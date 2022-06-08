Prep Roundup: Virginia High's girls, boys soccer seasons end with road losses

Virginia High made things interesting in the second half, but eventually dropped a 5-2 decision to the homestanding Alleghany Mountaineers on Tuesday evening in the VHSL Class 2 girls soccer state quarterfinals.

VHS (15-3-2) fell behind 3-0 at halftime, but drew within 3-2 with 16 seconds remaining in the match on goals by Mary Katherine Wilson and Maria Wilson.

However, Alleghany’s Kinley Eggleston scored two of her four goals in crunch time to secure the win. The Mountaineers (16-2-2) also received goal from Faith Howell.

“I was really proud of our girls determination to close the gap to 3-2,” said VHS coach Justin Hayden. “I’m excited to see what our underclassmen can do next year.”

It was a tough night for soccer teams in far Southwest Virginia as the area squads went 0-7 in state quarterfinal play: 0-4 in boys and 0-3 in girls.

Glenvar 7, Union 4

Giuliana Stanley scored four goals as Glenvar won a high-scoring VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinal game.

Campbell Hardin supplied two goals for the Highlanders (16-5), who led 3-0 at halftime and then held off the Bears (20-5) down the stretch.

Rhyan Harris scored the final goal for Glenvar.

Isabella Blagg and Peyton Davis recorded two goals apiece for Union. Emma Hemphill dished out two assists for the Bears, while goalkeeper Gracie Gibson made 32 saves against the relentless Glenvar attack.

Auburn 2, Honaker 0

Senior Katelyn Lafon scored two second-half goals as Auburn downed Honaker in the VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinals.

BOYS SOCCER

Auburn 1, Lebanon 1

(Auburn in PKs)

Auburn goalkeeper Andrew Tickle saved all four penalty kicks Lebanon attempted in giving the Eagles a thrilling victory in the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals.

Senior Chris Neal’s goal gave Auburn a 1-0 lead at halftime. An own-goal by the Eagles in the opening moments of the second half knotted the score.

It was the first loss of the season for Lebanon, which finished 16-1-3.

Glenvar 5, Virginia High 1

The Bearcats season ended with a loss in Salem.

Prince Poku had the lone goal for VHS on an assist from Patrick Poku. Virginia finished with a 12-7-1 record.

Radford 7, Graham 3

After making the state finals last season, Graham’s season ended with a quarterfinal loss.

Six different players accounted for Radford's seven goals. Evan Rupe scored twice, while Vance Steele, Joseph Mitchell, Parker Prioleau, Eli Goff and Tarek Emam also found the back of the net.

It was just the second loss in two seasons for the senior-laden G-Men.

Galax 3, Honaker 0

Daniel Reyna scored two first-half goals to set the tone as Galax blanked Honaker in the VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinals, eliminating the Tigers from the state tourney for the second straight year.

David Espinoza also found the back of the net for the Maroon Tide. Kendall Llamas had the shutout in goal.

BASEBALL

Appomattox 4, Gate City 3

Gate City suffered a narrow loss to Appomattox in the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals.

The Blue Devils led 3-2 in the top of the fifth inning, but the lead was short-lived as Appomattox scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good.

Brendon Cassidy had two hits for the Blue Devils (12-15), while Trevor Herron tallied two RBIs.

Alex Caruso went 2-for-4 at the plate for Appomattox (21-1) and also pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to notch the win on the mound and improve to 8-0.

SOFTBALL

Auburn 5, Lebanon 2

Auburn ace Kirsten Fleet struck out 17 in pitching a one-hitter as the Eagles overpowered Lebanon in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 1 state tournament.

Fleet hit a two-run double in the first inning to give the Auburn (20-5) a lead it never relinquished. Samantha Anderson and Emma Greenhalgh added two hits apiece for the defending state champions.

Morgan Varney had the lone hit for Lebanon. The Pioneers (17-8) got their runs in the top of the sixth inning as Madison Hill and Lily Gray produced run-scoring fielder’s choices.

Dan River 7, Wise County Central 1

Radford University signee Emily McVay pitched a seven-hitter with five strikeouts as Dan River defeated homestanding Wise County Central in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

Grayson Snead homered for the Wildcats (19-3), while McVay and Rebekah Stowe each had two hits.

Gracie Mullins had two hits for Central (21-6) and drove in the only run for the Warriors.