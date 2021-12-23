PREP ROUNDUP: Virginia High vs. Radford (girls), Ridgeview vs. Hancock County (boys) set in tournament title games; Brooklyn Frazier (Ridgeview), Lonnie Lindsey (J.I. Burton)

Jacob Yearly scored a game-high 31 points to lead JFW.

J.I. Burton 49, Fairview (Ky.) 44

Lonnie Lindsey owned the fourth quarter as J.I. Burton beat Fairview in the seventh-place game of the Red Bracket at the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.

Lindsey scored 17 of his 23 points over the final eight minutes as J.I. Burton closed the game strong.

Smithville (Miss.) 78, Eastside 77

Despite a 25-point, seven-rebound, two-assist performance from Eli McCoy, Eastside fell in the seventh-place game of the Green Bracket at the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.

Cole Mullins (16 points, seven rebounds, three steals, three assists, two rebounds) and Jordan Gray (13 points, eight assists, four rebounds, three steals) were also strong in defeat. The Spartans went 0-3 in the event.

Twin Springs 44, Honaker 22

Bradley Owens scored 14 points as Twin Springs thumped Honaker for the second time in three days.

Mason Elliott added 13 points for the Titans, who led 44-10 after three quarters and did not score in the game’s final eight points.