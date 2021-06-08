PREP ROUNDUP: Warriors rally to beat Northwood in Hogoheegee

Call it a comeback for the Chilhowie Warriors.
Top-seeded Chilhowie trailed 8-3 after five innings and faced an 8-6 deficit with three outs to go, but rallied past Smyth County rival Northwood for a 9-8 win on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District baseball tournament.
Kyle Plemmons scored the winning run on an error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning on a groundball by Brandon Bush.
Zak Tuell went 3-for-3 for the Warriors, while Dillan Powers was the winning pitcher in relief. Chilhowie starting pitcher Daniel Hutton allowed five earned runs in five innings of work, while striking out 10.
Hutton had given up just three earned runs in the regular season.
Chilhowie plays Holston, a 16-7 win over Rural Retreat in Tuesday’s other semifinal, on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the tourney title game.
Michael Frye had an inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning for Northwood, which had beaten Patrick Henry 10-5 earlier in the day in a first-round game. Seth DeBusk’s three hits, Dyson Briggs’ three RBIs and Tyler Waddle’s three stolen bases led the way for Northwood in the earlier game, which had been suspended by rain the day before.
Hunter Wachob and Isaac Presley each had two hits for PH, which had an early playoff exit. The Rebels had won the regional title in 2019 and 2018.
Holston 16, Rural Retreat 7
The Cavaliers exploded for eight first-inning runs en route to a victory over Rural Retreat in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament. The Cavaliers clinched a Region 1D tournament bid in the process.
Braxton Vannoy, Dillon Bott and Tristan Allen led Holston at the plate, while Josh Ezzell and Brycen Richardson handled the pitching duties.
Wise County Central 8, Union 7
Wise County Central fell behind 7-1 in the fourth inning, but rallied past Union to survive a scare in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.
Preston Joyner went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Ethan Mullins had a home run among his two hits for the Warriors.
The two teams combined for 12 errors.
Zach Mullins scored two runs for Union.
Eastside 13, Twin Springs 4
Jaxsyn Collins struck out 12 over six dominant innings on the mound and also had two hits as Eastside topped Twin Springs in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament.
Blake Jones (3-for-5, two doubles) also keyed the win.
Alex Dockery had the lone hit for Twin Springs.
Gate City 13, Richlands 3
Jake Taylor went 2-for-3, homered and tallied three RBIs as Gate City rolled past Ridgeview in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.
The Blue Devils trailed 3-1, before putting up five runs in the second inning and four runs in the third to seize control. Ryan Jessee added two hits, two runs and two walks, while Brendan Cassidy banged out two hits.
Tyler Mullins had two RBIs for Ridgeview with Hunter Goodman, Koda Counts and Elijah Rasnick scoring the Wolfpack’s runs.
J.I. Burton 6, Thomas Walker 4
The J.I. Burton Raiders scored three times in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a win over Thomas Walker in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament and clinched a VHSL Region 1D tourney bid in the process.
Cameron Sergent had three RBIs for the Raiders.
SOFTBALL
Marion 12, Tazewell 1
Taylor Preston’s two-run home run highlighted an eight-run first inning to lead Marion to a Southwest District tournament rout of the Bulldogs.
Elena Williams allowed just three hits to pick up the win for Marion (8-5). Gabby Whitt had three hits and Kaylyn Baggett and Williams added two hits each for the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Alyshia Griffith had two Tazewell’s three hits in the loss.
Marion travels to unbeaten Lebanon today.
Northwood 9, Rural Retreat 8
The top-seeded Northwood Panthers scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to rally past No. 4 Rural Retreat in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament.
Northwood trailed 8-2 before the big inning. Caroline Roberts (three hits, two RBIs), Cami DeBusk (two hits, two RBIs) and Lexi Crusenberry (two RBIs) led the way for the hard-hitting Panthers.
Candice Miller had a home run among her three hits for Rural Retreat, while Haley Brown added two hits and two runs.
Patrick Henry 12, Holston 2
Abigail Street scattered three hits and added a triple and single apiece, leading the Rebels past Cavaliers in a Hogoheegee District tournament semifinal at Emory & Henry College.
Sydney Taylor had two doubles and a single for the Rebels. Makayla Hall and Shaina Addair added two hits each for the Rebels, who will play Northwood in the Hogoheegee District finals on Thursday. The Rebels have also clinched a Region 1D tournament berth.
Lexie Lane had two of Holston’s three hits.
Ridgeview 4, Lee High 3
Braelyn Strouth went 2-for-3 and scored two runs as Ridgeview edged Lee High in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament
Maggie Grant also scored twice for Ridgeview, while winning pitcher Laci Williams struck out seven in going the distance in the circle.
Gate City 5, Abingdon 0
Taylor Blevins struck out six in spinning a seven-hit shutout and Kiersten Quillen had two hits as the Gate City Blue Devils blanked Abingdon in the first round of the Mountain 7 Distrit tournament.
K.K. Baker went 2-for-3 with two RBis for the Blue Devils.
Chloe Odum had three hits for Abingdon, which stranded eight baserunners.
Twin Springs 10, Rye Cove 1
Megan Daugherty threw a five-hitter and also collected two hits as Twin Springs trounced Rye Cove in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.
Alexis Austin went 3-for-5, scored two runs and stole two bases from the leadoff spot, while Alyssa McCracken scored three runs. A six-run sixth inning out the game away for the Titans.
Rye Cove’s lone run came on Lexie Rhoten’s fifth-inning home run. Kourtney Sluss went 3-for-3 in the loss.
Wise County Central 19, Union 2
Emily Sturgill hit two home runs – a solo shot and a three-run blast – as the Wise County Central Warriors walloped Union in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.
GIRLS SOCCER
Abingdon 9, Lee High 1
Ella Seymore scored three goals to lead the way for the Abingdon Falcons in their lopsided win over Lee High in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.
Riley Cvetkovski added two more goals for AHS, while Chloe Turman, Kylie Reid, Eliza Burcher and Hannah Meade also scored. Turman and Caroline Jones each had two assists.
Union 4, Gate City 3
Emma Hemphill scored three goals – including the game-winner on a penalty kick in overtime – as the Union Bears survived for a first-round win in the Mountain 7 District tournament.
Kyndra Horner also had a goal for Union, while Isabella Blagg dished out an assist and goalkeeper Shay Henderson made 10 saves.
Wise County Central 4, John Battle 2
John Battle received goals from Taylor Wallace and Claire Booher in a Mountain 7 District tournament loss to Wise County Central.
BOYS SOCCER
Virginia High 1, Marion 0
Patrick Poku’s goal on an assist from Bailey Owens was the difference in Virginia High’s Southwest District tournament victory.
Honaker 7, Patrick Henry 0
Honaker goalkeeper Skylar Made six saves in the shutout and Zane Johnson scored three goals to highlight a regular-season win for Honaker.