwater went 3-for-4 as the Blue Devils bested Elizabethton.