PREP ROUNDUP: Virginia High vs. Radford (girls), Ridgeview vs. Hancock County (boys) set in tournament title games; Brooklyn Frazier (Ridgeview), Lonnie Lindsey (J.I. Burton)
PREP ROUNDUP: Virginia High vs. Radford (girls), Ridgeview vs. Hancock County (boys) set in tournament title games; Brooklyn Frazier (Ridgeview), Lonnie Lindsey (J.I. Burton)

Maria Wilson fired in 19 points as Virginia High bested Blacksburg, 42-41, on Wednesday night in the semifinals of the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament girls basketball tournament at Fort Chiswell High School.

Virginia High faces Radford today at 7 p.m. in the title game.

Dianna Spence added 15 points for the Bearcats, who led 21-19 at halftime of the close game.

Morgan Cheynet scored 14 points for Blacksburg.

Tazewell 69, Northwood 18

Maddie Day scored 18 points as Tazewell notched a win over Northwood in the losers bracket of the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament hosted by Fort Chiswell.

Audrey Brown’s 10 rebounds and Ashton Rowe’s five steals also helped the Bulldogs secure a spot in today’s fifth-place game at 2:30 p.m. against Eastern Montgomery.

Ridgeview 52, Honaker 45

Brooklyn Frazier and Hailey Sutherland each scored 16 points as Ridgeview recorded a win over Honaker in a matchup between two of the top girls basketball teams in far Southwest Virginia.

Ridgeview built a 25-15 halftime lead and held off the Tigers in the second half.

Frazier scored 10 points in the fourth quarter for Ridgeview, while Caiti Hill scored seven of her nine points over the game’s final eight minutes.

Sophomore Tailor Nolley had 10 points and five steals for Honaker, while Kylie Vance and Valiegh Stevens contributed 10 points apiece.

Middle Tennessee Christian 74,

Eastside 29

Eastside lost in the title game of the Green Bracket in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic. The Spartans are now 5-4.

BOYS

Ridgeview 73, J. Frank White 59

The Ridgeview Wolfpack remained unbeaten and will play for a trophy this evening.

Chantz Robinette fired in 25 points as Ridgeview moved to 5-0 with a semifinal win over J. Frank White Academy in the Battle of the Border at Lee High.

The Wolfpack play Hancock County, a 74-57 winner over Lee, in tonight’s tournament title game.

Cannon Hill added 15 points and Austin Mullins put in 12 points for the team from Dickenson County, which raced out to a 25-7 lead and never looked back.

Jacob Yearly scored a game-high 31 points to lead JFW.

J.I. Burton 49, Fairview (Ky.) 44

Lonnie Lindsey owned the fourth quarter as J.I. Burton beat Fairview in the seventh-place game of the Red Bracket at the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.

Lindsey scored 17 of his 23 points over the final eight minutes as J.I. Burton closed the game strong.

Smithville (Miss.) 78, Eastside 77

Despite a 25-point, seven-rebound, two-assist performance from Eli McCoy, Eastside fell in the seventh-place game of the Green Bracket at the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.

Cole Mullins (16 points, seven rebounds, three steals, three assists, two rebounds) and Jordan Gray (13 points, eight assists, four rebounds, three steals) were also strong in defeat. The Spartans went 0-3 in the event.

Twin Springs 44, Honaker 22

Bradley Owens scored 14 points as Twin Springs thumped Honaker for the second time in three days.

Mason Elliott added 13 points for the Titans, who led 44-10 after three quarters and did not score in the game’s final eight points.

Caden Boyd led Honaker with seven points. The Tigers did not score in the first quarter.

LATE TUESDAY

GIRLS

Abingdon 50, Graham 43

Ella Seymore scored 19 points and Sarah Williams added 18 for the Falcons in a non-district win at Graham.

Ella Dales paced the G-Girls with 12 points. Stella Gunter and Nathaly Du had nine apiece.

