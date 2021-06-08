PREP ROUNDUP: Warriors rally to beat Northwood in Hogoheegee

Call it a comeback for the Chilhowie Warriors.

Top-seeded Chilhowie trailed 8-3 after five innings and faced an 8-6 deficit with three outs to go, but rallied past Smyth County rival Northwood for a 9-8 win on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District baseball tournament.

Kyle Plemmons scored the winning run on an error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning on a groundball by Brandon Bush.

Zak Tuell went 3-for-3 for the Warriors, while Dillan Powers was the winning pitcher in relief. Chilhowie starting pitcher Daniel Hutton allowed five earned runs in five innings of work, while striking out 10.

Hutton had given up just three earned runs in the regular season.

Chilhowie plays Holston, a 16-7 win over Rural Retreat in Tuesday’s other semifinal, on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the tourney title game.

Michael Frye had an inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning for Northwood, which had beaten Patrick Henry 10-5 earlier in the day in a first-round game. Seth DeBusk’s three hits, Dyson Briggs’ three RBIs and Tyler Waddle’s three stolen bases led the way for Northwood in the earlier game, which had been suspended by rain the day before.